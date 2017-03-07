Fairley joins RB Todd engineering firm

Arthur Fairley has been hired by engineering firm RB Todd as a design engineer. The firm continues to add staff in order to increase production capacity in response to a growing client base across South Carolina and North Carolina. Fairley will assist in managing civil engineering projects as well as work with permitting agents. He holds environmental, mechanical, and civil engineering degrees from Northern Arizona University.
