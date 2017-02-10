Carowinds laying foundation for new County Fair attraction

Construction crews at Carowinds are laying the foundations for four new rides in the new “County Fair” attraction.
The new attractions will take riders back to a 1950s fair with “home-grown thrills,” park officials said during a hard-hat tour of the site Thursday.
The rides include the Electro-Spin, The Zephyr, the Rock ‘N’ Roller, and the Do-Si-Do.
In addition to the County Fair rides, the park will transform into a “winter wonderland full of enchantment and holiday cheer” Thanksgiving weekend for WinterFest — a “celebration of the holiday season,” which runs until New Year’s.
The park opens March 25.
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
Comments