Veteran developer questions Columbia student housing build up, Bull Street plans

Long-time Columbia developer Joe Edens agrees the Capital City is “doing well” in terms of its overall growth and development, but said he has concerns about the city’s student housing build-up and plans for BullStreet.
Edens is founder of the Columbia-based national shopping center development company that bears his name. The company, founded in 1966, has more than 120 retail centers nationwide.
Housing for USC students has changed the landscape and skyline of Columbia during the past decade. Construction of about a dozen complexes has helped lead to an economic development revival in the city after the Great Recession.
At Bull Street, developers have initiated a master plan to re-develop the 181-acre former State Hospital grounds into a massive residential, entertainment and retail complex over the next 20 years. The project, known as BullStreet, encompasses an unusually large, mature, yet basically undeveloped land mass in the city core.
Although “Columbia is doing well,” Edens said, some development has become “overzealous.” He referred to the student housing boom spawned by enrollment growth at the University of South Carolina, where enrollment has increased to more than 33,000.
The student housing boom has slowed, and Edens predicts an oversupply.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, disagrees.
The city launched a student housing incentive in 2014 that took advantage of USC’s growth, Benjamin said. The incentive helped lead to more than $200 million in private investment, Benjamin said.
The investment benefits the city, especially the schools, he said. With more to come, Benjamin said private investment will generate $100 million in new revenue for each additional student in Richland School District One during the next two years.
Only the naysayers have doubted such success, the mayor charged.
“We need to stop betting against Columbia,” Benjamin said. “We’re thinking bigger. We’re acting bigger and we’re growing as a result of it.”
The student housing boom is only one in a string of successes the city is witnessing that some doubted ever would occur, Benjamin noted.
They range from the Vista, the city’s thriving restaurant and entertainment district, to Main Street – which is “booming,” the mayor said – to USC’s rising research and technology district known as Innovista, on the city’s south edge.
Now, Benjamin said, there is BullStreet.
“Columbia is poised for incredible growth. It’s not just my job (to promote that) as its biggest cheerleader, but I know our city, I know our people,” Benjamin said. “We have talented, entrepreneurial folks who are doing incredible things here and I’m incredibly optimistic about our future, and equally optimistic about BullStreet.”
But Edens believes re-development of the former State Hospital property will cost the city heavily in infrastructure spending. Recovery of those funds likely will be slow.
Edens had even stiffer criticism for the specific plans for BullStreet.
Neither the sheer number of rooftops within a reasonable radius of the former State Hospital grounds, nor the income or education levels in those homes, measure up to supporting the announced plans for the property, Edens said.
The Bull Street property has been the subject of debate, including what should be the best use of the property.
After four years of planning, the development has a new baseball stadium that houses a minor league team. In 2016, the inaugural year for the Class A Fireflies, the team welcomed 300,000 fans. Plus, a four-story office building – the First Base Building – has opened adjacent to the stadium, and several historic buildings on the property are being preserved.
But in January, Cobb Theatres, which had planned a luxury theatre complex at BullStreet, pulled out of the project. The company cited the failure to reach a parking agreement with Greenville-based project developer Hughes Development Co. by the end of 2016.
“I think there was too much aggressive action taken on the overall plan for Bull Street and how quickly it could make a tremendous impact,” Edens said. “I hope it does (have an impact), but I doubt that it will.”
Robert Hughes, who manages BullStreet, said the theatre’s decision was a part of the ups and downs of a major project, and another theater has been in negotiations for a spot in BullStreet.
In less than three years, more than $35 million of private investment has poured into BullStreet, Hughes said, and three construction crews currently are working on the site on three separate projects.
Four projects are complete at the site, including the ballpark, the First Base Building, as well as the historic Bakery and Parker Annex, Hughes said. A fifth historic building, the Ensor Building, will be complete soon, Hughes said.
Hughes and Benjamin disagreed with Edens about the neighborhoods near the BullStreet development, saying they match the project’s vision.
“We think the adjoining neighborhoods and their residents are perfect fits for BullStreet – each will benefit the other,” Hughes said.
“In our many meetings with nearby residents over several years, we think they measure up in every way. We could not have better neighbors; it is a joy working with them, and we can sense their excitement.”
In 2016, nearly 26,000 people lived within 1.5 miles of the State House, totaling more than 9,800 households – nearly 64 percent of them renter-occupied and nearly 21 percent owner-occupied, according to statistics by Colliers International, one of the area’s leading commercial real estate services companies.
Median household income in the area was nearly $29,000 last year, though nearly 30 percent reported annual household incomes at $15,000 or less in 2016.
Educationally, more than 28 percent of residents 25 or older had a bachelor’s degree and nearly 24 percent in the area had a graduate or professional degree, according to Colliers.
BullStreet’s raw geography and size often are overlooked by critics when they assess progress on the development, the mayor said. Overall, BullStreet is twice the size of downtown Columbia, Benjamin said.
The infrastructure in the heart of the downtown district – water, sewer, utilities, etc. – were publicly-funded and they remain so, Benjamin said.
“We all recognize the need to grow,” Benjamin said. “That’s why we’re pushing good, strong pro-business policies – pro-growth policies that bring the type of … urban growth you want to see.”
Benjamin defended the BullStreet plans, noting it is a 20-year build out.
“Something of this scale – 181 acres of Bull Street – has never been attempted before, not even by Edens, and they are a world-class developer,” Benjamin said.
