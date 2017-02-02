McGregor & Co. names new senior manager

Mary L. Goode has been promoted to senior manager at McGregor & Co. in Columbia. She graduated from Winthrop University in May 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration/accounting. She received her Master of Business Administration/Accounting from Winthrop in 2005. She has extensive experience in tax return preparation serving small businesses, individuals and estates. She is a member of the AICPA, the South Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.
