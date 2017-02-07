Security concerns won’t cause delay this year in SC tax refunds

Refunds to South Carolina taxpayers will not be delayed this year because of security concerns, the S.C. Department of Revenue says.
Taxpayers can expect to receive their refunds generally within two to four weeks of their filing date, department spokeswoman Ashley Thomas said Tuesday. Last year, the department delayed sending out refunds until March 1 because of security concerns.
The revenue department began accepting individual income tax returns on Jan. 23. Employers had long been required to provide W-2 forms to employees by Jan. 31, but not to the IRS and the state Department of Revenue by that same date, until this year, the department said.
In past years, W-2s had not been arriving at the federal or state agencies until up to four weeks later, Thomas said. Those late-arriving W-2s last year at least partially caused the state Department of Revenue to delay sending out refunds in an effort to combat fraud. The revenue department said it used the extra time provided by the delay to verify wage documents with the Internal Revenue Service and to ensure that taxpayers’ refunds weren’t stolen. While such precautions are not expected to cause delays this year, antifraud measures will remain aggressive, the department said in a news release.
Income tax returns are due this year on April 18, three days past the normal tax due date of April 15. This year, April 15 comes on a Saturday, and the Washington, D.C., Emancipation Day holiday will be recognized on April 17, instead of April 16, so taxes are due the next business day, April 18.
