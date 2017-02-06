New coffee house, barbershop coming to Columbia’s Cottontown neighborhood

Indah Coffee Co. and Circa Barber Shop soon will find new homes in the historic Cottontown warehouse district, acccording to Columbia commercial developer Cason Development Group.
Cason is renovating the former Dunn Electric Co. building at 2238 Sumter St. to accommodate the coffee house and barber shop, the company said in a news release. Renovations at the 12,000 square-foot structure are expected to be completed by the end of March.
Cason has also acquired a building at 2222 Sumter St., the property next door, for future redevelopment, the news release said.
For Indah Coffee Co., which began roasting coffee in 2010 at Main Street’s Soda City Market, Sumter Street will be its first retail location. Indah will occupy most of the 2238 Sumter St. building and feature a coffee cafe, beer and wine bar, a coffee sipping room and conference and meeting spaces.
Indah’s roastery will be a highlight in the floor plan for the building, giving visibility to the process from the cafe, bar and tasting rooms.
Circa Barber Shop, which initially opened in the Arcade at 1332 Main St. in 2014, will feature two chairs in a storefront setting at the front of the building, offering haircuts for men and women, shaves, beard trims and a line of exclusive hair grooming products.
Cason said it has no current plans for the 4,500-square-foot property at 2222 Sumter. Both properties lie behind the 5.5-acre former Moore Cadillac dealership location at 2222 Main St.
Roddie Burris: 803-771-8398
Comments