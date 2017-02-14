Freimund takes helm of Clemson parks, recreation department

Wayne Freimund has been appointed chair of Clemson University’s parks, recreation and tourism management department, effective July 15. Freimund comes from the University of Montana, where he served as interim dean and professor of parks and protected area management in the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. Freimund served as director of the UM Wilderness Institute for seven years and chaired the department of society and conservation for six years. He has conducted numerous studies for the National Park Service associated with the Visitor Experience and Resource Protection Program and has a continued interest in understanding and monitoring the use of national parks.
