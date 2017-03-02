Spartanburg company names CEO, chairman

A. Alan Turfe has been named CEO and Chairman of the Board of J M Smith Corp. effective March 1. He replaces long-time Chairman and CEO William R. Cobb. Turfe, a native of Michigan, began his career working his way through college on the second shift of an assembly line at General Motors. Upon graduation with his MBA, he worked as a financial analyst for GM, moving up the ranks, first as European Finance Director for the company’s Automotive Components Division and then as CFO, GM Worldwide Purchasing and Logistics. Turfe later joined Fisher Scientific and IDEX Corp. Turfe joins J M Smith of Spartanburg from Fresenius Medical Care, where he served as senior vice president and chief procurement officer
