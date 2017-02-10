Lakefront property in Chapin sells for $1.17 million

Richland County
29016
246 Blythe Creek Drive from Brian A. Bultman to Ryan J. Tijerina $174,000
322 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes. Inc. to Alex A. Verdini and Sarah Ann Phillips $211,285
6 Easy Keeper Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Tyrone Dukes and Sharon M. Dukes $298,343
281 Pine Sapp Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Paul G. Black and Kiante Chapman $235,620
110 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes. Inc. to Tomeka M. Jackson $204,900
124 Bardwell Way from Todd B. Oelze and Deborah D. Oelze to Jerald Green and Shirley Green $225,000
617 Whistling Kite Lane from John Geitz, III to Eleanor M. Barber and Ross C. Barber $279,900
514 Cartgate Circle from John J. Clemmons, II and Jill M. Clemmons to David Phillip Myers, Jr. and Kelly Russell Myers $375,000
642 Longhollow Drive from Mungo Homes. Inc. to Bridgette Y Holt $144,850
11 Rose Haven Court from The Investment Doc, LLC to Josephine R. McConnell and April McConnell-Bookert $184,000
29036
381 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes. Inc. to Megha Peebles $220,000
29045
1401 Bookman Road from Dennis E. Brantley, Sr. and Ingrid G. Brantley to Ronald Snipes and Carol Link Bermudez $507,000
29044
2001 Hickory Hill Road from J.C. Lanham, Jr. a/k/a James C. Lanham, Jr. to Harold Heath Hill Revocable Trust $700,000
29063
110 Skyhawk Road from Cathy W. Jackson n/k/a Cathy McKinnon to Maureen L. McGill $132,500
9 Alveston Court from Richard S. Preston and Miranda J. Preston to German Ramirez-Velez $225,000
1140 Old Brickyard Road from Robert W. Thornton and The Estate of Janice Eleazer Thorton to James Linowski and Diane Linowski $107,000
1005 Steeple Ridge Road from Herbert Bailey, Jr. and Marcia L. Bailey to Steve Ware and Katherine Ware $535,500
209 Audubon Oaks Way from James J. Hallinan and Joseph Thomas Hallinan to Samantha Taylor-Wright and Joseph Wright $180,000
Portion of 1908 Salem Church Road from Joanne P. McCathern and Leona W. McCathern to Richard B. Robinson, Jr. $200,000
1911 Marina Road from Laura Parnell to Brian Thomas and F. Joseph Thomas $310,000
29201
1116 Blanding St., Unit 4, Suite 2A from P.A. Tel, LLC to Alexander S. Imgrund and Kathryn H. Imgrund $122,000
107 Mulberry Lane from Steven L. Johnson, Sr. and Deborah C. Johnson to John C. Dixon, Jr; $110,000
1219 Wayne St. from Welsh Dragon Properties, LLC to 1219 Wayne Street, LLC $340,000
2300 Wayne St. from Wayne Street Partnership to GKL Properties, LLC $175,000
29203
722 Hillcrest Avenue from Rolex Properties, LLC n/k/a Ridgewood Properties, LLC to Sherlene Potts $100,000
2709 and lot Howell Court, 3101 and 3104 Beaumont Ave. from Southern City, LLC to Jameer Frank Mitchell $325,000
2926 Gervais St. from J. Donald Dial, Jr. to International Columbia, LLC $175,000
29204
1724 Boyer Drive from Riddick Smith Richardson to Donald Murphy, III $132,800
4030 Verner St. from George P. Worrell, Jr. to William R. Marshall $320,000
40 Godbold Court from Brian M. Callahan and Donna F. Callahan to Kenneth R. Hoover, Jr. and Katherine L. Hoover $210,000
29205
222 S. Walker St. from Leslie A. Francis to Dustin C. Scott $178,000
613 Graymont Avenue from R4Rowe, LLC to Luke A. Shealey and Bridgett A. Wease $292,500
2112 and 2114 Devine St. from Night Industries 2000, Inc. to Warchild, LLC $782,500
3009 Wilmot Avenue from Caroline Gibbons Coker to Norman Scott Gupton and Kayla Hildreth Gupton $304,200
1702 Hollywood Drive from Walter F. Pratt, Jr. and Dorothy O. Pratt to Clinton G. Wallace and Jenna R. Wallace $565,000
410 and 417 S. Saluda Avenue from Murtiashaw Realty, LLC to Night Industries 2000, Inc. $320,000
2714 Cypress St. from Steve A. Stephenson and Genevieve E. Stephenson to Dorothy R. Pondy, E. Coryelle Upton and Kevin M. Pondy $205,000
529 Deerwood St. from Five Amber Court, LLC to William P. Brantley $129,500
345 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Lightstar, LLC to Sean Joseph Baier $187,000
2512 Duncan St. from Wilford L. Kauffman to Christopher Patrick Kramer $415,000
29206
6817 Wedgefield Road from Ronald Gene Logan, Jr. a/k/a Ronald Gene Logan and Algeretta Denis Logan to NEI Global Relocation Company $149,000
1540 and 1546 Idalia Drive from International Columbia, LLC to Chad W. Prescott and Malinda B. Prescott $749,770
1533 Milford Road from J. Carlisle Oxner, Jr. to Shelton Webber Haile and Elizabeth Stokely Haile $975,000
4826 Kilbourne Road from Kerr Investment Properties, LLC to John Papas, III $130,000
6717 Kaminer Drive from George M. Derrick, Jr. to Jeff C. Salter and Joann B. Salter $380,000
6610 Haley Drive from Tradd A. Martin and Jean T. Martin to Amanda Marie Zavala $198,000
29209
153 Shannondale Court from Mark R. Clevenger and Beth A. Clevenger to Elizabeth McInnis Bell $156,300
3 Silage Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Amanda Lillian Klicka and Avery Frank Ellis, III $170,000
140 Fox Squirrel Circle from David Vazquez to Florgela T. Dolores $153,000
29210
718 Skyland Drive and 724 Normandy Road from Robert R. Peyinghaus a/k/a Robert R. Peyinghaus, Jr. to Abigail R. Naas $136,000
525 Innsbrook Drive from Gregory W. Sharpe to Craig Alan Grabowski $117,500
1542 Omarest Drive from Misty D. Tower and Christopher L. Tower to Michele Varian and David Varian $159,900
21 Fairforest Court from Leah Wimberly Avery and Perry Alexander Avery, Jr. to Travis Lamar Berry $130,000
29212
6 Amber Court from Five Amber Court, LLC to Samantha N. Kohut $125,000
140 Forest Fern Road from Tri-State Real Estate, LLC to Samantha D. Epps $140,000
135 Chestnut Woods Lane from Dennis D. Morgan and Cynthia L. Morgan to Clifton R. Saverance $189,400
5 Northfern Court from James W. Kerr, Jr. and Taeko T. Kerr to Lakeshia Glasgow $107,000
29223
115 Spring Valley Court from Brenda Joy Bernstein and Lynn Ruth Bernstein to Michael L. Farrar and Yvonne H. Farrar $290,000
752 Blazing Star Trail from Klyena Boyd Jacobs to Rachel Ovard $119,900
107 Majestic Drive from Jin Kyuong Yi n/k/a Jin Kyung Yim to Helen Horne Brooks $150,500
532 Arcola Drive from Richard Todd Lewis to Charles E. Sims and Valerie Sims $120,000
209 Rabon Springs Road from Michael Hill and Chimera Hill to Henri F. Gilchrist and Daasia S. Hamilton $150,000
18 Olde Springs Road from Jeffrey S. Mulliken and Salena K. Mulliken to Mark A. Hodgson and Rebekah Hodgson $265,000
29229
54 Swallowtail Court from James Keith McMillan, III to German Ramirez-Velez $175,500
112 Quinton Lane from Cindy L. Roberts to Matthew L. Estes $118,000
254 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes. Inc. to Tiffany A. DeVane $206,264
7 Elders Pond from Mariusz B. Duchnowski to Jonelle P. Zunig $100,000
4 Doral Court from T.G. Herron to Evan C. Herron $140,000
1278 Coralbean Way from Jeffrey D. Boddy to Margie Swafford and Matthew Swafford $143,850
329 Oak Manor Drive from Darian Adams and Sandra R. Adams to Johnnie Mae Wells $114,900
681 Pine Lilly Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Brandon Greene and Sheila E. Johnson $225,900
677 Pine Lilly Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Bryant Williams $212,805
304 Rose Creek Lane from Nucleus, LLC to Joseph Jenkins $154,000
200 Palmetto Park Circle from Chad T. Hafer and Brittany L. Hafer to Nachalur K. Prabhakaran and Tammy E. Prabhakaran $114,500
576 Heron Glen Drive from Michelle L. Vieyra and Marcos F. Vieyra to Robert E. Liriano $154,000
26 Founders Lake Court from Sandy Seyoonjun Lee to Sasha D. Kennedy $146,900
Lexington County
29006
111 S. Ridgell St. from Michael L. Connell to James Rayer $173,000
29033
100 Fernwood Circle from Barbara McMullen to Amanda L. Wilson $154,500
29036
211 Woolbright Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Russell H. Walker and Karen B. Walker $207,870
213 Woolbright Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Katie H. Nisky and Jared B. Nisky $199,815
708 Soldier Gray Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Chiragbhai Patel and Pinki Patel $227,990
31 Southwoode Circle from Rudolph W. Wittemann Living Trust a/k/a Rudolph W. Witteman Living Trust to Lynette C. Ingram and Beverly J. Ingram $157,000
212 Old Summer Place from Clifton D. McElveen and Linda B. McElveen to Gary Holcomb and Cheryl Holcomb $1,170,000
265 Bent Oak Drive from Shelby W. Woodall to Bradley L. Sheppard $560,000
0 Ranch Lake Road from Tommy B. Wessinger, Roberta Lloyd Wessinger, Linda Lucia Wessinger, Lynn B. Robertson and Thomas R. Beckham, Jr. to The Carolyn Knebel Green Trust $180,000
29053
273 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to John Robert Michael and Lorri S. Michael $133,430
236 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Steven L. Jalbert $132,490
200 Sandy Brook Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Lucien G. LaPierre, Sr. $126,000
29054
1344 Camping Road from George Montague to Kenneth E. Bohan $415,000
209 Windy Road from Patricia A. Shoemake and Miriam Diane Adkins to James L. Bowers and Beth-Ann K. Bowers $119,000
2891A Old Charleston Road from Lawrence E. Lipscomb, III to Jennifer E. McFetridge $140,000
225 Peach Place Court from Ralph K. Hendricks to Steven L. Hendricks $151,000
29072
300 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William T. Vickery and Karen M. Rigby $280,510
105 Bison Place from Michael R. Sneed and Lisa J. Sneed to Jewell B. McKinney and Michelle D. McKinney $199,000
320 Bridleridge Road from Heath W. Mills to Michelle L. Johnson $147,500
838 Whitney Lane from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Kattia Viviana Arias Segura and Juan Carlos Jimenez Granados $169,900
1905 Highway 378 from Sonya A. Motes Revocable Trust to Brian K. Peed and Megan B. Peed $570,000
375 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Michele Kijula and Mark Kijula $173,680
261 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Amin Khimani $399,240
104 Water Crest Drive from Christopher R. Reynolds and Heather A. Reynolds to Jacob Roger Ramsey and Heather Chapman Ramsey $240,000
314 Sandy Hill Road from Jose Almeida and Ana Dias to Timothy D. Orr and Tammy M. Orr $218,000
133 Corley Woods Drive from Angel G. Rivas and Blanca P. Rivas to Joaquin da Rosa $147,000
222 Isobel Court from Thomas E. Whitacre and Sharon C. Whitacre to Jonathan S. Whitacre $150,000
239 Beechwoods Drive from Derrick A. Learn to Michael Baltzigar and Allison Baltzigar $195,000
113 Dandelion Court from Kori L. Koepke and Jennifer C. Koepke to Kevin D. Ingram and Sonya M. Ingram $385,000
513 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Tyron Eaton and Shawtavia E. Eaton $231,471
136 Park Meadow Drive from The Estate of Helen Harvey to Linda K. Deweese $114,000
1009 Calks Ferry Road from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Sting Williams and Lauren Renee Williams $239,000
417 Hosea Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Leo F. Luna and Gizeila Acosta $169,818
420 Hosea Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Hans R. Forster and Lu Sun $179,000
120 Autumn Stroll Court from Kevin C. Blackmon and Carolina T. Barger n/k/a Caroline T. Blackmon to Louis Moore, Jr. and Jaqueta R. Moore $139,000
262 Hickory Hill Road from Wilda C. French to The Moye Company, LLC $225,000
422 Corvina Trail from NVR, Inc. to Quanisha Lavelle Johnson $150,940
152 Cottingham Court from Don C. Gillespie and Irene B. Gillespie to Jay M. Butler and Cathryn C. Butler $281,000
204 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mark E. Button and Melissa Swaboda-Button $336,316
744 Bimini Twist Circle from Lifestone Communities, LLC to Michael Nemec and Company, Inc. $149,900
109 Wisteria Way from Robert E. Staton, Jr. to Son Thanh Nguyen $173,000
154 Hidden Lane from Jeffrey Walker Cogdill and Pamela Sue Cogdill to Stephany Gaura Lee and Roger Dale Steverson, Jr. $440,000
104 Plummet Court from Mark D. Morgan and Adriene S. Morgan to Kevin Andrew Reinhard and Kayla L. Gray $163,000
350 Palmer Drive from Elda San Marco Living Trust to The Louise L. Nicholas Trust $278,000
168 Hwy. 378 from Henry Charles Dooley to Carolyn Johnson $280,000
624 Panorama Point from Edwin C. Holbrook and Jennifer H. Holbrook to MeLisa H. Herndon $885,000
157 Scarborough Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to James M. Boyce, III and Lawra C. Boyce $299,900
609 Tayser Court from Christopher Deverse to Michael Matthew Cannelongo and Michelle Cannelongo $200,000
140 Fox Chase from Stephanie Jones-Fitts f/k/a Stephanie Jones Biggerstaff to William Daniel Alan Renton, Jr. $159,000
237 Porth Circle from Dallas Lambert and Mary R. Lambert to Donald G. Evans and Darla K. Evans $218,000
29073
206 Finch Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brandon E. Bowyer and Gina Ferrante $170,407
535 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John P. Ellis and Margaret B. Ellis $226,800
153 River Bridge Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Alexis V. Blitvch and William M. Blitvch, Jr. $284,000
615 Golden Edge Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bryan K. Smith and Ann A. Smith $136,900
209 Finch Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Anthony B. Manning and Christine Shauvon Gauthier $170,000
207 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Canisha M. Nicolas $167,000
129 Dutch Court from Merri Hoover to Ginger Williams $136,000
304 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher L. Smith $142,000
168 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ryan Blake Jeffcoat $140,000
132 Country Road from John E. Knauff and Phyllis R. Knauff to Shawn T. Jackson and Lindsay Jackson $253,500
103 Cannon Trail Court from John Gunter and Pamela G. Gunter to Donald L. Otto and Kattie M. Otto $195,000
216 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shalanda Clark and Billy Clark $199,655
5555 Beckman Road from Maxine M. Marshall Revocable Living Trust to Devon M. Peeples, Sr. $127,000
138 Farm Chase Drive from Debra D. Willis to Caitlyn E. Martin and Timothy Roark $168,400
158 Mansfield Circle from Donna T. Vaughn to Billy Mishoe and Joseph Wayne Martin $110,000
173 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Mercede D. Hook and Steven A. Hook $139,543
427 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jodi A. Hogan and Douglas W. Hogan $209,000
441 Riglaw Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lindsey B. Coulter $175,000
231 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Luis F. Escamilla and Courtney S. Escamilla $145,500
29169
141 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jayde Melissa Sequerth $140,300
2214 Holland St. from PBW Family Trust to Shawn L. Hall $123,000
136 Wainscot Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Freddie W. Asberry, Jr. $173,870
251 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Juda Acheampong $149,785
300 Autumn Mist Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Edgardo Alvarado and Angela Alvarado $157,990
1721 McSwain Drive from Lucerne W. Iseman to Jeffrey S. Mulliken and Salena K. Mulliken $270,000
145 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James Bryan Patterson and Kristin Lahman Patterson $140,500
133 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rebecca A. Jones $160,000
29170
3244 Woodsen Circle from Vickie L. Forde to Vincent J. Nocera $112,000
3117 Dudley Road from Carrie Nell Morris a/k/a Nell E. Morris to Jason K. Strickland $113,950
124 Monteclaire Circle from Benjamin W. Croft to Laura E. Thacker $110,000
460 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Frances M. Jones $137,490
171 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Dolores Gimbruch Sanders $130,000
111 Darby Way from Margie Creasman n/k/a Margie Swaffort to Christopher Coutant $112,500
325 Mission Road from Garrett I. Bailey to Erik A. Defazio $118,000
284 Summers Walk Court from Adam R. McIver to Travis D. Moore and Autumn R. Moore $135,000
29172
627 Ashwood Circle from Robert A. Atten Declaration of Trust to Carrie Nell Morris $116,500
29210
101 Palace Green Court from J. Patrick Walsh and Margaret A. Walsh to Amanda Henson and Billy Henson $119,000
516 Westover Road from John Ellis to William H. Ellis $145,000
Pine Plain Road from Blanche D. Scoggins to Copart of Connecticut, Inc. $315,000
540 Woodland Hills W. from Equity Trust Company f/b/o Holli Hallenbeck Ira to Khay Nay $156,000
291 Middlesex Road from Day 7 Properties, LLC to William D. Hester $236,500
29212
419 Press Lindler Road from David Wesley Whittington and Caroline Whittington Soomawasdi to Robert T. MacNaughton, Jr. and Elizabeth W. MacNaughton $266,667
201 Bishopgate Road from Dorothy A. Miranda to Andrae Berry $186,000
206 White Falls Drive from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Steven Malcolm Hill and Pamela F. Hill $145,000
224 Bishopgate Road from Cornerstone Property Investments, LLC to Joel B. Baker $168,000
2033 Cedarbrook Drive from Randall R. Goodall and Donna M. Goodall to Christopher L. Griffin $157,000
321 Clearview Drive from Scott B. Jackson and Karin D. Jackson to Casey N. Rankin and Danny C. Smith $223,000
Kershaw County
29020
176 Forest Drive from Terry D. Mathis to Jason M. Adams and Krista M. Gurley $131,500
616 McRae Road from Pamela McMullan to Karen Lee Monferdini $104,000
388 Bloomsbury Circle from Donald E. Westbury and Jo Anne O. Westbury to Brian J. Helms and Stacey H. Grein $205,000
551 S. Boundary Road from Estate of Harold William Flynn to Paul Norman Chilson $147,075
29045
33 Pear Tree Loop from Nathan Gates and Allison Gates to Matthew W. Townsend and Jennifer R. Townsend $164,900
1433 Smyrna Road from Charles Koon Builders, Inc. to James L. Walker, III $147,900
1238 Pawlick Lane from Rex A. Newman and Marilyn Y. Newman to Richard E. Ellis, Jr. and Martha A. Ellis $298,000
54 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tiffany Lashaun Atkins and Jerry Atkins, Jr. $195,180
18 Tavish Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William J. Ramsey and Susan M. Ramsey $265,000
71 Lillifield Drive from Brian Hobson and Kerrie Lynn Jones f/k/a Kerrie L. Hobson to Justin Allen Ford and Kelly Elizabeth Ford $230,000
29078
11 Wildwood Lane from Michael S. Gallimore and Elizabeth Dawn Gallimore to Mike Quiros and Jillian Quiros $185,500
6 Trotter Court from Heather J. Hall to Jessica A. Moore $145,000
19 Pettigru Court from Daniel Rouyston to Debra C. Blinkhorn and Robert l. Blinkhorn $278,000
11 Glen Drive from Michael A. Esposito to Joseph A. Akshar and Jennifer Ann Akshar $142,200
