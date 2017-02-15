Nelson Mullins partner honored by diversity council

Carmen Harper Thomas, a partner in Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough’s Columbia office, has been named a Fellow in the 2017 class of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, which identifies, trains, and advances the next generation of leaders in the legal profession. Thomas’ law practice focuses on complex litigation and counsel on a variety of financial services issues; the intersection of law-related services and technology; and protecting trade secrets. She also defends businesses in class actions in state and federal courts and in issues involving state and federal agencies.
