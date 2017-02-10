Business

February 10, 2017 11:04 AM

Carowinds laying foundation for new County Fair attraction

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

FORT MILL

Construction crews at Carowinds are laying the foundations for four new rides in the new “County Fair” attraction.

The new attractions will take riders back to a 1950s fair with “home-grown thrills,” park officials said during a hard-hat tour of the site Thursday.

The rides include the Electro-Spin, The Zephyr, the Rock ‘N’ Roller, and the Do-Si-Do.

In addition to the County Fair rides, the park will transform into a “winter wonderland full of enchantment and holiday cheer” Thanksgiving weekend for WinterFest — a “celebration of the holiday season,” which runs until New Year’s.

The park opens March 25.

Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos