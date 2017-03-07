Timber land in Lower Richland goes for $529,368

Richland County
29016
209 Stonington Drive from Amy Simpson Ohi and Jeremy T. Ohi to Mellisa L. P. Ayer and Joey Ayer $217,500
1546 Beasley Creek Drive from David T. Polson to Pamela J. Helzer f/k/a Pamela J. Polson $195,000
300 Nava Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mayrine Wright $247,390
201 Cartgate Circle from Joe F. Jones to Charles D. Eadie and Jane Eadie $361,000
15 Whithom Way from James J. Buchanan and Christine A. Buchanan to Michael Rasche and Sandra L. Rasche $280,000
5 Beskid Court from Janet L. Bright and Julia L. Rowe to Travis Cade Catchings $157,500
29036
620 Village Market Drive from Leigh Ireland Bebber and Tony Lee Bebber to Matthew W. Brown, Jr. and Linda C. Brown $275,000
191 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David C. Hall and Lynn C. Hall $262,900
29045
401 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert B. Carpenter $235,256
29061
364 Vandoval Road from Gonzales Land and Timber, LLC to FPI Properties, LLC $529,368
207 Alexander Pointe Drive from Martina M. Macias and Mariela M. Magana to Kentresea Sierra Burgess $125,000
29063
213 Cressfell Road from Moody Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Theresa C. LaPointe and Paul M. LaPointe $142,000
237 Wes Bickley Road from Susan Potter and Kenneth Potter to David M. Hall and Athena Meno $268,000
160 Bridgewater Circle from Ruby Brown Zobel to Wayne A. Myers and Tyra Oliver Myers $104,000
118 Old Hall Road from Dexter Nipper to Adam F. Kendrick and Stefanie L. Kendrick $137,500
9 Big Horn Court from Sheep Properties, LLC to TAH Holding, LP $108,000
1041 Broad Stone Road from Midlands Specialty Services, Inc. to John H. Reamer $600,000
20 Someton Court from Lauren E. Coloney to Darnell O. Epps and Monique D. Brown $112,000
29201
601 Main St., Unit 107 from Wendy M. Sawyer and Billy H. Sawyer to Kenneth M. Norris and Judy L. Norris $215,000
29203
3314 Elmhurst Road from Estate of Albert S. Allen a/k/a Albert Sidney Allen, Sr. to Tracy A. Duecker $157,500
508 Mansfield Lane from Tanika James-Pinckney to Latonya Gregory $145,000
29204
3908 Linbrook Drive from Charles E. Crawford to Curran M. Thomas and Jaime S. Thomas $147,500
2930 Forest Drive from Justin K. Lyles and Ashley Sherrill Gaddy n/k/a Ashley Lyles to Robert L. Butt, III $270,000
29205
1057 Elm Avenue from Joseph Clinton Wills to Susan Danielle Hinton $104,500
2 Cameron Court from Bettina B. Brown and John Robert Brown to Shelley Watts Wenum $330,000
618 S. Woodrow St. from Joseph Scott Jaillette and Ashley W. Jaillette to Dane Michael Lannon $169,000
518 S. Woodrow St. from Rachel L. Haggin to Robert Wilson Kennemur $107,000
600 Woodrow St., Unit B from Estate of Mary M. Law to Jordan Floyd and Jeff R. Floyd $200,000
29206
6401 N. Trenholm Road from Carolyn E. Lamar to Jean Griggs and Julius Griggs $164,000
6824 Longbrook Road from Estate of Mary M. Bright to Gloria Ann Callaway $147,000
107 Carlyle Circle from Jennifer E. Noel n/k/a Jennifer Fletcher to Zora Travis Salisbury $174,500
6405 Bridgewood Road from Dennis Richard Mangum to Northland Property Development, LLC $135,000
29209
22 Huspah Lane from C. J. Savoca, Ann D. Savoca and William Savoca to Stacey Meyer and Gary Meyer $240,000
100 Ashewood Commons Drive from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Garrett A. Whetstone, Sr. $124,500
50 Birchton Court from Harlon J. Triplett, Jr. to Manndy L. Mckenney $139,000
29223
19 Briar Court S. from Harry D. Hunter and the Estate of Lillian R. Hunter to Janis Ruggiero and Nicola Ruggiero $261,400
205 Deerwood Run Drive from William R. Whitehurst to Ruby Godbolt $106,500
377 Valley Heights Lane from Papanoo, LLC to Kevin Quarters and Angela S. Quarters $137,000
9612 Mill Field Road from Charles J. Prezioso to PB&J Rental, LLC $105,000
216 Turkey Point Circle from Susan Wyatt Revocable Trust to Patricia C. Russell $375,000
29229
408 Summit Square from Richard A. Benson and Christine D. Benson to Gerry Hutchings $131,000
1 Barony Place from David L. Sotelo to Mary Smith Young and Inell Smith $149,000
13 Pepperwood Court from Billy J. Estes, III to Ryan D. McDermott and Brooklyn M. McDermott $392,500
49 Fox Cove Court from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Telicia Shadae Brown $109,000
224 Big Game Loop from Janessa Maria Pawl to Dion Dimario Taylor $148,000
509 Longtown Road from Four Koons Investments, LLC to Southern Medical Investments, LLC $750,000
208 Haddington Drive from Papanoo, LLC to Angela D. McClester $154,000
125 Chancery Lane from Deborah A. Williams to Angela D. McClester $180,000
228 Turtle Creek Drive from Karen Nelson f/k/a Karen C. Wooley n/k/a Karen Nelson Park to Patricia E. Young and Alterek Antez Lundy $140,000
Lexington County
29033
1310 Lafayette Avenue from Gerald D. Henderson and Amy Henderson to John A. Hay and Kimberly D. Hay $130,000
152 Bonhill Drive from Meridith A. Moon to Jonathan P. Freeman $209,000
208 N. Eden Drive from Bret Carter to Melissa L. Gunter $117,000
29036
744 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Janice A. Cauffman Living Trust $234,784
1134 Point View Road from Ella M. Dragun, Raisa L. Davis, Galina Lyons and Albert Robert Dragun, Jr. to John Sumbera, IV and Lisa Sumbera $332,000
611 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kelly Chapple $395,733
353 Oxenbridge Way from Iris E. Kuebeler to RAS Closing Services, LLC $257,500
110 Hunter Drive from Patrick M. Walsh to Paul D. Brunson and Rosaura C. Brunson $200,000
29054
128 Front St. from Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Elizabeth Shealy $100,000
170 Windy Hill Drive from Jesse B. Wessington, III and Margie A. Wessinger to Rawl Farm Lands, LLC $140,000
29063
1424 Fork Avenue and 1318 Newberry Avenue from JAF Properties, LLC to Cinaberry Pointe, LP $1,000,000
29070
1064 Vansant Road from Robert A. Smoak to Cassey M. Gawith and Kris N. Gawith $365,000
29071
444 Springhill Drive from Springhill Development, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc. $2,320,823
118 Jeremiah Road from Growth Funds 81 Investment Club to Carmella Suryanto $219,900
29072
117 Brook Hollow Court from Kaitlin Cowles n/k/a Kaitlin C. Oswalt to Sara Stallings and Carl Chronick $123,000
245 Teesdale Court from Michael D. Pressley to Meghan Sullivan $113,000
204 Rosecrest Road from Federico L. Lopez and Nancy Edith Lopez to Net Global Relocation Company $212,250
204 Rosecrest Road from Net Global Relocation Company to Kelsey R. Fearing, Jason N. Fearing, Robert C. Whitney and Sharon L. Leonard $200,000
127 Flagstone Way from Melissa K. Mathis n/k/a Melissa Mathis Whitlock to Gary W. Coggins $224,000
371 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Julius R. Foulks $148,990
301 Westside Drive from Jason M. Foy and Janice M. Foy to Thomas J. Leaphart and Noel W. Christmas $108,000
124 Park Ridge Way from Executive Construction, LLC n/k/a Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Abby Claire Daniel $150,000
344 Dawson’s Park Drive from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Janiene E. Chellew $164,900
112 Beltrees Drive from Albert HG, Glenn and Helen B. Glenn Revocable Trust to Dena Janel Russo and Jonathan Preston Russo $170,000
120 N. Trace Court from Michelle T. Beckham and William A. Beckham, III to Christopher Porter, Jr. $147,500
133 Grafton Lane from Jerry L. Thompson and Julia P. Thompson to Steven J. Foster and Sherri W. Foster $140,000
205 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael A. Zampini and Susan L. Zampini $347,879
510 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph Blaine Dunn $297,000
118 Golden Lane from Bobbie D. Goldin Revocable Trust to Lloyd Johnson $108,000
202 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert Calvin Ingle and Courtney H. B. Ingle $248,862
133 Fresh Spring Way from Cassey M. Gawith to Dickson Bradley Beam and Kristin Ruth Beam $234,000
203 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Nita H. Sundberg and Edward W. Sundberg $301,774
109 Saxe Gotha Lane from Jeremy Grant to Patricia A. Page $122,000
721 Spring Hill Road from Daniel A. Goering a/k/a Daniel Aloysius Goering to Joe W. Dunkin, Martha A. Dunkin and Donald J. Dunkin $150,000
148 Herrick Court from Joshua A. Nichols and Kiytra C. Nicols to William R. McCamy, Jr. and Leah W. Avery $235,000
2902 Augusta Highway from Wessinger Acres, LLC to Rawl Farm Lands, LLC $270,000
183 Cascade Drive from Sivaprasad Padmanabham to Craig Lewis Winn and Alicia M. Winn $158,900
100 Huxley Court from Christopher Bradley Frye and Amanda Rob Frye to Elton Mitchell and Jackie Mitchell $205,000
235 Aston Lane from Jamie N. Walker and Lisa Walker Couture to Craig A. Ellis, Jr. $142,000
583 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher A. Bice $289,000
29073
508 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ralph M. Ellingsen, III and Laura M. Ellingsen $223,290
313 Liberty Farm Court from Matthew B. Hanna and Samantha A. Hanna to Nathan D. Johnson and Morgan L. Johnson $215,000
295 Squirrel Hollow Road from Johnnie N. Toole, III and Ashley L. Toole to Hunter Holland $285,000
172 Riglaw Circle from Sandy A. Gill n/k/a Sandy A. Roland to Steven M. Rough $130,000
336 Shell Brooke Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Justin Cegelis and Meghan Cegelis $353,182
542 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher C. Woods and Carlie O. Woods $205,194
199 Mesa Verde Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Dusty A. Proctor $150,283
748 Colina Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephen C. Culley and Angilas B. Culley $164,064
213 Riglaw Circle from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Ronald Gunter $115,700
248 Halllie Hills Place from Chadd R. Bonesteel and Caitlin S. Bonesteel to Edwin P. Whetstone, Timothy Paul Vige and Christina Carol Vige $104,000
1116 Jessamine Road from Terry Michael Fore to Glenn Brakefield and Sheri L. Brakefield $105,500
124 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ariel E. Runge and Reed A. Runge $153,750
29112
2865 Highway 178 from Ebenezer United Methodist Church to Justin W. Williamson $180,000
29169
129 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Colby K. Bounds $149,462
218 Greenwood Road from Wendy DeLong Daley n/k/a Wendy M. DeLong to Jimmie E. Waddell, Lily M. Waddell and Michael J. Waddell $112,000
1544 Sewanee Drive from In The House, LLC to Jason Speake and Lindsey D. Speake $350,000
1098 Botanical Parkway from Jessica Cruser to Christian F. Mergner $234,900
29170
229 Orchard Hill Drive from Joseph B. Dunn to Robert Blanton II $147,000
117 Melon Drive from Harvey M. Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer C. Thomas to Chelsea Hailey and Adam Levi Hailey $126,000
371 Lake Frances Drive from Ryan Plantin and Anne Plantin to Tiffany Johnson $249,500
112 Highgrove Court from Ronald Wayne Lee, Jr. to Michael S. Speakmon and Robin Lee Speakmon $270,000
452 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Harvey M. Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer C. Thomas $140,990
106 Harrington Court from Anthony B. Anderson to Mary E. Toro $117,000
29210
709 Barclay Lane from D. Wayne Crosby and Evelyn N. Crosby to Manina Smithers $156,000
29212
605 Bay Harbor Circle from Jorge Enrique Gonzalez to Rebecca Bowen Ingram $279,000
124 Amberly Court from Charlotte L. Lepowsky to Ricky L. Badger and Debra G. Badger $172,500
217 Biddle Road from Muneer M. Ahmed to Nathaniel E. Barnes, Jr. $110,000
105 Lakeworth Drive from Arnold Dale Mishoe to Anne B. Blackmon and Tina R. Saxon $220,000
304 Newpark Place from Christopher A. Starks and Tina Starks to Kidri D. Diggs and Marquisha D. Diggs $208,000
341 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Ye Shu $150,000
Kershaw County
29020
110 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Telfa Dene Grant and Verniece B. Grant $198,600
33 Carlisle Lane from Barbara Carol Oliver n/k/a Barbara C. Truesdale to Adam To Beranty $157,500
29045
74 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Angela D. Days and Kenyata D. Days $175,632
14 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John J. Karuza and Stephanie A. Karuza $253,930
6 Sedge Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Wanda C. Ramsey $155,569
13 Trillium Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Amber Michelle Williams $158,684
197 Haigs Creek N. from Scott C. Zigila and Terrilyn M. Zigila to Harry J. Polis, Jr. and Kristen M. Polis $242,500
143 Abbey Road from Alfred L. Brown to Kimberly R. Kindle and Jeffrey L. Kindle $225,000
29078
6 Haven Way from William T. Werkheiser and Nancy Dunphy Werkheiser to Abby Kay Cobb and William G. Cobb $150,900
261 Kinard Road from Terry L. Lemonds and Susan Kathleen N. Lemonds to Morco Real Estate LLC $120,000
610 Finch Court from RJA Investments, LLC to Matthew B. Padgett and Lana E. Chinners $144,000
1322 Longstreet Road from Michael Anthony Gunshore to Robert R. Radschlag, Jr. $230,000
260 Chickadee Lane from Harry J. Polis and Kristen M. Polis to Sherry C. Cole $128,500
29128
261 Cantey Lane from Mary Deas Boykin Wortley, Alice S. Boykin Belger and Rigdon H. Boykin to Suzanne DuBose Ziemke $101,550
29130
1718 Catclaw Lane from Larry R. Lane to Randy D. McCutcheon and Tammie R. McCutcheon $125,000
