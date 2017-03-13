Commercial building on Forest Drive sells for just over $1 million

Richland County
29016
219 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Byron T. Brown and Kelli R. Harvey $200,440
41 Red Pine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jerry C. Johnson $182,900
60 and 56 Heart Pine Drive from Summer Pines Development, LLC to Essex Home Southeast, Inc. $102,750
245 Rimer Pond Road from Alan W. Cox, Jr. and Cassie D. Branham to Dennis A. Counts $145,000
116 Pine Loop Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Nora Martinez-Guzman and Feliciano Martinez $202,300
585 Winding Brook Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jill Graham and Rickey Carter Graham $314,400
587 Flat Creek Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charmeka S. Mungo $169,555
429 Rocky Bark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Santosh Kumar Kadukuntla and Harika Vuppala $320,631
29036
405 Willowood Parkway from Sean W. Reed to Jeffery R. Lillard and Tammy Bennett $188,000
616 Sea Doo Drive from Richard A. Blackburn and Rebecca A. Blackburn to Kyle C. Youngblood and Ashlynne J. Youngblood $257,000
787 Kimsey Drive from Matthew J. Weber and Bridget E. Weber to David D. Winters $224,900
305 Massey Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Delano G. Brown and Denise L. Brown $269,999
326 Lanyard Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Paige Valek $197,611
29045
664 Beaver Park Drive from Thomas R. Lind Revocable Trust to James C. Shearer, II and Joy S. Shearer $525,000
504 Plantation Pointe Drive from Eric F. Thompson, III to Tillman B. Keadle and Brooke K.J. Petersen $176,500
215 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Troy A. Wilburn and Savannah M. Wilburn $234,158
216 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anthony R. Myatt and Vicky S. Myatt $410,000 29063
501 Shadowood Drive from Stephen Thrash and Katherine M. Thrash to James Daniel Hollis and Lisa M. Hollis $218,000
111 Redington Way from Hayes Holdings, LLC to Larry F. Huss and Jane P. Huss $112,000
202 Stockland Road from Denise Brown f/k/a Denise L. Doctor to Sarah C. Smith and Shaddix Hendrix $104,000
308 Ivy Green Lane from Lori A. Paschall and Steven M. Schecter to Joanne Adams $138,500
9 Blue Mountain Court from Ray L. Covington, III to George A. Jacobs and Sandra F. Jacobs $181,000
128 Wenlock Circle from Wendy M. Holston to Timothy J. Lee and Leah Lee $128,500
110 Hope Trace Way from Lisa A. Wihlidal and Gordon Wihlidal to Dexter I. Nipper and Pamela L. Nipper $221,000
108 Redington Way from Barbara L. Molony n/k/a Barbara Huckaby to Lisa Amanda Wihlidal $122,500
30 Sweet Thorne Circle from Darren L. Ford to Robert Glenn and Octavia Glenn $137,500
234 Sebring Drive from T.M. Construction Enterprises, Inc. to George S. Meeks and Marie R. Meeks $274,656
6 Elcock Circle from Ann D. Milne to Patrick J. Korb $120,000
385 Poets Walk from Charles H. Jackson, Jr. to John D. Kizziah and Katie Kizziah $235,000
229 Blue Indigo Circle from Joseph Owusu to Katie Parks $262,000
29201
1100 Wheat St., Unit 211 from Hubert F. Mobley and Donna C. Mobley to Kadrian, LLC $133,000
16 Gibbs Court from John Adam Ribock to John Martin Murphy and Michael J. Murphy $350,000
29204
2656 Mills Drive from Bonita Ann Keith to Nichole Faulling Cottrell $122,500
3304-3312 Forest Drive from Estate of Olin Welch Hollis, Jr. to 3304-12 Forest Drive, LLC and Bickmann Properties, LLC $1,020,000
4008 Beverly Drive from Keri Moore and Silvia Muniz to Andrew Brazell and Mary Shine Houck $209,000
3201 Cornwall Road from Heidi Vaughn n/k/a Heidi Ankjer to Philip L. Hopewell and Lauren E. Rutledge $191,500
