Speed joins Diversified Development

Josh Speed has joined the team at Diversified Development, a regional, commercial real estate brokerage and development firm based in Columbia. Speed joined the firm earlier this year after working on the industrial brokerage team at Newmark Grubb Wilson Kibler, an affiliate of the international brokerage firm Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. He was an associate for the firm for two years, focusing on investment and development projects. Speed is chair of the Urban Land Institute’s Regional Young Leaders Group and serves on the institute’s Midlands executive committee. He is a chapter member of the Greater Columbia Delta Waterfowl Committee and graduated from the Leadership Columbia Class of 2016.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments