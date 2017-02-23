Midlands Family Promise names executive director

Karen Newsome, an ordained Presbyterian minister, has been named executive director of Family Promise of the Midlands, a coalition of 27 Midlands congregations that house and serve homeless families. Through the Family Promise program, families experiencing homelessness find hospitality with congregations who create temporary bedrooms in spaces that often go unused during the week. From 2009 until 2014, Newsome served as pastor of Sion Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro. Previously she was interim senior pastor of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Newsome replaces the organization’s first director, Kathleen McLean-Titus, who has accepted a position with the Methodist Conference.
