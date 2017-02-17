East Point Academy purchases land on Chris Dr. for $1,457,000

Richland County
29016
206 North High Duck Trail from Jeffrey C. Green and Jean Marie Green to Jeneen Garbe and Donald D. Garbe $193,900
29036
684 Village Market Drive from Maurice E. Neito and Tammy L. Nieto to Fred H. Nieto and Neide A. Nieto $257,000
540 Foxstone Drive from Ashley A. Bills to Katherine Nicole Bills $148,000
1001 Stradley Lane from Graham S. Brides and Nadune B. Kelly to Felicia Welch and Talmadge D. Geiger $270,000
29045
388 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Von Q. Staggers and Tara Staggers $400,345
506 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Damian Bridges and LaShawn C. Thomas-Bridges $369,939
1002 Tamwood Way from Camp Properties, Inc. to Cheryl L. Rembert $116,000
29063
112 Bowhill Court from John F. Whitley, Jr. to Lisa Pugh $114,500
29201
1231 Confederate Avenue from William J. Holman to James Andrew Strickland $295,000
29203
205 Woodhaven Road from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Lisa M. Harry and Reginald L. Harry $330,000
29204
2424 Reynolds Drive from Charles W. Salley, Jr. to Elizabeth P. Saulter $158,000
29205
2411 Blossom St. from Pamela S. Adkins to RUL Properties, LLC $525,000
2805 Duncan St. from Melissa Anne K. Westfall to Timothy M. Peterson and Susan M. Miller $430,000
933 Laurie Lane from Keelan D. Jones to Guy A. Lugenbeel, Jr. $126,500
832 Arbutus Drive from Yancey A. McLeod and Robin B. McLeod to James Edwin Hall and Susan L. Hall $350,000
29206
4221 Willingham Drive from Raymond E. Morris to 4221 Willlingham, LLC $225,000
6500 Eastshore Road from Christopher J. Controne to Rebecca A. Twine $229,000
29209
626 Hatrick Road from Billy L. Smith and Kay G. Smith to Aaron Olson and Lauren C.M. Olson $219,000
71 Garner Springs Court from Anna Nicole Nepita n/k/a. Nicole Beals to Trudy Bradley Bell $121,900
506 Knollwood Drive from Tam Nguyen and Hsueh-Hung Nguyen to Queen S. Myers $155,000
5931 Hampton Leas Lane from Matthew H. Jeffords and Ashley T. Jeffords to Justin Puro and Erin G. Puro $287,500
29223
3 Lehigh Court from Ann T. Meyer a/k/a Ann T. Thomason to William Perry Grimes and Rae-Ann R. Grimes $326,500
609 East Springs Road from Steven C. Slater and Louise R. Slater to Ricky Tangri and Mukti Tangri $355,000
9201 Two Notch Road from Michael O. Baker and Troy E. Wood to The Tuna Company, LLC $552,500
105 Dale Valley Road from Kelly Mill, LLC to Robert Lee Pearson $141,500
29229
116 Morning Echo Drive from Theodore F. Augustine and Suzanne Augustine to John Dulaveris and Nicola R. Dulaveris $256,500
18 Sugar Pine Court from Elizabeth P. Saulter to Jadean N. Pitts $122,000
201 Birch Hollow Drive from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Gina Lori Dervin $104,900
8 Crabtree Springs Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ann M. Gooden $272,080
6 Catalpa Court from Frederick L. Richards and Margaret M. Richards to Megan Foxx and Marshall Brown $175,000
16 Falstaff Court from Donald R. Boose and Cindy L. Boose to James Russell Stallings, III and Sheryc Stallings $174,000
841 Harborside Lane from Cindy M. Wood n/k/a Cindy Wood McKenzie to Michael Metts, II and Christina G. Metts $211,500
Lexington County
29033
105 Sweetbriar Drive from Andrew Robert Rogers and Stephanie Rogers to Christopher Chase Wessinger and Kathryn Sheila Wessinger $129,900
941 Evergreen Avenue from Selena C. Metts and William Patrick Metts to William Keith Carter $166,000
29036
103 Mallard Cove Court from William Brooks Cooper and Sharla A. Cooper to Kelli Scurry $140,000
29063
100 Chapelwhite Road from Jenna Anne Pitcher to Joseph F. Cordi $130,000
29070
119 Pineoak Court from Robert M. Williamson to Clinton D. Weed and Kelly M. Weed $202,000
411 Bryan St. from Candace R. Murphy and Timothy E. Murphy to AJ Holding, LLC $405,000
403 Bryan St. from Bryan Allen Parrish to AJ Holding, LLC $250,000
250 Longpath Drive from Tammie Knowles to Jose L. Almeida and Ana Dias $325,000
29072
216 Mossback Trail Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elizabeth Ember Conatser and Blake S. Conatser $332,989
143 Harbor Glen Drive from Inga K. Carr Revocable Trust to Shane M. McNorton and Amber M. McNorton $189,500
410 Pisgah Flats Court from Charlene E. Stroud and Quintin A. Stroud to Marcus J. Painter and Amy R. Rice $284,900
400 Mana Vista Court from Robert D. Looney to Eric Capers Stuckey and Laura E. Stuckey $289,900
448 Old Cherokee Road from Southern Medical Management, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $400,000
