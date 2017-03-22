Columbia attorney to receive SC Worthy Adversary Award

John Grantland, co-founder of Murphy & Grantland, is the 2017 recipient of the Worthy Adversary Award from the South Carolina Association for Justice. The award honors “a defense attorney who displays exemplary professionalism, honesty and ethical behavior.” The 2017 Worthy Adversary Award will be presented to Grantland during the association’s annual convention in August. Grantland graduated from The Citadel and earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments