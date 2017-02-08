Collins & Lacy lawyer elected to international group’s board

Christian Stegmaier of the Collins & Lacy law firm has been to serve the International Amusement & Leisure Defense Association Board of Directors. The association is a non-profit organization of lawyers and other professionals who represent, promote, and protect the interests of the amusement and leisure industries. The association’s members work closely with those in the amusement and water park industries as well as those in the bowling, roller skating, and other leisure industries. Stegmaier is a member of Collins & Lacy’s management committee and is the retail and hospitality practice group leader. The firm has offices in Columbia and Myrtle Beach.
