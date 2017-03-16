National architects group honors Watson

Michael S. Watson has been elected to The American Institute of Architects College of Fellows, the highest honor awarded to members for exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society. Watson is a founding principal of Watson Tate Savory, with offices in Charlotte and Columbia. Prior to Watson Tate Savory, he was a senior associate with Thompson, Ventulett, Stainback and Associates in Atlanta.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments