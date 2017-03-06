Harvest Hope to honor Moore-Pastides

Patricia Moore-Pastides on Friday will receive Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Michael J. Mungo Humanitarian award at the organization’s 36th Anniversary Gala. Moore-Pastides will receive the award for her work in health education, access to quality food, and setting up the Gamecock Pantry. Moore-Pastides, the first lady of the University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides, is a public health professional and author of two nationally recognized, award-winning books. In addition, she was the driving force behind the foundation of The Gamecock Pantry, a Harvest Hope agency partner. The goal of the pantry, located on central campus, is to serve the USC campus community by providing food aid and to provide resources to enhance the community’s overall well-being.
