National group honors Richland Library manager

Susan Lyon, the Richland Library’s learning engagement manager, has been named one of 28 exceptional Public Library Association Leadership Fellows. She will attend the association’s Leadership Academy: Navigating Change - Building Community in March in Portland, Oregon. During the four-day program, participants will focus on the skills needed to become community leaders and enhance the position of their library among local partners and municipalities. Lyon has worked with Richland Library more than a decade in circulation, the children’s room, film and sound, and learning engagement.
