Former event space on St. Andrews Rd. sells for $600,000

Richland County
29016
22 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Jarmane Coleman $388,513
321 Blythe Creek Drive from Loren Nicole Grimm to Charles W. Weiss $172,000
635 Longhollow Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael Bell, Jr. and Claysha Woodard $169,044
216 Cart Way from Longtown East, LLC to Shane D. Harris $161,000
104 Cart Way from Longtown East, LLC to Roland D. Tucker $155,000
29045
379 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ricky Montgomery and Kathleen Montgomery $384,342
901 Spears Creek Court from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to BB Investments, LLC of Lexington $259,200
184 Catawba Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andre Hill and Tracy Wactor Hill $236,133
128 Peach Grove Circle, Unit 14-4 from Deborah M. Platts to Rhea W. Pye $220,000
29053
341 Baker Mill Lake Lane from James R. Long and Emma E. Long to Charles D. Spritz and Karen L. Spritz $262,000
29054
322 Church St. from Estate of Hannah C. Price to Casey Jonathan Stephens and Jessica Amick Stephens $156,000
29061
117 Toms Creek Court from Richard A. Felder to Gary R. Eastwood and Cindy L. Eastwood $100,000
29063
103 Bilmont Drive from Philomena Reno and Matthew Reno to Stephen H. Chase and Sharon L. Chase $419,000
200 Harry Derrick Road from Severyn Mullen and Lindsey Mullen to Ashley Bills and Chad Bills $286,000
607 Ivy Green Lane from Estate of Michael T. Takach to Larry F. McCormick and Barbara D. McCormick $140,000
7232 Broad River Road from Universal Outreach Church of God in Christ to S & Z, LLC $140,000
504 London Price Road from Barbara Lynn Davis n/k/a Barbara D. McCormick and Larry F. McCormick to Carey N. Caldwell and Aleandra M. Lundahl $138,500
104 Clouser Drive from Matthew I. Arndt and Ruth M. Ralston n/k/a Ruth Armdty to Christal Scarborough $119,000
29072
144 Maritime Trail from Joseph D. McIntyre and Christina C. McIntyre to Cynthia L. Girard and Jacquelyn E. McCarthy $360,000
200 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth S. Filson and Stuart G. Talbert $269,470
29169
117 Hammonds Hill Drive from Carey Nicholas Caldwell to Bonnie D. Olson $132,500
29170
136 Whispering Glen Circle from Estate of George M. Smith to Xavier T. Clyburn $130,000
29172
118 Henston Drive from Benjamin Trotman to Richard Wilson and Cristen Wilson $129,000
29201
900 Stadium Road, Unit N413 from Richard L. Miller to Michael B. Knight $230,000
3322 Earlwood Drive from Johnathon L. Norris to Sarah K. Calcutt $175,000
1100 Wheat St., Unit 508 from Jeffrey Samuel Chandler to Charles V. Stone, Martha Stone and Sarah Stone $114,000
617-619 Kentucky St. from Robert F. Peacock to William David Smith and Robin Smith $100,000
29203
25 Bouchet Court from Dwayne Lazenby to Craig O. Berry $307,500
1303 Sycamore Avenue from Jannie M. Nelson to David Belton, Jr. $186,000
29204
17 Millpond Road from Kathleen K. Lightsey to Laura Lee Foster $535,000
3216 Carson Drive from DWN, LLC to Bruce J. Rienecker $203,000
3112 Cornwall Road from William C. Stevenson to Douglas L. Allen $193,000
2540 Glenwood Road from William Francis Marion, III and Brooke Marion to Lisa J. Ward $168,500
29205
215 Southwood Drive from Kevin A. Hall and Jamie H. Hall to Marc Van Essen and Jolanda Van Staalduinen $680,000
507 S. Ott Road from Matthew P. Vanderbilt to Songyuan Deng and Pu Zhao $195,000
3943 Live Oak St. from Porter Properties, LLC to Brian T. Alpin and Marcella M. Alpin $184,000
29206
1699 Woodlake Drive from Mary Locke Oliphant a/k/a Mary Locke Manning Oliphant to John Adam Ribock and Amy L. Ribock $495,000
6425 Westshore Road from Bruce J. Rienecker to Ryan S. Sacko and Alexandra E. Sacko $318,870
29209
139 King Charles Road from Robert Woodrow and Dora Woodrow to Richard A. Pollard and Margaret Victoria Ridgeway $310,000
741 Malibu Drive from Angelica Perez to Daniel Addison Groff and Lauren Savage Groff $195,000
9 Archdale Road from Patricia MacEachern Testamentary Trust to Adam Travis Gardner and Valeries Musick Gardner $187,000
715 Burnside Drive from Tessa Adams f/k/a Tessa Tauschek to Ashley N. Haynes $131,500
29210
121 Beatty Downs Road from DSE Properties, LLC to Nnamdi Mbadiwe $100,000
29223
107 Wild Cherry Road from Juan Bazan Chaparro to Eric Christian Iniguez Aguilar $255,000
516 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael A. Williams and Lakeithea A. Williams $206,263
253 Allans Mill Drive from Cagia Miller f/k/a Cagia Russell to Isaac A. Altamirano and Da’sha S. Altamirano $175,000
200 Westport Drive from Vance T. Holderfield and Jennifer H. Holderfield to Jeffrey D. Turner $104,000
29229
180 Churchland Drive from Richard K. Carr and Simone R. Carr to Carol Bennett $365,000
9 Crabtree Springs Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Laverne Boyd $257,812
924 Brickingham Way from Justin Puro and Erin Puro to Larry Aaron Erickson and Bria M. Erickson $235,500
93 Bennington Circle from Felicia M. Payne to Laurie Nicole Collins $214,000
1 and 3 Mariners Point Way from Bank of America, N.A. to Suneetha Morthala $164,500
419 Brickingham Way from LNV Corporation to Abegaz B. Chgesisa $155,000
7 Kirkwall Court from Maria Kohulka-Green to Cara Bozeman and Kaye Bozeman $139,000
405 White Cedar Lane from Brian T. Kret to Dorothya P. Nero $129,900
11 Scottsdale Court from Jason Kushner to Neosha F. Jones $126,500
1203 Glenevon Circle from Christopher F. Bellinder and Erin M. Bellinder to Hamilton R. Grant $119,900
201 Hamilton Place Road from Erica L. Savage-Jeter to Jacoby Demetri Frazier $119,000
Lexington County
29006
322 Timmerman St. from Heritage Properties, LLC to Whitney A. Montgomery and Joseph M. Montgomery $115,000
29033
1025 Naples Avenue from Stacie M. Hook to Donna S. Solesbee and Robert C. Solesbee $109,900
29036
247 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathan F. Richey and Edwina Y. Richey $698,457
105 Westwind Court from Jennifer J. Haycox to Sonny T. Weaver, Jr. and Deborah Z. Weaver $275,000
29053
228 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Joseph Poe $129,900
29054
1211 Shull Island Road from Patricia Easton, Trevor G. Easton, Tina E. Robertson f/k/a Tina Easton, Michelle E. Anderson f/k/a Michelle Easton and W. Ben Easton, Jr. to Quiet Capital, LLC $250,000
322 Church St. from Estate of Hannah C. Price to Casey Jonathan Stephens and Jessica Amick Stephens $156,000
732 Cannon Place from HSBC Bank USA to Marco Ramirez $104,799
29063
241, 249, 255, 259 and 250 Jimmy Love Lane from Jimmy Love Development Company, Inc. to McGuinn Homes, LLC $241,600
227 Blue Cedar Road from Estate of Lorraine Elizabeth White to Clifford Estes and Kimberly Estes $174,000
29070
764 Ivy Link Road from Connie B. Reames to Nikki Blease $200,000
29072
105 Old Carrington Parkway from Joyce Vonada to American Tire Distributors Inc. $707,500
223 Able Harmon Lane from Nancy F. Olmstead to Richard Kent Porth and Shannon T. Porth $700,000
110 Rocky Well Road from Mary Sanders Baker f/k/a Mary Sanders Eaddy and Mary S. Eaddy to James M. Chapman and Caroline A. Chapman $492,592
233 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Sang Eun Byun $420,875
113 Lady Kathryns Court from Patricia R. Parker and Joan B. Reedy to Lloyd Clarke and Stacy Clarke $388,000
101 Majestic Court from Sharon L. Gumina to Caroline N. Thomas and Phillip D. Thomas $368,000
144 Maritime Trail from Joseph D. McIntyre and Christina C. McIntyre to Cynthia L. Girard and Jacquelyn E. McCarthy $360,000
101 Rapala Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Min Jie Gao $350,000
241 Waterstone Drive from John M. Bailey and Sterling Paige Tyler to Sharon Gumina $312,500
523 Treehouse Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to George E. Labelle and Emily Louise Osier $299,900
345 Pisgah Flats Circle from Kent E. Rhodebeck and Christina G. Rhodebeck to Stanley Lamart Wilder and Cynthia Bradshaw Wilder $276,000
200 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth S. Filson and Stuart G. Talbert $267,470
565 Fourteen Mile Lane from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Andrew Bryant Stokes $253,778
137 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Antonio Fontana $250,500
145 Harvest Grove Lane from Anton R. Spencer and Candida G. Spencer to Joshua D. Scraggs and Jessica L. Scraggs $203,000
209 Hammock Drive from Daniel J. Wilson and Lauren N. Harkulich to Preeti Dua $175,000
335 Quiet Grove Drive from Mark Allen Wentzel to Mallory Ann Pack $152,500
216 Wander Court from Amy Marie Grainger to Larry Michael Todd and Gianna Todd $144,000
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 20-B from Janet Davis and Herman J. Davis, Jr. to Corey Wade Williamson $132,900
216 Oakpointe Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Joci Williams $116,000
29073
356 Knotts Circle from Stacey D. Snow and Renee M. Snow to Craig L. Portney $204,900
136 Baneberry Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gabriel Denizard and Elizabeth Ann Denizard $186,369
124 Mariscat Place from Matthew D. Young to Lina Sheng $180,000
246 Condor Route from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian Dustin Rose and Yesica Rosales Rose $166,765
128 Maple Ridge Court from Justin W. Cegelis and Meghan Cegelis to MH1 Investments, LLC $165,000
433 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip Bernard Kinard $157,445
402 Nolancrest Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Stephen Gardner $141,999
214 Farm Chase Drive from Michael Brown a/k/a Michael B. Brown to Rebecca A. Stone $130,000
269 Cardinal Pines Lane from Brett Blankenship to Zachary Kelly Johnson $128,000
316, 320, 321, 317 Finch Lane from NKD, Inc. to Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. $117,750
202, 324, 328, 329 Finch Court from NKD, Inc. to Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. $117,000
2320 Old Barnwell Road from Robert F. Ortega to Seth N. Clayton and Abby E. Clayton $110,000
29169
246 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kristen J. Rivers and Eric T. Holberton $155,090
117 Hammonds Hill Drive from Carey Nicholas Caldwell to Bonnie D. Olson $132,500
29170
513 Wellmont Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Steve D. Phillips and Debra W. Phillips $319,579
153 Hunters Mill Drive from Jignesh D. Parikh and Mital J. Parikh to Jason C. Geddings and Samantha Geddings $153,500
441 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Odell L. Robinson, Jr. and Patricia R. Robinson $139,490
136 Whispering Glen Circle from Estate of George M. Smith to Xavier T. Clyburn $130,000
29172
118 Henston Drive from Benjamin Trotman to Richard Wilson and Cristen Wilson $129,000
29210
104 Bella Court from Maria Rajan to Kelsey Todd and David P. Lazarus $156,000
29212
6230 St. Andrews Road from Diane D. Hanson to Mathis Enterprise Properties, LLC $600,000
206 Wexford Court from LBB & HHV, LLC to Richard Robinov and Precious Cummings $372,000
161 Magnolia Point Drive from Richard T. Long, Jr. and Jacquelyn L. Long to Robert F. Ortega $321,000
103 Walnut Court from Mark Diebert and Cheleena Pentaude to Andre Herbert Friedmann and Jennifer K. Friedmann $290,000
