McElwaine named Nelson Mullins managing partner

John C. McElwaine has been named managing partner of the Charleston office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. McElwaine joined the office in 2000 and is a member of the Intellectual Property Group. In addition to intellectual property, he focuses his practice on Internet, domain name and technology litigation, and strategic counseling. He has been active internationally since 2009 with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers which coordinates the unique names and numbers of computers around the world. He currently serves as chairman of the Internet Committee of the International Trademark Association.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments