Murphy & Grantland law firm hires marketing, communications director

Kevin Floyd has joined the Murphy & Grantland law firm as director of marketing and communications. Floyd is a former news executive producer at WIS and a former communications manager at one of South Carolina’s largest law firms. He earned his journalism degree from the University of South Carolina in 1997. He serves on the board of the South Carolina Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators and remains involved with Teach for America in the Palmetto State.
