Hickman named COO of Sagacious Partners

Meghan Hickman has been named chief operating officer and partner for Columbia-based executive coaching and consulting firm Sagacious Partners. Hickman will oversee project management intended to help communities and organizations grow. Hickman also serves as executive director of EngenuitySC, a Midlands nonprofit focused on enhancing the region’s competitiveness and prosperity. Sagacious Partners has expertise in project management, economic development and executive coaching. Hickman joined Sagacious Partners in 2012 with more than seven years of experience in community relations and public affairs management in both South Carolina and Washington, DC.
