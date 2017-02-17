Business

February 17, 2017 5:13 PM

East Point Academy purchases land on Chris Dr. for $1,457,000

Posted by Susan Ardis

Richland County

29016

206 North High Duck Trail from Jeffrey C. Green and Jean Marie Green to Jeneen Garbe and Donald D. Garbe $193,900

29036

684 Village Market Drive from Maurice E. Neito and Tammy L. Nieto to Fred H. Nieto and Neide A. Nieto $257,000

540 Foxstone Drive from Ashley A. Bills to Katherine Nicole Bills $148,000

1001 Stradley Lane from Graham S. Brides and Nadune B. Kelly to Felicia Welch and Talmadge D. Geiger $270,000

29045

388 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Von Q. Staggers and Tara Staggers $400,345

506 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Damian Bridges and LaShawn C. Thomas-Bridges $369,939

1002 Tamwood Way from Camp Properties, Inc. to Cheryl L. Rembert $116,000

29063

112 Bowhill Court from John F. Whitley, Jr. to Lisa Pugh $114,500

29201

1231 Confederate Avenue from William J. Holman to James Andrew Strickland $295,000

29203

205 Woodhaven Road from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Lisa M. Harry and Reginald L. Harry $330,000

29204

2424 Reynolds Drive from Charles W. Salley, Jr. to Elizabeth P. Saulter $158,000

29205

2411 Blossom St. from Pamela S. Adkins to RUL Properties, LLC $525,000

2805 Duncan St. from Melissa Anne K. Westfall to Timothy M. Peterson and Susan M. Miller $430,000

933 Laurie Lane from Keelan D. Jones to Guy A. Lugenbeel, Jr. $126,500

832 Arbutus Drive from Yancey A. McLeod and Robin B. McLeod to James Edwin Hall and Susan L. Hall $350,000

29206

4221 Willingham Drive from Raymond E. Morris to 4221 Willlingham, LLC $225,000

6500 Eastshore Road from Christopher J. Controne to Rebecca A. Twine $229,000

29209

626 Hatrick Road from Billy L. Smith and Kay G. Smith to Aaron Olson and Lauren C.M. Olson $219,000

71 Garner Springs Court from Anna Nicole Nepita n/k/a. Nicole Beals to Trudy Bradley Bell $121,900

506 Knollwood Drive from Tam Nguyen and Hsueh-Hung Nguyen to Queen S. Myers $155,000

5931 Hampton Leas Lane from Matthew H. Jeffords and Ashley T. Jeffords to Justin Puro and Erin G. Puro $287,500

29223

3 Lehigh Court from Ann T. Meyer a/k/a Ann T. Thomason to William Perry Grimes and Rae-Ann R. Grimes $326,500

609 East Springs Road from Steven C. Slater and Louise R. Slater to Ricky Tangri and Mukti Tangri $355,000

9201 Two Notch Road from Michael O. Baker and Troy E. Wood to The Tuna Company, LLC $552,500

105 Dale Valley Road from Kelly Mill, LLC to Robert Lee Pearson $141,500

29229

116 Morning Echo Drive from Theodore F. Augustine and Suzanne Augustine to John Dulaveris and Nicola R. Dulaveris $256,500

18 Sugar Pine Court from Elizabeth P. Saulter to Jadean N. Pitts $122,000

201 Birch Hollow Drive from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Gina Lori Dervin $104,900

8 Crabtree Springs Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ann M. Gooden $272,080

6 Catalpa Court from Frederick L. Richards and Margaret M. Richards to Megan Foxx and Marshall Brown $175,000

16 Falstaff Court from Donald R. Boose and Cindy L. Boose to James Russell Stallings, III and Sheryc Stallings $174,000

841 Harborside Lane from Cindy M. Wood n/k/a Cindy Wood McKenzie to Michael Metts, II and Christina G. Metts $211,500

Lexington County

29033

105 Sweetbriar Drive from Andrew Robert Rogers and Stephanie Rogers to Christopher Chase Wessinger and Kathryn Sheila Wessinger $129,900

941 Evergreen Avenue from Selena C. Metts and William Patrick Metts to William Keith Carter $166,000

29036

103 Mallard Cove Court from William Brooks Cooper and Sharla A. Cooper to Kelli Scurry $140,000

29063

100 Chapelwhite Road from Jenna Anne Pitcher to Joseph F. Cordi $130,000

29070

119 Pineoak Court from Robert M. Williamson to Clinton D. Weed and Kelly M. Weed $202,000

411 Bryan St. from Candace R. Murphy and Timothy E. Murphy to AJ Holding, LLC $405,000

403 Bryan St. from Bryan Allen Parrish to AJ Holding, LLC $250,000

250 Longpath Drive from Tammie Knowles to Jose L. Almeida and Ana Dias $325,000

29072

216 Mossback Trail Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elizabeth Ember Conatser and Blake S. Conatser $332,989

143 Harbor Glen Drive from Inga K. Carr Revocable Trust to Shane M. McNorton and Amber M. McNorton $189,500

410 Pisgah Flats Court from Charlene E. Stroud and Quintin A. Stroud to Marcus J. Painter and Amy R. Rice $284,900

400 Mana Vista Court from Robert D. Looney to Eric Capers Stuckey and Laura E. Stuckey $289,900

448 Old Cherokee Road from Southern Medical Management, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $400,000

448 Old Cherokee Road from Four Koons Investments, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $650,000

104 Rocky Cove Court from Department of Veteran Affairs to Quiet Captial, LLC $110,000

115-A Library Hill Lane from North American Land and Financial Group, LLC to Steve Highberger $150,000

532 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christine M. Kruise $196,650

433 Honeybee Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to John L. Carwell, Jr. and Emily Grace Carwell $255,000

3152 S. Augusta Highway from Rawl Farm Lands, LLC to SP Capital Property Holding, LLC $280,000

109 Amelia Drive from Michael W. Mystkowski and Kellie M. Cotton to Angela W. Sutton $185,000

124 Bartram Way from Maria G. Guzman to Josdin Velewz Morales and Adrienne Kay Velez $157,000

125 Sturton Drive from Sylvia F. McLane and Margaret A. McLane f/k/a Margaret M. Wessinger to Marie Guy $139,000

108 Crimson Oak Drive from Porsche Brown n/k/a Porsche Brown Battle to Kelin T. Cruz $155,000

405 Garden Arbor Lane from Ashley K. Aaron n/k/a Ashley Varnadore to Arthur M. Aaron $121,509

416 Saluda Springs Road from Dana R. White to Jacob G. Senn $141,000

544 Saddlebrooke Lane from Matthew B. Lee and Laura N. Lee to Tamara Kay Wilkins $140,000

120 Saltair Court from Gregory Guidry and Heather Guidry to Denis J. O’Neill and Barbara C. O’Neill $375,000

637 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tammie D. Knowles $151,611

29073

256 Starling Way from Brad E. Brovan to Laura B. Sides $135,000

289 Cardinal Pines Lane from Alice A. Ingram to Amy Michelle Weaver $112,000

172 Dark Hollow Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anees Ahamed Noor Mohamed and Ayisha Siddhiqa Anees Ahamed $268,859

147 Browning Court from Clayton A. Norfleet and Dawn A. Norfleet to Michael B. Adkins and Lauren Graham Adkins Meyers $265,000

228 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anvi Patel $311,790

29169

408 Heatherwood Circle from Walter T. Wood and Grace R. Wood to Sue Allen and Robert Allen $177,000

628 Spanish Oak Drive from Brandon M. Boyd and Griffyn Boyd to Lisa A. Mondo $140,000

1060 Chris Drive from Emily G. Baughman f/k/a Emily G. Bouknight to East Point Academy $1,457,000

1012 Seminole Drive from Andrew Di Iulio and Katherine G. Di Iulio to Allison Lee Amick, Silas P. Amick and Betsy C. Amick $146,300

29170

2817 Augusta Road from Dennis Nelson Taylor to Pet Med Mobile of Columbia, LLC $135,000

492 Dickson Hill Circle from Travis Mobley and Kayleen Mobley to Thomas H. Newman, III and Marcia P. Newman $252,000

29172

2689 Fish Hatchery Road from Deyvid N. Garibay to Carolyn R. Moore a/k/a Carolyn M. Moore $105,900

29210

200 Whittington Court from Estate of Mary J. Pendergraft to Julie Weston Quarles $110,000

29212

116 Valcour Road from Leslie A. Sinclair to Daniel B. Hale and Robert Hale $100,000

415 Crockett Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Lauren G. Robertson and Zachary M. Robertson $199,000

126 Leslie Loch Lane from Robert Welnick and Georgia Welnick to American International Relocations Solutions, LLC $385,000

126 Leslie Loch Lane from American International Relocations Solutions, LLC to James D. Aker and Barbara A. Aker $385,000

216 Wexhurst Court from Robert C. Gordon, II and Angela J. Gordon to Joanne Young and Christopher B. Young $212,000

321 Hunters Blind Drive from James M. Brown and Mary S. Brown to Robert J. Cabana $267,000

425 Crockett Road from Leann R. Perry f/k/a Leann R. Preston to Dustin S. Anderson $305,000

Kershaw County

29020

9 Bomburgh Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Frank J. Shirlaw and Gena Trotter $148,621

99 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Elizabeth Christ Edens and Daniel James Robertshaw $204,300

737 Old Stagecoach Road from Susan B. Hall, Robert E. Hertwig, Trustee, and Nancy P. Hertwig, Trustee to Justin Conder $349,880

737 Old Stagecoach Road from R. Justin Conder to Moultrie B. Burns, Jr. and Mary G. Burns $135,741

29045

26 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rebecca Shawn Craig $198,270

20 Abbey Road from Richard A. Whitney and Jody V. Whitney to Amy R. Blood $158,500

1710 Woodcreek Farms Road from Lugoff Farms, LLC to Palmetto Utilities, Inc. $200,000

29078

102 Falcon Crest Road from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to James A. Clarke $124,723

214 Caledonia Court from Eddie Roberts and Gina Roberts to Wayne W. Ihrig, II and Yvette M. Ihrig $267,000

864 Highway 1 S. from Chestnut Development Corporation to Claudine W. Armentrout $175,000

725 Wildwood Lane from Gordon R. Ross and Tara S. Ross to Nicholas H. McManus and Amelia M. Martin $136,650

864 Highway 1 S. from Carroll Lee Armentrout and Claudine W. Armentrout to Cheraw SC Properties, LLC $189,000

Top Real Estate Transactions

Top Five Richland County

9201 Two Notch Road 29223 from Michael O. Baker and Troy E. Wood to The Tuna Company, LLC $552,500

2411 Blossom St. 29205 from Pamela S. Adkins to RUL Properties, LLC $525,000

2805 Duncan St. 29205 from Melissa Anne K. Westfall to Timothy M. Peterson and Susan M. Miller $430,000

388 Palm Sedge Loop 29045 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Von Q. Staggers and Tara Staggers $400,345

506 Palm Sedge Loop 29045 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Damian Bridges and LaShawn C. Thomas-Bridges $369,939

Top Six Lexington County

1060 Chris Drive 29169 from Emily G. Baughman f/k/a Emily G. Bouknight to East Point Academy $1,457,000

448 Old Cherokee Road 29072 from Four Koons Investments, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $650,000

411 Bryan St. 29070 from Candace R. Murphy and Timothy E. Murphy to AJ Holding, LLC $405,000

448 Old Cherokee Road 29072 from Southern Medical Management, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $400,000

126 Leslie Loch Lane 29212 from Robert Welnick and Georgia Welnick to American International Relocations Solutions, LLC $385,000

126 Leslie Loch Lane 29212 from American International Relocations Solutions, LLC to James D. Aker and Barbara A. Aker $385,000

Top Five Kershaw County

737 Old Stagecoach Road 29020 from Susan B. Hall, Robert E. Hertwig, Trustee, and Nancy P. Hertwig, Trustee to Justin Conder $349,880

214 Caledonia Court 29078 from Eddie Roberts and Gina Roberts to Wayne W. Ihrig, II and Yvette M. Ihrig $267,000

99 Southern Oak Drive 29020 from Bock Construction, Inc. to Elizabeth Christ Edens and Daniel James Robertshaw $204,300

1710 Woodcreek Farms Road 29045 from Lugoff Farms, LLC to Palmetto Utilities, Inc. $200,000

26 Lillie Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rebecca Shawn Craig $198,270

