Broadway at the Beach transforms, welcomes Dave and Buster’s, Paula Deen restaurant

One year after Broadway at the Beach announced significant changes to its entertainment district, the face of the Myrtle Beach destination has changed.
Celebrity Square, the wing for nightlife, plunged into a redesign that officials said was meant to mimic a warehouse district. The Hard Rock pyramid came down, and a new Dave & Buster’s rose up. A new nightclub, Oz, took the space that Revolutions Nightclub left in 2015.
“I just think it’s splendid,” said Egerton Burroughs, director emeritus of Broadway’s owner, Burroughs and Chapin. “We were not able to put a lot of money back into Broadway during the recession, the great recession, so now we’re catching up at Broadway and reinvesting capital.”
Everywhere around the development, smaller design work is taking place to complement new arrivals, the company said.
“Fresh exterior facades now adorn the majority of the entertainment and nightlife area, and outdoor seating, as well as enhanced landscaping, line the common area walkways,” said Melissa Armstrong, marketing director at Burroughs and Chapin.
Dave and Buster’s takes a top spot
The most evident change in the past year is the destruction of the former Hard Rock Cafe pyramid. The cafe moved just a few storefronts away in early October to a spot fronting Celebrity Square, and the pyramid came down just a few days later.
But it will soon be replaced by a new Dave & Buster’s. The combination bar, restaurant and arcade will be the chain’s third in South Carolina and will anchor a key spot at the end of Broadway’s entertainment district.
“Dave & Buster’s is going to be a great addition,” Burroughs said. “I’m just excited.”
The Sun News was unable to reach a representative of Dave & Buster’s after calls to its corporate office.
Much of the structure of its building already is in place. Designers have said the building, which is expected to be more than 40,000-square-feet, is modeled after the look of a warehouse.
Project manager Bill Brommley, of Garrard Construction Group, said the structure is slated to finish in early June, possibly on June 7. Brommley said construction was “moving along nicely.”
Meanwhile, Hard Rock has been operating in its new space, a two-level corner spot with a rotating neon guitar.
Keith Stamp, the general manager for the restaurant, could not be reached on Friday. In an interview with The Sun News just before the new location opened in October, Stamp praised the new building.
“I absolutely love the second-floor balcony. It’s my favorite, favorite thing, just to sit outside and watch the fireworks from there during summertime and on special occasions when they do it,” he said in October. “I think it’s going to be absolutely phenomenal.”
New flavors enter Broadway
In addition to changing nightlife, Broadway has welcomed new eateries attached to recognizable names into the fold.
In November, the first Wahlburgers location in the Carolinas opened. The burger chain, operated by the family of actor Mark Wahlberg, offers plates like the O.F.D. burger, “Originally from ‘Dorchestah.’” Broadway will also soon be host to Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, only the second location of the food star’s new restaurant after one in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The eatery will be located between Crabby Jack’s General Store and Ben & Jerry’s, according to Armstrong.
American Tap House, another American-style eatery that focuses on craft beer, has already assumed a space across from the new Hard Rock.
Meanwhile, the skeleton of a building has been built next to Legends in Concert. The long-awaited Carolina Ale House will eventually take the spot. Chris Sullivan, the owner of the restaurant, said it was expected to open in May.
Overall, Burroughs said, the new investment in Broadway is a sign of more improvements to come. He would not clarify on what might be next, however.
“What you see right now is just the beginning,” Burroughs said.