3136 Grace Hill Road from David Looper to Kevin Malloy and Allison Orvin $321,000
1737 Bradley Drive from Margaret Yandell to Christian Hayes Crouch and Chelsey Crouch $134,500
29205
5025 Kilbourne Road from Columbia Town Properties, LLC to Kenneth E. Berger $199,500
315 S. Pickens St. from The William Lewis Turner Family Trust to George D. Riedel and Suzanne Riedel $125,000
1053 Elm Avenue from South Carolina Homes & Land Realty, LLC to Scott Williams Caughman $218,900
2814 Monroe St. from Elizabeth S. Deal to John T. Creech and Rosa B. Otero-Creech $435,000
705 Maple St., B-201 from Andrius B. Knasas to Jennifer Boyd Honeycutt $187,000
100 S. Edisto Avenue from Dorita M. Kohn 1976 Legacy Trust to David L. Strasburger $240,000
2729 Cypress St. from Mark Pfeffer and Julia A. Pfeffer to JVD Property Management, LLC $185,000
3808 Bloomwood Road from Allison S. Harrison and Louie L. Harrison, III to Virginia Fadeley $334,000
3230 Wilmot Avenue from Morgan Katherine Moncayo to Bryant W. Eiser $295,000
2905 Wilmot Avenue from Laura Muzekari Farrar to Dennis Arthur Leverette, Jr. $184,000
29206
4870 Portobello Road from Direct Print & Marketing, Inc. to Sallie Manning and Frank C. Manning, III $193,929
6401 Sylvan Drive from Alexander B. Hopkins to Andrew Charles Phillips and Lauren Hinnant Phillips $199,500
181 Gregg Parkway from Second Amendment and Restatement of Trust Agreement of Rita Lois Robinson to Xiaolan M. Wang and Rui Cao $750,000
40 Avian Trail from Felicia G. Gressette Revocable Trust to Dana L. Wood $455,000
2013 N. Hunters Court from Roy C. Culp and Shirra Reynolds n/k/a Shirra R. Culp to Scott E. Reynolds $163,000
2015 Rolling Pines Drive from Lynn M. Williams to Costella Lyles $360,000
1343 Ellison Road from Lillian Upton Smith to Henri G. Hart, Jr. $187,000
4427 Wedgewood Drive from Henrietta S. Miller to WalReed Dev Co., LLC $190,000
4610 Meadowood Road from Stewart W. Grinton and Katherine D. Grinton to Mooring Building and Remodeling, LLC $120,000
1895 Parrish Drive from PFL Construction, LLC to Hunter B. Gordy and Amy Gordy $490,000
29209
902 S. Twin Oaks Way from Francis E. Young to Kimberly L. Hudson $106,000
954 Hampton Hill Road from FHT of Richland County, LLC to George Fisher and Marie E. Fisher $225,000
N/S Atlas Court from Atlas Court Development, LLC to Cohn & Cohn Investments, LLC $245,000
441 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrea Sabrina Carreno $159,726
127 Ashewood Lake Drive from Bessie Smith Fooks to Jose Vargas $114,000
1400 Pineview Drive from Long & Crawford Properties, LLC to B&B Homes, LLC $177,500
29212
301 Silver Fox Lane from Bernd Steinmetz to Larry A. Stephens, Sr. and Gail K. Stephens $190,000
29223
112 S. Shields Road from Deborah K. Hurley and Wolfram Bernd Thomas Michalski to Carter Hines $150,000
92 Miles Road from Leonard D. Rosinski and Mary Kathleen Rosinski to David E. Griebenow and Ruth A. Griebenow $230,000
156 Peaceful Lane from Monica L. Averette n/k/a Monica Averette Bartola to Keith D. Saxon $105,000
7401 Creekwood Drive from Nelsy Negron to Edith Belton $141,000
108 Irongate Drive from Michael David Ulrich and Melanie S. Ulrich to Christopher J. Werner $163,000
13 Heron Pond Court from Donald R. Connell and Debrah A. Connell to Adriana L.M. Dickert and Paul R. Dickert $290,000
29229
2401 Saxon Shore Road from Augusta Ware and Doris Ware to Debrick Wayne Bellflower, III $112,000
716 Cottontail Court S. from Kayle Lee and Tyler David to Michael D. Thom, Sr. $134,500
2 Robins Egg Court from Fredrick Wilkins to Waverly Nathaniel Futrell $125,000
111 Oak Manor Drive from Chris King a/k/a Christopher King to Lloyd Frederick Stafford, Jr. and Tocarra Scott-Stafford $129,000
76 Wild Indigo Court from Heather L. Kleckley to James Goolsby, Jr. $111,500
10 Waterville Court from CK Homes, LLC to Ollie T. Brown, II $130,000
791 Harbor Vista Drive from Christopher Starcher to Gregory L. Herbig and Kristi Herbig $373,000
108 Branchview Drive from William A. Crowe to Christel A. Wilson and Edward J. Wilson $167,000
908 Blue Willow Way from Regions Bank to Richard L. Delaney and Sonja M. Delaney $170,500
197 Abbeywalk Lane from Pargan Dhillon to Vanessa Martin Dhillon $320,000
305 Bostwick Ridge from Johanna A. Coakley and Noah Coakley to Debra James-Morris and James E. Johnson $275,600
119 Kobold Lane from Rebecca M. Siemon to Jacqueline Ricks $124,000
241 Jordan Springs Circle from Michael Scott Ellis and Jamie Nicole Powell to William R. Whitehurst $190,000
18 Hardwood Court from Randall W. Soper and Tracey B. Soper to Brynn O. Williamson $142,500
400 Kingston Trace Road from Midlands Real Estate Investments, LLC to Letoya C. Gibson $149,600
1044 Wildewood Center, Building H from Chrome Properties, LLC to Clarkson Hale Investments, LLC $392,500
Lexington County
29006
434 Hartley St. from Bobby J. Dozier a/k/a Bobby J. Dozier, Sr. a/k/a Bobby Joe Dozier, Sr. to Dozier’s Paint & Body Shop, Inc. $200,000
29036
171 Whispering Oak Lane from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandy Michelle Albert $142,000
124 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Felex Fiecha Bermudez $207,367
204 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Belinda J. Dean $200,774
174 Whispering Oak Lane from Amanda M. Cantrell to Nicholas Cory Thompson and Sydney Christina Byrd $135,000
323 Smallwood Drive from Angel S. Weeks n/k/a Angel S. Abbott to Jeffrey Wayne Hopkins and Mary Heather Hopkins $189,000
833 Tryst Point from Cape Summersail Development, LLC to Tillman L. Smith, II and Kimberly R Smith $275,000
618 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John R. Wolfe and Katherine B. Wolfe $387,803
29053
114 Ridge Pointe Drive from Tracy Davis f/k/a Tracy Thorndike to Laura E. Jeffcoat $115,500
Pine Plain Road from Heyward Gibbes Robinson to Christ Central Ministries, Inc. $570,000
100 Sandy Brook Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Sharon Denise Watson $126,990
812 Gator Road from Tara D. Allen n/k/a Tara D. Buchanan and Benjamin J. Buchanan to Charles N. Derrick $150,472
29054
231 Cherry Lane from Deborah J. Fultz and Charles M. Cornwell to Walter B. Long and Brenda L. Long $205,000
952 Hayes Crossing from Phillip R. McHargue and Bonnie McHargue to Jason Martin $150,700
29070
543 Broad St. from Timothy W. Franklin to Colin Rodriguez and Kayla Corbitt $149,900
378 Bethlehem Circle from Revive Homes, LLC to Tyson Allen Kelley $130,000
229 McKade Lane from William J. Taylor a/k/a William T. Taylor and Cynthia S. Taylor to Joseph D. Hooker, Jr. $169,990
754 Old Lexington Road from Nancy Ruth Oxner to Jordan P. Starnes $160,500
260 Rawls Drive from Tarance F. Drafts, III, Valerie Drafts and Veronica Drafts to James A. Cook $130,000
29072
409 Daylily Court from Matthew S. Montgomery and Erin C. Montgomery to Benjamin C. Ingram and Emilie P. Ingram $339,900
119 Flagstone Way from Dipa J. McGee to Russell Lloyd Mitchell $219,000
109-B Vista Oaks Drive from Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, Inc. to Paladog, LLC $163,000
337 Millhouse Lane from Joshua T. Stepp and Caryn M. Stepp to Allison L. Purdy and Scott D. Purdy $264,000
114 Bellhaven Lane from Thomas M. Sinnott and Lisa Sinnott to Timothy E. Martin and Mindy Sue Martin $185,000
340 Longmont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stephen J. McMillan and Angelic Maxim McMillan $239,118
17 Indian Creek Trail from Wesley C. Knight to Kim Patricia Walsh and Frederick Allen Walsh $180,000
337 Dragonfly Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian P. Minogue and Lisa Tretter Minogue $435,383
100 Stoney Creek Court from Clayton S. Seymour and Susan B. Seymour to Torrey P. Hightower and Crystal K. Hightower $190,000
407 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Stacey A. Williams and Roger A. Williams $150,000
201 Endicot St. from Robert E. Briggs to Glenn Paraday and Kristina Paraday $182,500
108 Highland Circle from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to A Plus Home Ventures, LLC $185,500
505 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Laimonas Zilinskas $237,512
120 Dawson Hill Lane from Stephen T. Williams, Jr. and Allie T. Williams to Thomas L. Hawn $126,900
835 Calks Ferry Road from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Kimberly Sarah Byrd $114,000
237 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Thomas E. Henry and Theresa L. Henry $499,878
250 Waterstone Drive from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Jackie D. Holladay, Jr. and Brooke M. Holladay $400,000
138 Bonhomme Circle from Jonathan P. Freeman and Otis J. Freeman to Jerry P. Horn, Jr. $133,000
129 Mews Way from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to John T. Gist and Ashton Gist $141,000
324 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brandon C. Marshburn $156,900
717 Mallard Lakes Drive from Matthew A. Carter and Aimee C. Carter to Julia Head and Justin Gerald Head $154,500
118 Cregar Court from Lisa M. Flowerday n/k/a Lisa M. Whigham to Taylor L. Barber $163,000
324 Bracken Drive from John Claflin and Lynette Claflin to Brian Craig Barnes, Jr. $160,000
269 Presque Isle Road from Joshua H. Read and Lisa M. Read to Stephen T. Williams, Jr. and Allie T. Williams $242,500
140 Settlers Bend Court from Shirley Arnold Jayachandran a/k/a Shirley P. Arnold and Vijay Paul Thangadurai to Tino Garcia and Jenny Garcia $235,000
465 Industrial Court from DCS Properties, LLC to GSB Group, Inc. $675,000
302 Heddon Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Juanita H. Franks $363,765
146 Underwood Drive from Robert T. Haselden, Jr. and Jennifer L. Petrey f/k/a Jennifer L. Haselden to Robert W. McLeod and Amy B. McLeod $172,000
116 Shoal Terrace from Richard W. McMahan and Amanda M. McMahan to Russell P. Moss, Sr. and Debby K. Moss $306,000
437 Greenetree Lane from Russell C. Griggs and Rebecca A. Griggs to Alexander E. Pogrebniak and Diane Pogrebniak $485,000
247 Longmont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael A. Collado, Jr. and Jessica L. Collado $238,982
251 Walter Rawl Road from Susan Mosier and William Mosier to Anna V. McDaniel $400,000
102 Shinano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shelley Dawn Spradling and Eric Todd Spradling $334,663
105 Depre Mill Road from Mark A. Palen to Kurt Jeffery Guidry and Sherri Donene Guidry $187,000
123 Richmond Farm Circle from Amorette C. Raymes to Robyn Collins $147,900
361 Whiteford Way from Fredrick J. Jackson, Shawna L. Jackson, Fredrick J. Jackson and Shawna L. Jackson Trust to Jeremy E. Harley and Emily M. Harley $203,000
123 Highcrest Lane from Robert E. Franklin and Belinda Franklin to Russell Wayne Watkins and Kaleigh Marie Watkins $169,000
29073
410 Pine Knot Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Pedro E. Acosta $299,000
146 Shady Oak Drive from Shannon C. Herin to Brandon R. Manaa $100,000
622 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Timir Patel and Ashish Lirani $168,000
135 Eastmarch Drive from Reese B. Quick to Brenda P. Johnson $117,100
207 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justice M. Tobias $147,368
211 Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ramiro Morales, Jr. and Maricela Cano Morales $175,000
618 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Raquel K. Scott $148,000
209 Maple Road from Pamela Ann Kelley to Maple Investment Group, LLC $225,000
420 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Dipal Sureshbhai Patel and Kamina Dipal Patel $299,170
336 Southbrook Drive from Robert F. Skarzynski and Alice M. Skarzynski to Gary S. Blanpied and Deborah R. Blanpied $178,000
501 Timbermill Drive from Shanitra S. Sullins n/k/a Sanitra S. Walker to Timothy J. Perry and Misha B. Perry $148,900
499 Riglaw Circle from Donny Ray Lybrand and Marie Lybrand to Juan M. Salazar and Leslie Salazar $155,000
119 Big Valley Lane from S.J. Investments, Inc. to James Rish and Jennifer Rish $106,500
114 Mesa Verde Drive from NVR, Inc. to Napoleon D. Amaker and Julia Amaker $165,000
431 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Willie L. Cook and Heather A. Cook $240,629
349 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin Frawley and Akeysha M. Frawley $204,500
804 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin D. Allgood $197,000
116 Castlefield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ryan O. Lindner and Beverly M. Lindner $154,900
116 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elias Prudencio Lucas and Amanda L. Willis $142,000
108 Macaw Lane from Christophe B. Schrag to Deborah A. Sloan $104,200
184 Liberty Farm Boulevard from Peggy R. Gray to Timothy W. Franklin and Kory L. Franklin $181,000
431 Colony Lakes Drive from Taylor L. Gollsitzer n/k/a Taylor Barber to Jacob C. Hoffman $114,000
102 Bruin Drive from Russell Mitchell to Aimee Jo Lindstrom $110,000
603 Juniper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jessica Kennedy $225,820
743 Woodberry Road from Nyle Jackson a/k/a Jesse N. Jackson to Stanley W. Hite $100,000
144 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ryan Q. Williams $162,357
314 Wrangell Court from NVR, Inc. to Pranali N. Nabb $149,480
120 Baneberry Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Barrett G. Skarl $164,900
122 River Bridge Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Faxian Yang $315,290
124 Baneberry Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alfred Johnson and Synthia Scipio $182,465
234 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas J. Disbrow and Amanda L. Disbrow $220,000
190 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Vincent Taring and Samantha Taring $232,777
109 Sunny View Lane from Bryan C. Young and Candace M. Young to Christopher F. Lumadue and April D. Lumadue $219,900
208 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carole Sventoraitis and Deborah Saccende $305,587
29160
160 Calhoun Road from Laura N. Williams n/k/a Laura K. Phillips to Roger Rucker and Delores J.V. Rucker $105,000
29169
1621 Goldfinch Lane from J. Stacy Culbreath and Helen L. Culbreath to David J. Rottman and Julie Rottman $187,000
104 Wainscot Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Peyton A. Roakes $151,170
120 Agape Village from Patricia J. Hammond to Pamela A. Kelley $122,000
117 Laurel Meadows Drive from John Randall Evans and Margaret F. Evans to Janet W. Dorneker and Gerald F. Dorneker, Jr. $108,500
29170
194 Emanuel Creek Drive from Emma Jean Brown to Jonathan Diveglia $147,000
314 Summitbluff Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew K. Stiver and Eva Stiver $178,992
1112 Lee Circle from Midlands Modern, LLC to Aaron L. Poston $108,000
170 Arthurdale Drive from Dick L. Kilman to Jackson Slagle $130,900
519 Wellmont Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeremy S. Martin and David J. Trzaskos $346,000
305 Southmen Lane from Mark Simoneau and Jessie Simoneau to Steven N. Butler and Aisha L. Butler $147,000
29172
1509 Congaree Drive from Jack W. Kates, Jr. to Richard Tardif and David Wilson $170,000
1466 Myrtle Road from Ryan Oneal Lindner and Beverly Michele Lindner to Brenton Cory McCullar and Adrianna Katherine Kleckly $260,000
29210
619 Old Friars Road from Nancy H. Nieman to James Barr, Sr. and Juanita Barr $144,000
516 Nottingham Road from Frank S. Crachiolo and Pamela E. Crachiolo to Leo Johnson $183,800
32 Nob Hill Road from William C. Pickett and Lacey C. Pickett to Trevor Barnes $152,000
163 Southwell Road from Nathar M. Anayee and Basmaa Shasha to Leonard W. Pugh $175,000
115 Southwell Road from Nash E. Kaldas and Amal Kaldas to Sergio M. Geiger $183,500
319 Westlawn Road from N. Clifton Satterwhite and Barbara N. Satterwhite to Johnny Christopher Laws, Jr. and Deidre Diane Laws $139,500
908 Rollingwood Trail from Leclair S. Welborn and J. Douglas Welborn to Joseph A. Lynn and Turan S. Lynn $160,000
29212
246 Shoreline Drive from LSF8 Master Participation Trust to Lance Lanier $138,900
912 Lockner Road from Alexander B. Zeigler to Chester L. Grider and Pepper L. Grider $132,500
2020 Shadowood Court from William J. Curtis and Vivienne Curtis to Marvin J. Laney and Josephine J. Laney $163,000
156 E. Selwood Lane from Ronald Dexter Moser to Ralph A. Ruocco and Wendy L. Ruocco $267,599
405 Crockett Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Laura H. Balfour, Bruce H. Balfour and Tamera S. Balfour $177,490
700 Lockner Road from James Dodd Foster, Jr. and Lee B. Foster to Kyle D. Coleman and Amy S. Coleman $127,317
607 Lockner Road from James H. Winn and Margaret R. Winn to Samuel Martinez Mendoza $147,500
207 Guild Hall Drive from Clint R. Withers and Barbara Withers to Daniel B. Grant $185,000
Kershaw County
29020
606 Kirkland St. from Madi Investments, LLC to Kenneth Buchanan and Lorianne Buchanan $136,500
3 Puddle Lane from Bindesh Patel and Stacy Tidwell n/ka Stacy Patel to Brian N. Boone and Leann S. Boone $535,000
2172 Mallard Lane from Clytie Ann B. Hudson to Michael L. Phelps and Debra A. Phelps $200,000
400 Chestnut St. from Michael C. Goodrich and Cynthia P. Goodrich to Mary Ann Christenson $310,000
2208 Elkridge Drive from Anne D. Womack to Charles K. Wells and Drecilla W. Wells $145,000
2492 Harbor View Road from WLM GSST Trust A FBO Wallace Wilson Mills U/A and WLM GSST Trust B FBP Stephen K. Mills U/A to Larry W. Gibbes and Inis M. Gibbes $106,700
467 Cleveland School Road from The McLeod Living Trust to Lindsay A. Frost and Matthew R. Frost $141,500
29045
522 Idlewood Lane from Scott Hunger to MM2, LLC $106,000
25 Strawberry Field Lane from Penny L. Walls n/k/a Penny L. Cheagle to Haley H. Richardson and Connie R. Hiers $179,000
2489 Miles Road from William Gregg Miles to William Bradley Miles and Holly Jo Miles $150,000
90 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Velencia S. Chatman and Michael S. Chatman $200,043
75 Falling Leaf Lane from Chase Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jacob S. Murphy and Taylor C. Brown $250,000
53 Desert Rose Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brendon R. Root and Lauren A. Root $238,270
141 Sorrel Tree Lane from Katie E. Parks to Craig J. Scott and Herlene S. Scott $169,900
29067
1448 Buffalo Creek Road from Jerry Allen Garris and Mary Lee R. Garris to James L. Brown and Debra C. Brown $241,000
29078
22 Furlong Downs St. from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Erik A. Marsha and Tera Stanford $175,900
126 Falcon Crest Road from Clytie Ann B. Hudson to Christopher C. Connell and Katie E. Connell $110,000
97 Falcon Crest Road from Larry Everett Bowers, Jr. to Christopher Branham and Deborah Branham $119,500
1641 Baldwin Road f/k/a 1629 Baldwin Road, Lot A from Members of Hall Homes, LLC to James Glenn Hall, Sr. and Donna R. Ray $245,000
