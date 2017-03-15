At tax time, you’re always on the move

I don’t know a whole lot about Sean Worthy, other than he’s working pretty darn hard these days, and every time I talk to him I’ve come away with a feeling that you just never know.
Worthy, who calls himself “The one and only!,” is 18. He’s got a smile as wide as the four-lane stretch of Two Notch Road where he entertains and interests folks in having their taxes prepared by Liberty Tax Service.
Yup. Sean is a sign waver.
Yup. He wears a Statue of Liberty get-up, complete with a hospital-gown-kind-of green dress and a foamy spiked crown. He dips, dances and does his thing in a grassy patch by the side of the busy road, managing an arrow-like sign that, when his routine is complete, must always wind up pointing toward the tax service office.
So, other than getting the arrow going the right way, what’s the hardest part of being a sign waver?
“Sitting down for your 10-minute break, knowing you gotta get back up,” Sean said.
“Your legs’re still in pain, but you got to stay focused. You gotta be prepared to dance for a full 50 minutes. Now the wind, that gets annoying too. It makes you wanna put the sign down and dance for yourself. But you gotta work with the wind.”
Sean, who grew up in Columbia, originally took a dim view of Liberty Tax sign wavers.
“Back in the day, I said I’d never be one of those people by the side of the road. But money’s money. I’m trying to earn some so I can go back to high school.”
The starting salary for a sign waver, according to Liberty Tax manager Angela Hicks, is “as low as $7.25. It depends on how enthusiastic the waver is.”
Well, if there’s one thing Sean’s got, it’s enthusiasm. And determination.
“I started out with two- and three-hour shifts. I’m starting to work eight-hour shifts. It takes determination and a lot of energy. The skill is in spinning the sign. I start off with a nice little routine and quick dance. Then I do a spin of the sign, another quick spin and always make sure it points back to the store. Then I do some more dancing. You go strong on the second dance ’cause by that time you’ve got everybody’s attention. Then I do an air flip. I figured that out on my own.”
“People think that sign wavers are not intelligent or that they can’t do anything else,” Hicks said.
“Well, that’s just not true. These are kids who are trying to make money. They’re trying to prove they can get a job and keep a job. They want to show they’re dedicated to something and can move up. We are tough on our wavers.”
“You gotta stay hydrated,” Sean said.
“You can get tired real fast wearing this dress. And you gotta have music. Always have music. I constantly dance. I dance to all types of music. Rock. Then I’ll switch it up to hip-hop or some old-school rap. Once I get bored, I start doing poses. When people honk their horn or wave out their window, now that makes me feel good.”
Sean looked back toward the Liberty Tax office. He needed to get back to his business by the side of the road.
I let him go, and on my way home, thought about something else he had said.
“I’m saving some of my money and paying bills with some of it. I want to go to college. I want to study botany. There’s a decline in natural resources in America and the world. We’re crashing slowly. We need people to repair the environment.”
Maybe the one and only Sean will be the one to do it.
After all, you just never know.
Salley McAden McInerney is a local writer whose novel, Journey Proud, is based upon growing up in Columbia in the 1960s. She may be reached by emailing salley.mac@gmail.com.
Comments