Broadway at the Beach transforms, welcomes Dave and Buster’s, Paula Deen restaurant

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make Pause

1:37 Cromer's P-nuts has a big announcement regarding its Columbia location

0:45 Kershaw County's newest K9 needs a name

1:23 Undocumented USC student worries about deportation before graduation

1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson

4:38 Chad Holbrook pleased with team's play in second weekend of scrimmages

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense