Columbia restaurant catches fire

Tallulah on Devine suffered minor damage Friday due to a fire in a dry storage area. According to Tallulah spokesman Jason Caslow, the morning fire was caused by a water heater.
“All alarms went off accordingly, and the fire was contained to the dry storage area where it was immediately put out. There is no damage to the dining room or kitchen. The restaurant will be closed tonight only to replace the water heater and will officially be back up and running tomorrow, Saturday, February 18,” he says.
Chef Russell Jones recently opened Tallulah in the old Dianne’s location at 2400 Devine St.
