Dow tops 21,000 for the first time; many SC companies’ stocks surge

Stocks surged Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 303 points to close at 21,115.55. It was the first time the Dow had surpassed or closed above 21,000. Here’s a look at how the stocks of several publicly traded South Carolina companies performed Wednesday and how they have performed this year. Jan. 3 was the first trading day of 2017.
Company
Wednesday
close
Change from
Tuesday
Change
since Jan. 3
AVX Corp.
$ 16.00
3.09%
1%
Bank of South Carolina
$ 20.20
1%
-7%
Blackbaud
$ 73.70
3.05%
14%
Benefitfocus
$ 27.20
2.45%
-9%
Carolina Financial
$ 31.07
3.5%
0%
3D Systems
$ 15.09
-0.72%
11%
Denny's
$ 12.66
0.8%
-2%
Delta Apparel
$ 17.66
0.86%
-17%
First Community
$ 21.15
4.44%
16%
KEMET
$ 11.21
3.51%
70%
Ingevity
$ 57.02
5.65%
4%
Oconee Federal Financial
$ 23.25
-2.52%
-1%
Regional Management
$ 20.50
-2.33%
-23%
SCANA
$ 68.78
-0.82%
-6%
ScanSource
$ 41.45
2.98%
2%
Southern First
$ 34.00
1.49%
-6%
Sonoco
$ 54.39
2.01%
3%
Span-America
$ 21.01
-0.9%
15%
South State
$ 91.60
2.35%
4%
Synalloy
$ 10.50
0.48%
-5%
World Acceptance
$ 52.51
0.13%
-19%