157 Palm Point Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Christopher T. Childers and Elizabeth K. Childers $284,990
142 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Seth C. Sheppard $203,000
1709 Quail Valley West from John David Spurrier and Pamela Greasor Spurrier to Arthur B. Brickle and Deborah B. Brickle $182,250
730 Lockner Road from AH Holdings, LLC to Bobby Bellamy $139,000
Kershaw County
29020
96 Johnson Lane from Pierce W. Cantey, Jr. and Elizabeth W. Cantey to Daniel Colby Beckham and Kayla Lynn Beckham $399,000
2149 Blue Heron Lane from John T. Laney, Jr. and Margaret Judith Laney to Edward R. Dean and Sherri Y. Dean $285,900
49 Belmont Drive from Billie O. Wolfe to George B. Cassidy and Mary Kathleen Cassidy $159,900
687 Mary Lane from William D. McLeod, Joseph S. McLeod, Virginia M. Stokes, Phillip R. McLeod, Teresa M. Hampton and Timothy A. McLeod to Sandra L. Spiczka and Stanley L. Spiczka $157,500
892 Pate Road from Darren T. Miller and Julie A. Miller to Michael T. Dowlen and Michele R. Dowlen $111,500
29045
54 Casey Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Alexander $247,000
79 Teaberry Lane from Gary D. Light and Gaye C. Light to Charles Dru Hunter $232,000
44 Driftwood Avenue from Karen L. Milton to Shaun Ball and Chrishonda Ball $145,000
1444 Smyrna Road from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Earl Whitaker, Jr. and Majorie Cooper $130,000
10 Freehold Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jordan Z. Woodrow $124,048
29078
71 Riesling Court from Lauren A. Hebrank f/k/a Lauren A. Damaso to Alan Francisco Manzo Ramirez and Michelle Louise Miller $167,000
6 Cedar Drive from Silver Canoe, LLC to Jana Barnett $125,000
1, 10, 18, 20 Kentucky Derby Court from South Capital Homes, Inc. to Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. $125,000
562 Railgate Loop from Madi Investments, LLC to Joseph P. Suggs $122,000
29130
1860A Lake Road from Charles M. Allen and Eva Vernita Allen to Jaime W. Helms and Miles N. Helms $230,000
Top real estate transactions
Top Five Richland County
215 Southwood Drive 29205 from Kevin A. Hall and Jamie H. Hall to Marc Van Essen and Jolanda Van Staalduinen $680,000
17 Millpond Road 29204 from Kathleen K. Lightsey to Laura Lee Foster $535,000
1699 Woodlake Drive 29206 from Mary Locke Oliphant a/k/a Mary Locke Manning Oliphant to John Adam Ribock and Amy L. Ribock $495,000
103 Bilmont Drive 29063 from Philomena Reno and Matthew Reno to Stephen H. Chase and Sharon L. Chase $419,000
22 Wading Bird Loop 29016 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Jarmane Coleman $388,513
Top Five Lexington County
105 Old Carrington Parkway 29072 from Joyce Vonada to American Tire Distributors Inc. $707,500
223 Able Harmon Lane 29072 from Nancy F. Olmstead to Richard Kent Porth and Shannon T. Porth $700,000
247 Brookridge Drive 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathan F. Richey and Edwina Y. Richey $698,457
6230 St. Andrews Road 29212 from Diane D. Hanson to Mathis Enterprise Properties, LLC $600,000
110 Rocky Well Road 29072 from Mary Sanders Baker f/k/a Mary Sanders Eaddy and Mary S. Eaddy to James M. Chapman and Caroline A. Chapman $492,592
Top Five Kershaw County
96 Johnson Lane 29020 from Pierce W. Cantey, Jr. and Elizabeth W. Cantey to Daniel Colby Beckham and Kayla Lynn Beckham $399,000
2149 Blue Heron Lane 29020 from John T. Laney, Jr. and Margaret Judith Laney to Edward R. Dean and Sherri Y. Dean $285,900
54 Casey Drive 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Alexander $247,000
79 Teaberry Lane 29045 from Gary D. Light and Gaye C. Light to Charles Dru Hunter $232,000
1860A Lake Road 29130 from Charles M. Allen and Eva Vernita Allen to Jaime W. Helms and Miles N. Helms $230,000
Comments