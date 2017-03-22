Asian shares up as Wall Street steadies, with eye on US vote

1:28 Freshman Rakym Felder comes up big for Gamecocks Pause

2:29 Prayer service for 4 family members killed in Lexington fire

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

0:46 Coach Staley: Allisha Gray will play

1:30 NCAA win over Duke adds to Gamecocks' credibility

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

6:51 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook recaps sweep of Tennessee

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe