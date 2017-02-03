Adjacent properties on Clemson Road sell for total of $1.69 million

Richland County
29016
214 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Claudia J. Wilcocks $219,900
524 Grey Hawk Lane from Sharon D. Keels and Bernard Keels to Charline St. Clair and Andrew C. Harris $290,000
808 Brushy Thicket Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gregory Keith Johnson and Pamela Evyette Johnson $255,800
38 Red Pine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Job Stringfellow and Demisha Shalynn Stringfellow $200,000
208 Cart Way from Emily Rose Thomas to Amber T. Regalado $166,500
10 Feather Run Court from Norman S. Aycock, Jr. and LuAnn McLaughlin Aycock to Derrick L. Glover and Kimberly Glover $303,200
296 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jacqueline E. Olvera and Romero N. Thornton $296,826
852 Near Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Paul Tyrone Romey and Lisa Y. Romey $291,395
29036
106 Swiftfox Lane from Jonathan R. Collins and Sherrie A. Collins to Kimberly Walker $193,000
436 Crawley Lane from Matthew Lugo and Taryn Lugo to Niki B. Adams $172,500
29063
914 Riverwalk Way from Monique McCaulla to Stephen J. Cahill and Katherine E. Cahill $121,500
53 Old Well Road from James Daniel Hollis to Tonya R. Atchison $114,900
119 Cressfell Road from Mark S. Jordan to Don A. McAlister and Christian Harrison $137,500
29201
3217 Lyles St. from Dohn Group, LLC to Joel A. Kozak $271,200
29203
151 Meadowlake Drive from Patricia D. Egister and Rody M. Egister, Jr. to Kenneth Atkins $120,000
125 Farrow Pointe Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Manrico Delos Reyes $145,000
29204
1524 Wheeler Road from HFBT Real Estate, LLC to Michael Wilson Jackson and Hilary Moore Jackson $358,000
1612 Edgehill Road from Roddy M. Jordan to John W. Hall and Sandra M. Hall $100,000
29205
2715 Lee St. from Robert C. Hartley and Elizabeth Goodall Hartley to Eva Buechel $404,000
29206
25 Lakeview Circle from Second Amended and Restated Trust Agreement of Marjorie S. Maxwell to Henley H. Hurt and Barbara S. Hurt $562,500
1705 Graeme Drive from Beacham Owens Brooker, Jr., Ellen Brooker Corontzes and Julia Barnes Brooker to Christopher Griffin $395,000
5402 Magnolia Park Circle from Miriam E. Jerome to Stacey D. McPhail $184,000
29209
2817 Berkeley Forest Drive from Roosevelt Thompson to Sandy Mason $105,000
1000 Rawlinson Place Road from Billy G. Branham and Shirley B. Branham to Marquadeaisandro McLeod and Stephanie McLeod $295,000
401 Chambly Drive from Evelyne Beddingfield to Charles N. Davenport, Jr. and Janet Suzanne Jackson Davenport $470,000
29210
7 Skyland Court from L. Hugh Merck a/k/a Lawrence Hugh Merck and Doris G. Merck a/k/a Doris Gaines Merck to Leah Meador $155,000
29223
104 Bakers Point Road from Earthelene Eadie to Wylie W. Clarkson and Andrea M. Clarkson $343,500
236 Sorrel Tree Drive from Scott Kenneth Saucier and Christie E. Saucer to Annjanette Dunbar $159,900
29229
205 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Cedrick K. Ruff $209,900
105 Valkyrie Boulevard from Charles B. Campbell and Holly J. Campbell to Carrie Dobbs $219,000
216 N. Woodlake Drive from Phillip Gerrald and Susie B. Gerrald to Thomas A. Mayberry and Mary E. Mayberry $310,000
415 Oak Manor Drive from Mariea Antoinette Mims n/k/a Mariea Mims Daniels to Christopher Griffin $124,000
393 Sterling Cove Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sade M. Tate $161,000
164 Granbury Lane from Shauna M. Cooper and Ronald E. Phillips to Taylor Alan Blevins and Victoria Whitehurst Blevins $270,000
101 Inlet Way from Cleveland T. Williams and Davenna Williams to Evan Michael Dunbar and Colleen Elizabeth Dunbar $328,000
104 Sterling Hills Circle from Natan J. Tuazon and Annette A. Tuazon to Balduino Dorosario and Christine Dorosario $113,000
207 Lake Carolina Boulevard from Mark D. Aldighieri and Dana M. Aldighieri to Stuart B. Leroy and Harry L. Leroy $256,000
214 Carriage Oaks Drive from Kara E. Fowler to Allison P. Jolley $110,000
314 Castleburg Lane from Megan Morris to Amy Nicole Marsh $152,000
109 Branchview Circle from James T. Hammond and Elizabeth Hammond to Kenyan Conner and Latonya N. Conner $185,000
2304 Clemson Road from Jodi B. Salter and Jeffrey C. Salter to Columbia IL Investors, LLC $590,000
2312 Clemson Road from Fred T. Berry a/k/a Fred T. Berry, Sr. to Columbia IL Investors, LLC $1,100,000
Lexington County
29036
36 Southwood Circle from Bertha Mae Slaughter and Charles H. Gleaton to James P. Luther and Montine W. Luther $109,000
156 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Greg A. Barrett and Jennifer M. Barrett $190,305
143 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Hussein Damulira $191,720
1070 Hay Mar Road from Estate of Annie Belle Evans to Donnie D. Woods and Nancy Rebecca Woods $231,700
938 Willow Cove Road from Hilton Place Limited Partnership to Timothy J. Budz and Maripat Hennessy $535,000
29054
233 Drawdebil Court from Robert E. Rich to Christine Nicole Crossley $130,000
136 Evans Addy Road from Robert W. Hartley and Vicki Lynne Keisler Hartley to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $213,500
29063
139 Wandering Brook Road from Virginia M. Barr to John Samuel Beals a/k/a Sam Beals $120,000
29070
508 Tom Adams Road from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to David Allen Lucas, Jr. and Brittany Anna Marie Lucas $131,500
29072
144 Greenside Drive from Elizabeth R. Rhodus to Milton B. Holcombe and Angela T. Holcombe $290,000
333 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kelly A. Kennedy $132,000
101 Westbrook Court from Adam Bedenbaugh to Cynthia Marie Vasko $154,375
261 Cherokee Pond Trail from Augusta R. Little to Ryan M. Freiburger and Megan V. Hawley $198,000
111 Bridgeport Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sarah C. Williams and Hunter T. Williams $490,000
142 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Paul R. Davis and Gretchen A. Davis $324,481
249 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Robert M. Havanki and Danielle Hinte Havanki $221,375
121 Lake Murray Terrace from Louise B. Sisk to Pier A. Posthumus and Katherine Posthumus $212,000
203 North Lake Drive from Simi, LLC to Marketplace Development, LLC $2,250,000
206 N. Church St. from Sage Investment Holdings, LLC to Marketplace Development, LLC $250,000
543 Windmere Drive from William J. Tate, Jr. and Maryann Tate to Chris A. Blankenbiller and Edith Blankenbiller $552,500
133 Greybeard Lane from Hunter A. Gibbes to Halo Investments, LLC $405,000
632 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Inez Ball $145,949
617 River Ralls Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael G. Jones and John E. Speer $308,176
629 Longmont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael Hunter Bulloch and Laura Ruthven Bulloch $271,615
404 Gibson Forest Drive from Ryan H. Kirkland and Lauralee Kirkland to Armida Alvarez $138,000
339 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Longse Vessoua $208,717
113 Broadreach Road from William L. LeJeune and Alicia H. Lejeune to Elizabeth O. Fogle $257,000
29073
145 Crassula Drive from Angel N. Murillo and Flora Oseguera to Ricky Spence and Rebekah Spence $150,000
164 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kevin D. Ard and Allison H. Ard $168,000
531 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Suzanne M. Jones $200,200
214 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Richard Kitchings, Jr. and Jessica Tusler $231,000
4266 Augusta Road from Tuma Enterprises, LLC to Port Royal Medical Investments, LLC $1,910,000
614 Deertrack Run from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gregory Alexander Edens, Jr. $158,000
252 Hallie Hills Place from United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Corley H. Lovell $105,000
29169
