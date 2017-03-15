At tax time, you’re always on the move

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

2:38 Skai Moore: 'It was the best decision for me to come back'

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

3:14 USC president Harris Pastides makes pitch for a "very large bond bill," USC's $50 million medical school request

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:24 Playing NCAAs close to home is a good thing, Gamecocks say

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty