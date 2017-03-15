Meaghan Norman, formerly of WIS-TV, has a new job

Meaghan Norman has joined NP Strategy to manage media relations for the strategic communications firm. Norman was most recently a weekend evening anchor at WIS-TV in Columbia and host of a weekly Sunday morning program targeting community and public interests. She has more than ten years of experience in newsrooms across the country. Norman will serve NP Strategy clients in North and South Carolina. She will work out of the firm’s Columbia office.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments