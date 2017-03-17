Business

March 17, 2017 11:23 AM

Former event space on St. Andrews Rd. sells for $600,000

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

Richland County

29016

22 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Jarmane Coleman $388,513

321 Blythe Creek Drive from Loren Nicole Grimm to Charles W. Weiss $172,000

635 Longhollow Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael Bell, Jr. and Claysha Woodard $169,044

216 Cart Way from Longtown East, LLC to Shane D. Harris $161,000

104 Cart Way from Longtown East, LLC to Roland D. Tucker $155,000

29045

379 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ricky Montgomery and Kathleen Montgomery $384,342

901 Spears Creek Court from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to BB Investments, LLC of Lexington $259,200

184 Catawba Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andre Hill and Tracy Wactor Hill $236,133

128 Peach Grove Circle, Unit 14-4 from Deborah M. Platts to Rhea W. Pye $220,000

29053

341 Baker Mill Lake Lane from James R. Long and Emma E. Long to Charles D. Spritz and Karen L. Spritz $262,000

29054

322 Church St. from Estate of Hannah C. Price to Casey Jonathan Stephens and Jessica Amick Stephens $156,000

29061

117 Toms Creek Court from Richard A. Felder to Gary R. Eastwood and Cindy L. Eastwood $100,000

29063

103 Bilmont Drive from Philomena Reno and Matthew Reno to Stephen H. Chase and Sharon L. Chase $419,000

200 Harry Derrick Road from Severyn Mullen and Lindsey Mullen to Ashley Bills and Chad Bills $286,000

607 Ivy Green Lane from Estate of Michael T. Takach to Larry F. McCormick and Barbara D. McCormick $140,000

7232 Broad River Road from Universal Outreach Church of God in Christ to S & Z, LLC $140,000

504 London Price Road from Barbara Lynn Davis n/k/a Barbara D. McCormick and Larry F. McCormick to Carey N. Caldwell and Aleandra M. Lundahl $138,500

104 Clouser Drive from Matthew I. Arndt and Ruth M. Ralston n/k/a Ruth Armdty to Christal Scarborough $119,000

29072

144 Maritime Trail from Joseph D. McIntyre and Christina C. McIntyre to Cynthia L. Girard and Jacquelyn E. McCarthy $360,000

200 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth S. Filson and Stuart G. Talbert $269,470

29169

117 Hammonds Hill Drive from Carey Nicholas Caldwell to Bonnie D. Olson $132,500

29170

136 Whispering Glen Circle from Estate of George M. Smith to Xavier T. Clyburn $130,000

29172

118 Henston Drive from Benjamin Trotman to Richard Wilson and Cristen Wilson $129,000

29201

900 Stadium Road, Unit N413 from Richard L. Miller to Michael B. Knight $230,000

3322 Earlwood Drive from Johnathon L. Norris to Sarah K. Calcutt $175,000

1100 Wheat St., Unit 508 from Jeffrey Samuel Chandler to Charles V. Stone, Martha Stone and Sarah Stone $114,000

617-619 Kentucky St. from Robert F. Peacock to William David Smith and Robin Smith $100,000

29203

25 Bouchet Court from Dwayne Lazenby to Craig O. Berry $307,500

1303 Sycamore Avenue from Jannie M. Nelson to David Belton, Jr. $186,000

29204

17 Millpond Road from Kathleen K. Lightsey to Laura Lee Foster $535,000

3216 Carson Drive from DWN, LLC to Bruce J. Rienecker $203,000

3112 Cornwall Road from William C. Stevenson to Douglas L. Allen $193,000

2540 Glenwood Road from William Francis Marion, III and Brooke Marion to Lisa J. Ward $168,500

29205

215 Southwood Drive from Kevin A. Hall and Jamie H. Hall to Marc Van Essen and Jolanda Van Staalduinen $680,000

507 S. Ott Road from Matthew P. Vanderbilt to Songyuan Deng and Pu Zhao $195,000

3943 Live Oak St. from Porter Properties, LLC to Brian T. Alpin and Marcella M. Alpin $184,000

29206

1699 Woodlake Drive from Mary Locke Oliphant a/k/a Mary Locke Manning Oliphant to John Adam Ribock and Amy L. Ribock $495,000

6425 Westshore Road from Bruce J. Rienecker to Ryan S. Sacko and Alexandra E. Sacko $318,870

29209

139 King Charles Road from Robert Woodrow and Dora Woodrow to Richard A. Pollard and Margaret Victoria Ridgeway $310,000

741 Malibu Drive from Angelica Perez to Daniel Addison Groff and Lauren Savage Groff $195,000

9 Archdale Road from Patricia MacEachern Testamentary Trust to Adam Travis Gardner and Valeries Musick Gardner $187,000

715 Burnside Drive from Tessa Adams f/k/a Tessa Tauschek to Ashley N. Haynes $131,500

29210

121 Beatty Downs Road from DSE Properties, LLC to Nnamdi Mbadiwe $100,000

29223

107 Wild Cherry Road from Juan Bazan Chaparro to Eric Christian Iniguez Aguilar $255,000

516 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael A. Williams and Lakeithea A. Williams $206,263

253 Allans Mill Drive from Cagia Miller f/k/a Cagia Russell to Isaac A. Altamirano and Da’sha S. Altamirano $175,000

200 Westport Drive from Vance T. Holderfield and Jennifer H. Holderfield to Jeffrey D. Turner $104,000

29229

180 Churchland Drive from Richard K. Carr and Simone R. Carr to Carol Bennett $365,000

9 Crabtree Springs Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Laverne Boyd $257,812

924 Brickingham Way from Justin Puro and Erin Puro to Larry Aaron Erickson and Bria M. Erickson $235,500

93 Bennington Circle from Felicia M. Payne to Laurie Nicole Collins $214,000

1 and 3 Mariners Point Way from Bank of America, N.A. to Suneetha Morthala $164,500

419 Brickingham Way from LNV Corporation to Abegaz B. Chgesisa $155,000

7 Kirkwall Court from Maria Kohulka-Green to Cara Bozeman and Kaye Bozeman $139,000

405 White Cedar Lane from Brian T. Kret to Dorothya P. Nero $129,900

11 Scottsdale Court from Jason Kushner to Neosha F. Jones $126,500

1203 Glenevon Circle from Christopher F. Bellinder and Erin M. Bellinder to Hamilton R. Grant $119,900

201 Hamilton Place Road from Erica L. Savage-Jeter to Jacoby Demetri Frazier $119,000

Lexington County

29006

322 Timmerman St. from Heritage Properties, LLC to Whitney A. Montgomery and Joseph M. Montgomery $115,000

29033

1025 Naples Avenue from Stacie M. Hook to Donna S. Solesbee and Robert C. Solesbee $109,900

29036

247 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathan F. Richey and Edwina Y. Richey $698,457

105 Westwind Court from Jennifer J. Haycox to Sonny T. Weaver, Jr. and Deborah Z. Weaver $275,000

29053

228 Sandy Valley Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Joseph Poe $129,900

29054

1211 Shull Island Road from Patricia Easton, Trevor G. Easton, Tina E. Robertson f/k/a Tina Easton, Michelle E. Anderson f/k/a Michelle Easton and W. Ben Easton, Jr. to Quiet Capital, LLC $250,000

322 Church St. from Estate of Hannah C. Price to Casey Jonathan Stephens and Jessica Amick Stephens $156,000

732 Cannon Place from HSBC Bank USA to Marco Ramirez $104,799

29063

241, 249, 255, 259 and 250 Jimmy Love Lane from Jimmy Love Development Company, Inc. to McGuinn Homes, LLC $241,600

227 Blue Cedar Road from Estate of Lorraine Elizabeth White to Clifford Estes and Kimberly Estes $174,000

29070

764 Ivy Link Road from Connie B. Reames to Nikki Blease $200,000

29072

105 Old Carrington Parkway from Joyce Vonada to American Tire Distributors Inc. $707,500

223 Able Harmon Lane from Nancy F. Olmstead to Richard Kent Porth and Shannon T. Porth $700,000

110 Rocky Well Road from Mary Sanders Baker f/k/a Mary Sanders Eaddy and Mary S. Eaddy to James M. Chapman and Caroline A. Chapman $492,592

233 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Sang Eun Byun $420,875

113 Lady Kathryns Court from Patricia R. Parker and Joan B. Reedy to Lloyd Clarke and Stacy Clarke $388,000

101 Majestic Court from Sharon L. Gumina to Caroline N. Thomas and Phillip D. Thomas $368,000

144 Maritime Trail from Joseph D. McIntyre and Christina C. McIntyre to Cynthia L. Girard and Jacquelyn E. McCarthy $360,000

101 Rapala Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Min Jie Gao $350,000

241 Waterstone Drive from John M. Bailey and Sterling Paige Tyler to Sharon Gumina $312,500

523 Treehouse Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to George E. Labelle and Emily Louise Osier $299,900

345 Pisgah Flats Circle from Kent E. Rhodebeck and Christina G. Rhodebeck to Stanley Lamart Wilder and Cynthia Bradshaw Wilder $276,000

200 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth S. Filson and Stuart G. Talbert $267,470

565 Fourteen Mile Lane from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Andrew Bryant Stokes $253,778

137 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Antonio Fontana $250,500

145 Harvest Grove Lane from Anton R. Spencer and Candida G. Spencer to Joshua D. Scraggs and Jessica L. Scraggs $203,000

209 Hammock Drive from Daniel J. Wilson and Lauren N. Harkulich to Preeti Dua $175,000

335 Quiet Grove Drive from Mark Allen Wentzel to Mallory Ann Pack $152,500

216 Wander Court from Amy Marie Grainger to Larry Michael Todd and Gianna Todd $144,000

301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 20-B from Janet Davis and Herman J. Davis, Jr. to Corey Wade Williamson $132,900

216 Oakpointe Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Joci Williams $116,000

29073

356 Knotts Circle from Stacey D. Snow and Renee M. Snow to Craig L. Portney $204,900

136 Baneberry Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gabriel Denizard and Elizabeth Ann Denizard $186,369

124 Mariscat Place from Matthew D. Young to Lina Sheng $180,000

246 Condor Route from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian Dustin Rose and Yesica Rosales Rose $166,765

128 Maple Ridge Court from Justin W. Cegelis and Meghan Cegelis to MH1 Investments, LLC $165,000

433 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip Bernard Kinard $157,445

402 Nolancrest Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Stephen Gardner $141,999

214 Farm Chase Drive from Michael Brown a/k/a Michael B. Brown to Rebecca A. Stone $130,000

269 Cardinal Pines Lane from Brett Blankenship to Zachary Kelly Johnson $128,000

316, 320, 321, 317 Finch Lane from NKD, Inc. to Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. $117,750

202, 324, 328, 329 Finch Court from NKD, Inc. to Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. $117,000

2320 Old Barnwell Road from Robert F. Ortega to Seth N. Clayton and Abby E. Clayton $110,000

29169

246 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kristen J. Rivers and Eric T. Holberton $155,090

117 Hammonds Hill Drive from Carey Nicholas Caldwell to Bonnie D. Olson $132,500

29170

513 Wellmont Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Steve D. Phillips and Debra W. Phillips $319,579

153 Hunters Mill Drive from Jignesh D. Parikh and Mital J. Parikh to Jason C. Geddings and Samantha Geddings $153,500

441 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Odell L. Robinson, Jr. and Patricia R. Robinson $139,490

136 Whispering Glen Circle from Estate of George M. Smith to Xavier T. Clyburn $130,000

29172

118 Henston Drive from Benjamin Trotman to Richard Wilson and Cristen Wilson $129,000

29210

104 Bella Court from Maria Rajan to Kelsey Todd and David P. Lazarus $156,000

29212

6230 St. Andrews Road from Diane D. Hanson to Mathis Enterprise Properties, LLC $600,000

206 Wexford Court from LBB & HHV, LLC to Richard Robinov and Precious Cummings $372,000

161 Magnolia Point Drive from Richard T. Long, Jr. and Jacquelyn L. Long to Robert F. Ortega $321,000

103 Walnut Court from Mark Diebert and Cheleena Pentaude to Andre Herbert Friedmann and Jennifer K. Friedmann $290,000

157 Palm Point Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Christopher T. Childers and Elizabeth K. Childers $284,990

142 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Seth C. Sheppard $203,000

1709 Quail Valley West from John David Spurrier and Pamela Greasor Spurrier to Arthur B. Brickle and Deborah B. Brickle $182,250

730 Lockner Road from AH Holdings, LLC to Bobby Bellamy $139,000

Kershaw County

29020

96 Johnson Lane from Pierce W. Cantey, Jr. and Elizabeth W. Cantey to Daniel Colby Beckham and Kayla Lynn Beckham $399,000

2149 Blue Heron Lane from John T. Laney, Jr. and Margaret Judith Laney to Edward R. Dean and Sherri Y. Dean $285,900

49 Belmont Drive from Billie O. Wolfe to George B. Cassidy and Mary Kathleen Cassidy $159,900

687 Mary Lane from William D. McLeod, Joseph S. McLeod, Virginia M. Stokes, Phillip R. McLeod, Teresa M. Hampton and Timothy A. McLeod to Sandra L. Spiczka and Stanley L. Spiczka $157,500

892 Pate Road from Darren T. Miller and Julie A. Miller to Michael T. Dowlen and Michele R. Dowlen $111,500

29045

54 Casey Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Alexander $247,000

79 Teaberry Lane from Gary D. Light and Gaye C. Light to Charles Dru Hunter $232,000

44 Driftwood Avenue from Karen L. Milton to Shaun Ball and Chrishonda Ball $145,000

1444 Smyrna Road from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Earl Whitaker, Jr. and Majorie Cooper $130,000

10 Freehold Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jordan Z. Woodrow $124,048

29078

71 Riesling Court from Lauren A. Hebrank f/k/a Lauren A. Damaso to Alan Francisco Manzo Ramirez and Michelle Louise Miller $167,000

6 Cedar Drive from Silver Canoe, LLC to Jana Barnett $125,000

1, 10, 18, 20 Kentucky Derby Court from South Capital Homes, Inc. to Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. $125,000

562 Railgate Loop from Madi Investments, LLC to Joseph P. Suggs $122,000

29130

1860A Lake Road from Charles M. Allen and Eva Vernita Allen to Jaime W. Helms and Miles N. Helms $230,000

Top real estate transactions

Top Five Richland County

215 Southwood Drive 29205 from Kevin A. Hall and Jamie H. Hall to Marc Van Essen and Jolanda Van Staalduinen $680,000

17 Millpond Road 29204 from Kathleen K. Lightsey to Laura Lee Foster $535,000

1699 Woodlake Drive 29206 from Mary Locke Oliphant a/k/a Mary Locke Manning Oliphant to John Adam Ribock and Amy L. Ribock $495,000

103 Bilmont Drive 29063 from Philomena Reno and Matthew Reno to Stephen H. Chase and Sharon L. Chase $419,000

22 Wading Bird Loop 29016 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Jarmane Coleman $388,513

Top Five Lexington County

105 Old Carrington Parkway 29072 from Joyce Vonada to American Tire Distributors Inc. $707,500

223 Able Harmon Lane 29072 from Nancy F. Olmstead to Richard Kent Porth and Shannon T. Porth $700,000

247 Brookridge Drive 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathan F. Richey and Edwina Y. Richey $698,457

6230 St. Andrews Road 29212 from Diane D. Hanson to Mathis Enterprise Properties, LLC $600,000

110 Rocky Well Road 29072 from Mary Sanders Baker f/k/a Mary Sanders Eaddy and Mary S. Eaddy to James M. Chapman and Caroline A. Chapman $492,592

Top Five Kershaw County

96 Johnson Lane 29020 from Pierce W. Cantey, Jr. and Elizabeth W. Cantey to Daniel Colby Beckham and Kayla Lynn Beckham $399,000

2149 Blue Heron Lane 29020 from John T. Laney, Jr. and Margaret Judith Laney to Edward R. Dean and Sherri Y. Dean $285,900

54 Casey Drive 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Alexander $247,000

79 Teaberry Lane 29045 from Gary D. Light and Gaye C. Light to Charles Dru Hunter $232,000

1860A Lake Road 29130 from Charles M. Allen and Eva Vernita Allen to Jaime W. Helms and Miles N. Helms $230,000

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos