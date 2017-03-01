Columbia art museum appoints director of education, engagement

Jacqueline “Jackie” Adams, former lecturer and gallery director of the Goodall Gallery at Columbia College, has been chosen as the Columbia Museum of Art’s new director of education and engagement. Adams joined the CMA in mid-February. She will oversee educational programming, community outreach, and engagement initiatives for youth, students, schools, families, and adult audiences at the museum. Adams has an extensive background in arts education with more than 20 years’ experience teaching South Carolina students from kindergarten to college.
