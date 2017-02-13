Columbia company’s hunting app honored by Outdoor Life

The HuntStand app by TerraStride of Columbia has been selected by Outdoor Life magazine for the Editor's Choice Award for best in-field smartphone app.
The February/March issue featured results from a field test conducted on six outdoor apps for mobile devices. The apps were ranked in categories ranging from map accuracy to ease-of-use in recording wildlife sightings.
HuntStand, which has revolutionalized the way hunters hunt and brokers sell large tracts of land, received a score of 9 in functionality, user interface and map accuracy. "The overall user interface is intuitive and easy to master," said Outdoor Life editor Tony Hanson, according to a news release from SCRA, a state-chartered organization that fosters the state’s innovation economy.
The app received an overall score of 84. In December, the company celebrated reaching one million downloads, making it one of the most popular sports apps available.
HuntStand was developed by a team of software developers led by Columbia native and University of South Carolina graduate Langford Holloway. It allows hunter to log game sightings and bedding and feeding areas using 40 icons for different land attributes.
Comments