Twitter account compromised, McDonald’s says of anti-Trump post

McDonald’s said one of its Twitter feeds was compromised Thursday after the fast-food chain’s corporate account sent out a message insulting President Donald Trump.
“@realDonaldTrump you are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands,” the tweet from the account read.
The message was quickly removed. A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said Twitter notified the company that its account had been compromised.
“We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” Becca Hary said in an email, echoing a message the company posted on Twitter later in the morning.
Hary did not respond to a question about whether the company had any idea about who may have been responsible.
Will Stickney, a Twitter spokesman, said, “We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.”
The tweet criticizing Trump was shared many hundreds of times and set off a furious round of comments. The company’s corporate Twitter account has about 150,000 followers, far fewer than the 3.4 million on its main account.
The comment about Trump’s hands in the initial message was an apparent reference to last year’s insults directed at Trump from Sen. Marco Rubio, his former rival for the White House. Rubio said Trump had “small hands” and “spray tan” during a campaign stop.
“You know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio said at Roanoke College in Salem, Va. “You can’t trust them.”
The remarks came after Trump had repeatedly dismissed the Republican senator as “Little Marco” at his own campaign rallies. Rubio later apologized for his comments.
