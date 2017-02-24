Copart of Connecticut Inc. buys land in Gaston for $975,000

Richland County
29016
300 Oakhurst Place from Rex Lilly and Petra S. Lilly to Caroline S. Hall and Annie P. Douglas $259,900
13 Pine Spur Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joan Elizabeth Morana $196,659
29036
182 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James V. Ard, Jr. $291,000
29045
84 Crusader Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Equestrian Life NV, LLC $264,000
29061
308 Richland Farms Road from Larry R. Lane and Robin K. Lane to Ashley E. Taylor $169,700
501 S. Summers Way from Marilyn F. Wilson and Joel E. Wilson to Charletta T. Cain, Willie D. Cain, Jr. and Lorenzo Cain $135,000
29063
129 Shawn Bay from Lorene G. Haupt and Jonathan C. Haupt to Shannon Stratford $113,500
257 Wes Bickley Road from Christopher Allamon and Nicole Allamon to Justin Wayne Workman and Whitney Lavery Workman $550,000
29201
2321 Park St. from Jeffrey A. Sheahan to Adam Pazda and Jeanette Pazda $257,900
29203
228 Meadowbury Drive from JRPearls Enterprise, LLC and Lyles and Lyles Construction, LLC to Tokura D. Howard $103,000
8500 Monticello Road from Chrysostom Investments Family Limited Partnership to Samuel R. St. Louis and Frances R. Padowicz St. Louis $167,500
29204
1230 Hagood Avenue from David L. Aldeman to William Gregory Allison and Heather Walker Allison $315,000
29205
3721 Wheat St. from Spur and Fur, LLC to Benjamin Andrew Mardis and Caitlin Rebecca Mardis $445,000
4016 Cassina Road from Shelley W. Wenum to Barbara Gail Kvam and Gail E. Wilderman $450,000
1107 Oak St. from Hillcrest Properties to Spartan Capital, LLC $315,000
404 S. Bonham Road from Susan C. Fedor to Nola Huffman $117,500
29206
1905 Greenoaks Road from Robert and Betty Gabriel Living Trust to Albert A. Alton and Loren Cintron Alton $170,000
2303 Atascadero Drive from Brittany L. Brown n/k/a Brittany Halligan to Colin Ray Jones and Lauren Marie White $192,000
5201 Pinestraw Road from Estate of William Clark Tims, III to Tradd Martin and Jean Martin $237,000
29209
7622 Burdell Drive from Kent E. Kelly to Patrice Gibson $100,000
29212
156 Sandalewood Lane from Annette Matyniak and Norbwert Matyniak to Mark A. York, Carolyn H. York and Erin York $122,000
29223
24 Upper Pond Road from John W. Popp, Sr. Revocable Trust to Slif Dagobert Ulrich and Laura Gillihan Ulrich $487,500
3072 Martindale Road from Chester O. Bright, Jr. to Taunya V. Thompson $115,000
23 Heatherlaurel Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Equestrian Life NV, LLC $154,900
5 Heatherlaurel Court from Buller River Developments, LLC to Equestrian Life NV, LLC $154,900
1600 Rabon Farms Lane from Anuradha Nair to Michael Angelo Felipe Saribay and Elisa Joy Parinas Saribay $129,900
29229
311 and 313 Harbor Drive from Palmetto Custom Construction, Inc. to Stephen Elliott Bowens and Shelly Sarena Bowens $141,000
211 Ashton Hill Drive from Karen S. Roof to Katherine E. McClain and Elizabeth Breedlove $176,500
5 Burgee Court from Mark Cerney and Kerri Jo Cerney to Lan Chi Thi Nguyen $277,500
414 Alderston Way from Edward Neroes, Jr. and Sonja T. Neroes to Isaiah Jefferson, Jr. and LaNita Michelle Jefferson $182,000
445 White Cedar Drive from Estate of Peter Louis Speronis to Carol H. Evans $115,500
2630 Clemson Road from South Carolina District Council of The Assemblies of God a/k/a South Carolina District Council of Assemblies of God to Vive, Inc. $435,613
167 Chatham Trace from Michael A. Reineck to Shamba Everett $149,999
404 Rose Creek Lane from Unlimited Home Builders, Inc. to Kenneth L. Williams $254,900
Lexington County
29016
143 Walnut Wood Trail from Deborah K. Mangels to Jeffrey S. Peacher and Jennifer W. Peacher $282,000
37 Red Pine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Deforrest Taylor $172,900
29033
404 Shady Lane from Adrian D. Langley to Stacey Dugan Montebello $135,000
29036
108 Saint Charles Place from Jeffrey I. Krauser to John Everett McMurray $158,000
105 Covington Drive from Thomas A. Sullivan and Penny S. Sullivan to Daniel Baxa and Tracey Baxa $320,000
1141 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Henry Collazo and Frances Collazo $262,174
374 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Bice, Jr. and Lara Surface Bice $237,733
125 Lake Forest Trail from Doris S. Moore Living Trust to Michael A. Dorrington and Nadine A. Dorrington $750,000
405 Little Key Court from Frank R. Macchiaverna and Jeanette H. Macchiaverna to Albert S. Bueno and Sally A. Bueno $550,000
29045
78 Earline Road from JHD Holdings, LLC to John David Williams and Dianne P. Williams $215,700
29053
140 Pine Plain Road from John H. Reamer a/k/a John Hamilton Reamer to Copart of Connecticut, Inc. $975,000
29054
180 Monts Road from Charles Daniel Spritz and Karen Larsen Spritz to Jose Roberto Garcia Gonzalez and Fabiola Hernandez Otero $350,000
472 Peachland Drive from Mary Ann Beaufort to Lucas Gerhart Snyder and Katherine Calli Wallace $196,000
29063
79 Richardson Road from Jacob L. Richardson, Jr. to Linos Cotsapas and Danielle Muriel Willis St. Marie $120,000
29070
1277 Brodie Road from Karen C. Jones to Jocelyn C. Smith $140,000
29072
233 Welsummer Way from Archstone Properties, LLC to Jeffrey D. Payne and Melissa J. Tejchman Payne $218,450
208 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Gordon H. Senn $295,185
160 Phoenix Lane from Pamela A. Makela to Brian P. Hess and Ashley R. Hess $139,000
213 Chamfort Drive from Kevin Pires and Karen Pires to Amitaben R. Patel and Rajan N. Patel $149,500
318 Duck Creek Lane from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Kenneth John Boggs $196,178
109 Rapala Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mark R. Tubbs and Denise M. Tubbs $293,794
121 Bartram Way from Chun-Jung Wang to Henry O. Ortez $217,000
202 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Zachary K. Bolch and Laurin N. Bolch $372,750
728 Farmhouse Loop from James Dotson and Marian Dotson to Alvin E. Williams and Wanda G. Williams $178,000
162 Hope Springs Road from Jami S. Cannon to Timothy Idiaghe and Diana Idiaghe $337,000
304 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Aaron B. Goss and Anna Goss $256,370
124 Windsor Park Drive from Christina Hope Heizer n/k/a Christina H. Mather to Delbert W. Snyder $106,250
309 O’Neil Lane from John D. Williams and Dianne P. Guyton to Hope M. Montague $220,000
417 Farming Creek Way from William Lacas to Ian Minori $160,500
407 Corley Manor Court from Bonnie W. Dantzler to Katelyn Meserve and Wesley L. Sweeten $355,000
234 Ball Park Road from Glen K. Taylor to Brandon M. Cain and Megan N. Cain $453,800
9 High Hill Road from Jean Bowden to Anthony C. Bernetich, Jr. $115,000
1020 Indian Mound Road from William Kennerly Banks and Cheryl Hull Banks to Raymond H. Hudson, Jr. and Felicia D. Hudson $259,900
29073
104 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Justin Bell $145,000
256 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David D. Bashioum and Margaret L. Bashioum $285,144
214 Starling Way from Jack M. Jacobs and Katherine Lynn Jacobs to Jeremiah H. Rose and Meredith Rose $154,500
206 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Erica E. Martin and Adrian C. Martin $173,158
612 Juniper Road from Andrew K. Rock to Quentin Jevon Todd and Kenya Dee Todd $242,400
336 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephanie N. Laurie $188,538
6672 Edmund Highway from Edward W. Springer, II to Kimberly Gray and Fred Gray $155,000
511 Cape Jasmine Way from Sting Ray Williams and Lauren Buff n/k/a Lauren B. Williams to Maceo H. Nelson, III and Jessica S. Nelson $128,500
110 Siddington Way from Anita M. Beaudoin and Estate of Devere W. Beaudoin to Preston Lee and Misty Lee $168,400
148 Swanhaven Drive from Kevin A. Bost and Harriette Elizabeth Roach Bost to Jessica Cruser and Ronald Bosch $312,000
305 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Krishna Patel $207,417
816 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kristen Elana McCollum-Mack $169,971
820 Ingamma Court from Charles Daniel Spritz and Karen Larsen Spritz to Alan B. Moore $178,000
29169
308 Autumn Mist Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Spencer Blake Sox and Dana M. Byars $143,900
121 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Mark Andruski and Amanda Faith Andruski $154,164
324 Autumn Mist Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Nathan D. Rehm and Crystal Jaye Valazza-Rehm $148,750
1306 D Avenue from Patricia Ann M. Crocker, Deborah Rose Miller Winslow f/k/a Deborah Rose Miller and Cynthia Jane Miller to Ebert M. Kleinlercher $125,000
29170
521 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher N. Jones and Karen Jones $165,900
403 Genny Street from Gregory L. Rock and Danya C. Rock to William E. James and Sarah L. Barry $252,000
321 Lake Frances Drive from Robert L. Jacobs and Lynn K. Jacobs to Janice E. Harris and Cloyd S. Harris $314,000