448 Old Cherokee Road from Four Koons Investments, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $650,000
104 Rocky Cove Court from Department of Veteran Affairs to Quiet Captial, LLC $110,000
115-A Library Hill Lane from North American Land and Financial Group, LLC to Steve Highberger $150,000
532 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christine M. Kruise $196,650
433 Honeybee Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to John L. Carwell, Jr. and Emily Grace Carwell $255,000
3152 S. Augusta Highway from Rawl Farm Lands, LLC to SP Capital Property Holding, LLC $280,000
109 Amelia Drive from Michael W. Mystkowski and Kellie M. Cotton to Angela W. Sutton $185,000
124 Bartram Way from Maria G. Guzman to Josdin Velewz Morales and Adrienne Kay Velez $157,000
125 Sturton Drive from Sylvia F. McLane and Margaret A. McLane f/k/a Margaret M. Wessinger to Marie Guy $139,000
108 Crimson Oak Drive from Porsche Brown n/k/a Porsche Brown Battle to Kelin T. Cruz $155,000
405 Garden Arbor Lane from Ashley K. Aaron n/k/a Ashley Varnadore to Arthur M. Aaron $121,509
416 Saluda Springs Road from Dana R. White to Jacob G. Senn $141,000
544 Saddlebrooke Lane from Matthew B. Lee and Laura N. Lee to Tamara Kay Wilkins $140,000
120 Saltair Court from Gregory Guidry and Heather Guidry to Denis J. O’Neill and Barbara C. O’Neill $375,000
637 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tammie D. Knowles $151,611
29073
256 Starling Way from Brad E. Brovan to Laura B. Sides $135,000
289 Cardinal Pines Lane from Alice A. Ingram to Amy Michelle Weaver $112,000
172 Dark Hollow Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anees Ahamed Noor Mohamed and Ayisha Siddhiqa Anees Ahamed $268,859
147 Browning Court from Clayton A. Norfleet and Dawn A. Norfleet to Michael B. Adkins and Lauren Graham Adkins Meyers $265,000
228 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anvi Patel $311,790
29169
408 Heatherwood Circle from Walter T. Wood and Grace R. Wood to Sue Allen and Robert Allen $177,000
628 Spanish Oak Drive from Brandon M. Boyd and Griffyn Boyd to Lisa A. Mondo $140,000
1060 Chris Drive from Emily G. Baughman f/k/a Emily G. Bouknight to East Point Academy $1,457,000
1012 Seminole Drive from Andrew Di Iulio and Katherine G. Di Iulio to Allison Lee Amick, Silas P. Amick and Betsy C. Amick $146,300
29170
2817 Augusta Road from Dennis Nelson Taylor to Pet Med Mobile of Columbia, LLC $135,000
492 Dickson Hill Circle from Travis Mobley and Kayleen Mobley to Thomas H. Newman, III and Marcia P. Newman $252,000
29172
2689 Fish Hatchery Road from Deyvid N. Garibay to Carolyn R. Moore a/k/a Carolyn M. Moore $105,900
29210
200 Whittington Court from Estate of Mary J. Pendergraft to Julie Weston Quarles $110,000
29212
116 Valcour Road from Leslie A. Sinclair to Daniel B. Hale and Robert Hale $100,000
415 Crockett Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Lauren G. Robertson and Zachary M. Robertson $199,000
126 Leslie Loch Lane from Robert Welnick and Georgia Welnick to American International Relocations Solutions, LLC $385,000
126 Leslie Loch Lane from American International Relocations Solutions, LLC to James D. Aker and Barbara A. Aker $385,000
216 Wexhurst Court from Robert C. Gordon, II and Angela J. Gordon to Joanne Young and Christopher B. Young $212,000
321 Hunters Blind Drive from James M. Brown and Mary S. Brown to Robert J. Cabana $267,000
425 Crockett Road from Leann R. Perry f/k/a Leann R. Preston to Dustin S. Anderson $305,000
Kershaw County
29020
9 Bomburgh Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Frank J. Shirlaw and Gena Trotter $148,621
99 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Elizabeth Christ Edens and Daniel James Robertshaw $204,300
737 Old Stagecoach Road from Susan B. Hall, Robert E. Hertwig, Trustee, and Nancy P. Hertwig, Trustee to Justin Conder $349,880
737 Old Stagecoach Road from R. Justin Conder to Moultrie B. Burns, Jr. and Mary G. Burns $135,741
29045
26 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rebecca Shawn Craig $198,270
20 Abbey Road from Richard A. Whitney and Jody V. Whitney to Amy R. Blood $158,500
1710 Woodcreek Farms Road from Lugoff Farms, LLC to Palmetto Utilities, Inc. $200,000
29078
102 Falcon Crest Road from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to James A. Clarke $124,723
214 Caledonia Court from Eddie Roberts and Gina Roberts to Wayne W. Ihrig, II and Yvette M. Ihrig $267,000
864 Highway 1 S. from Chestnut Development Corporation to Claudine W. Armentrout $175,000
725 Wildwood Lane from Gordon R. Ross and Tara S. Ross to Nicholas H. McManus and Amelia M. Martin $136,650
864 Highway 1 S. from Carroll Lee Armentrout and Claudine W. Armentrout to Cheraw SC Properties, LLC $189,000
