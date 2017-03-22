Lockheed moving fighter jet production to Greenville

Lockheed Martin is moving production of its F-16 fighter jets to Greenville.
Leslie Farmer, communications lead for Lockheed's Greenville operations, told The Greenville News on Wednesday the air defense company production will be moving from Fort Worth Texas, to Greenville, primarily for economic reasons.
The move was first reported by Defense One at www.defenseone.com.
Farmer said the last F-16 in Fort Worth will be delivered from the facility in September, and there will be about a two-year period before the company completely transitions to Greenville at the Lockheed facility at the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center, or SCTAC.
Farmer wouldn't say what kind or even if Greenville County had provided any tax incentives to the company.