151 Derby Drive from Demetrius Aleander Jackson to Timothy Charles Jones and Nazia Aslam Jones $165,000
29172
2713 Fish Hatchery Road from Oak City Investors, LLC to Kevin Oswald $101,000
1102 Bryan St. from Scott Cornelison and James F. Cornelison, III to Dianne Davis $140,000
1761 Rosalyn Drive from Martha S. Campbell to William Lamotte, III and Caroline B. Lamotte $640,000
1801 Neptune Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to John A. Isaac and Zelena A. Isaac $100,000
29210
632 Woodland Hills W. Drive from Estate of Wanda Ruth Powell a/k/a Wanda S. Powell to Gary T. McCauley and Pauline E. Howland $103,125
3516 Bush River Road from Circle K. Stores, Inc. to KCP C-Stores, LLC $325,000
29212
107 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James W. Causey and Lynda W. Causey $215,275
338 Amstar Road from Jack Carlton Wilson Revocable Trust and Paula Carter Wilson Revocable Trust to Alice M. Cook and Ronald N. Cook $309,500
419 Crockett Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Matthew D. Awtrey, Sr. and Jenifer Awtrey $227,550
214 Sandstone Court from John G. Gardner, Jr. to Don L. Pertl Living Trust $288,000
Kershaw County
29020
1109 Lyttleton St. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dale A. Sheheen $160,000
Portion of 180 Hound Hollow Road from Hunter Elliott Tree Farm, Inc. to James M. Fisher and Cheryl A. Fisher $116,000
62 Edinburgh Castle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard M. Cassady, III $170,000
5 Jeffrey Turn Road from Gregory Lee Johnson and Michelle J. Johnson to Michael Bowen, Sr. and Linda T. Bowen $165,000
29045
5 Tavish Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Savoy $289,405
425 Wandwood Lane from Jessica L. Carter n/k/a Jessica C. Lambert and Linda A. Addington to Russell L. Cooley $102,000
2107 Heath Pond Road from Thomas L. Hart to Ronald Martin, Jr. and Erin R. Martin $169,500
29078
222 Chickadee Lane from Jefrey A. Jordan to Robert B. Medley $125,000
104 Pepper Ridge Drive from William R. Gettys and Catherine P. Gettys n/k/a Catherine Gettys Boykin to Patrick D. Branham and Rachel D. Branham $197,000
1585A and 607 Ridgeway Road and 156A and 156B Gettys Road from William R. Gettys and Catherine P. Gettys n/k/a Catherine Gettys Boykin to Patrick D. Branham and Rachel D. Branham $197,000
29130
2880 Lake Road from Thomas E. Riffle and James L. Riffle and Andrew Lindsey Thomas, Jr. and Paulette Burroughs Brown to David Y. Gillespie and Nancy M. Gillespie $205,000
Top property transfers
Top Five Richland County
257 Wes Bickley Road 29063 from Christopher Allamon and Nicole Allamon to Justin Wayne Workman and Whitney Lavery Workman $550,000
24 Upper Pond Road 29223 from John W. Popp, Sr. Revocable Trust to Slif Dagobert Ulrich and Laura Gillihan Ulrich $487,500
4016 Cassina Road 29205 from Shelley W. Wenum to Barbara Gail Kvam and Gail E. Wilderman $450,000
3721 Wheat St. 29205 from Spur and Fur, LLC to Benjamin Andrew Mardis and Caitlin Rebecca Mardis $445,000
2630 Clemson Road 29229 from South Carolina District Council of The Assemblies of God a/k/a South Carolina District Council of Assemblies of God to Vive, Inc. $435,613
Top Five Lexington County
140 Pine Plain Road 29053 from John H. Reamer a/k/a John Hamilton Reamer to Copart of Connecticut, Inc. $975,000
125 Lake Forest Trail 29036 from Doris S. Moore Living Trust to Michael A. Dorrington and Nadine A. Dorrington $750,000
1761 Rosalyn Drive 29206 from Martha S. Campbell to William Lamotte, III and Caroline B. Lamotte $640,000
405 Little Key Court 29036 from Frank R. Macchiaverna and Jeanette H. Macchiaverna to Albert S. Bueno and Sally A. Bueno $550,000
234 Ball Park Road 29072 from Glen K. Taylor to Brandon M. Cain and Megan N. Cain $453,800
Top Five Kershaw County
5 Tavish Court 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Savoy $289,405
2880 Lake Road 29130 from Thomas E. Riffle and James L. Riffle and Andrew Lindsey Thomas, Jr. and Paulette Burroughs Brown to David Y. Gillespie and Nancy M. Gillespie $205,000
104 Pepper Ridge Drive 29078 from William R. Gettys and Catherine P. Gettys n/k/a Catherine Gettys Boykin to Patrick D. Branham and Rachel D. Branham $197,000
1585A and 607 Ridgeway Road and 156A and 156B Gettys Road 29078 from William R. Gettys and Catherine P. Gettys n/k/a Catherine Gettys Boykin to Patrick D. Branham and Rachel D. Branham $197,000
62 Edinburgh Castle Lane 29020 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard M. Cassady, III $170,000
