Security concerns won’t cause delay this year in SC tax refunds

2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street Pause

0:50 9 round kickboxing fitness building locations in Columbia area

1:40 A look at Will Muschamp's South Carolina home

1:37 Cromer's P-nuts has a big announcement regarding its Columbia location

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:32 SC rep says gas tax is still needed, despite McMaster's $5 billion request

0:57 New photos: South Carolina's Football Operations Center

0:27 Frank Martin: Courage, buy-in stand out with this year's Gamecocks