429 Emmanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Wire K. Wells $161,490
113 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Timothy R. Seybt $162,972
213 Garden View Drive from Ronald J. Monroe and Elsie L. Monroe to Pawel R. Potylicki $115,000
1176 Hummingbird Drive from Carolyn B. Kay Trust and William H. Kay Trust to John A. Brunson, Jr. $185,000
137 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Anthony Valdario and Lisa M. Valdario $164,104
111 Northview Road from Dale T. Atkerson and Alice A. Atkerson a/k/a Alice Belinda Atkerson to Gregory Morrison $163,500
29170
828 Seay Drive from Michael C. Sheriff to John M. Bundrick and Joan K. Bundrick $130,000
2793 Naples Pass from Linda H. Hite and Carolyn H. Brazell to Richard W. Boette and Muriel W. Boette $117,500
212 Cherry Grove Drive from Michael L. Boone and Tasha M. Boone to Michael C. Dantzler $127,000
114 Santa Ana Place from Michelle Johnson Bishop to Michelle Howard $127,000
354 Conner Park Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Taylveya L. Myles and Roderick L. Myers $127,490
3200 Bush River Road from Joseph Richard Taylor and Marie C. Taylor to See Yae and Kay Lay $105,500
29212
108 Brent Ford Road from Larry B. Mack and Brenda K. Mack to Marion R. Wilson and Anedra K. Wilson $147,500
405 Fireside Drive from Kathie C. Cashion, Estate of Everett L. Cashion, Jr. to Chad Bodmer $100,000
102 Two Oak Court from Valerie B. Railey to Tracie R. Dickamore and Jordan R. Dickamore $177,000
300 Outrigger Lane from Gary W. Smith and Immacolata V. Smith a/k/a Immacolatha V. Smith to Elizabeth Richardson $131,000
224 Doulton Way from Ronald K. Grant and Audra Grant to Stephen Bearden and Katharine Bearden $245,900
Kershaw County
29020
1717 Lakeshore Road from John M. Deal, Jr. and Suzanne D. Reeves to Thomas P. Chambers, Sr. and Phyllis W. Chambers $240,000
2313 Academy Court from Joseph A. McDonald, Jr. to Camden Military Academy, Inc. $100,000
29045
50 Casey Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Neetra D. Myles $208,967
17 Smokewood Drive from Teresa J. Bennett to Maria J. Angelo $140,000
29078
148 Dupont Boulevard from Jeffrey S. Jacobs to Cassandra D. Riebe and Jason M. Poleto $114,000
6 Dressage Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony Bryant and Hythern Bryant $178,000
29130
76 Trantham Road from Calvin Chris Johnson and Mary Bess Johnson to Jack C. Linfert and Jennifer B. Linfert $515,000
Top Property transfers
Top Five Richland County
2312 Clemson Road 29229 from Fred T. Berry a/k/a Fred T. Berry, Sr. to Columbia IL Investors, LLC $1,100,000
2304 Clemson Road 29229 from Jodi B. Salter and Jeffrey C. Salter to Columbia IL Investors, LLC $590,000
25 Lakeview Circle 29206 from Second Amended and Restated Trust Agreement of Marjorie s. Maxwell to Henley H. Hurt and Barbara S. Hurt $562,500
401 Chambly Drive 29209 from Evelyne Beddingfield to Charles N. Davenport, Jr. and Janet Suzanne Jackson Davenport $470,000
2715 Lee St. 29205 from Robert C. Hartley and Elizabeth Goodall Hartley to Eva Buechel $404,000
Top Five Lexington County
203 North Lake Drive 29072 from Simi, LLC to Marketplace Development, LLC $2,250,000
4266 Augusta Road 29073 from Tuma Enterprises, LLC to Port Royal Medical Investments, LLC $1,910,000
543 Windmere Drive 29072 from William J. Tate, Jr. and Maryann Tate to Chris A. Blankenbiller and Edith Blankenbiller $552,500
938 Willow Cove Road 29036 from Hilton Place Limited Partnership to Timothy J. Budz and Maripat Hennessy $535,000
111 Bridgeport Lane 29072 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sarah C. Williams and Hunter T. Williams $490,000
Top Three Kershaw County
76 Trantham Road 29130 from Calvin Chris Johnson and Mary Bess Johnson to Jack C. Linfert and Jennifer B. Linfert $515,000
1717 Lakeshore Road 29020 from John M. Deal, Jr. and Suzanne D. Reeves to Thomas P. Chambers, Sr. and Phyllis W. Chambers $240,000
50 Casey Drive 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Neetra D. Myles $208,967
Comments