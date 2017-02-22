Lexington Medical Center doctor named to university board

Scott Boyd, the chief of neurosurgery for Lexington Medical Center, has been named a trustee at his alma mater, Washington and Lee University in Virginia. Boyd earned a doctorate of medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1990 and received additional training in neurological surgery at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London. In 2015, he founded the Lexington Brain and Spine Institute. Boyd has served on the Washington and Lee Science Advisory Board since 2013.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments