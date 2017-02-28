Britt named Vista Guild president

J Britt, CEO of Magnolia Development Inc. and project director for Midlands Arts Conservancy, has been named president of the Vista Guild. Merritt McNeely, the South Carolina State Museum’s director of marketing, has been named vice president. Alexis Lindsay, an associate with Sowell Gray Robinson Stepp & Lafitte, will serve as secretary. Hal Stevenson, chief executive of Grace Outdoor, will serve as treasurer. Todd Avant, Kelly Barbrey, Richard Burts, Stephen Chesley, Lea Cooper, Rosie Craig, Clark Ellefson, David Erbacher, Mike Evans, Beth Frost, Guy Jones, Dale Marshall and Rick Rowe also serve on the Vista Guild board. Columbia Development Corporation’s Fred Delk will serve as an ex officio board member.
