Wallick Investments names new principal

Wallick Investments of South Carolina has named Susan H. Wallick a principal in the South Carolina firm. Wallick has been a long-time contributor to the firm. Wallick Investments builds individual investment portfolios based on client risk tolerance and time horizons. Wallick Investments Fidelis composite currently holds a 4 out of 5 Star rating by Morningstar, an industry leader in investment performance evalutaion.
