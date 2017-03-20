Here’s when you can buy USC ‘Sweet Sixteen’ T-Shirts

If you’re looking for a Sweet Sixteen T-shirt to celebrate the South Carolina basketball teams’ trip to their respective Sweet Sixteens, you’ll have to wait until at least Tuesday.
Managers at both Addam’s University Bookstore on Assembly Street in Columbia and Jewelry Warehouse’s Garnet and Black Traditions say they have ordered T-shirts through national vendors licensed by the NCAA. Because the words “Sweet Sixteen” and “March Madness” are copyrighted by the NCAA, the shirts are not produced locally.
“They didn’t start making them until today,” said Addams Bookstore manager Ken Halstead. “We’ve asked for overnight shipping.”
The shirts will come in either garnet or white and feature the Gamecocks name or logo and the words “Sweet Sixteen” or “March Madness.” At Addams, they will range in price from $22 to $35, depending on the quality of the material, Halstead said.
Erica Lester, manager of Garnet and Black Traditions on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, said the store expects delivery Tuesday afternoon and the merchandise should be on sale by 5 p.m.
All of the T-Shirts are standard men’s, although Lester said they are trying to get ladies merchandise as well.
“But it’s hard to find a vendor,” she said.
Halstead said they have asked the vendor for their gear – Follett Higher Education Group – to send as many T-Shirts as they will allot.
“We know they are going to go fast,” he said.
Comments