9Round was designed by reigning IKF light middleweight kickboxing champion of the world, Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson in 2008. Workouts consist of nine, three-minute stations of activities that include cardio, weight training, abdominal exercises and kicks and punches on 100-pound, double-end, upper cut and speed bags. A real boxing bell rings to begin the workout, another to warn the station is ending and a third to signal the end. Members have a 30-second active break between rounds to recover.