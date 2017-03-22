Time Warner Cable gives way to Spectrum in South Carolina, with promises of change

Time Warner Cable is now Spectrum, and the company says it is looking for a fresh start.
Charter Communications, which recently merged with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks through a purchase, becoming the nation’s second-largest cable company behind Comcast, launched Spectrum in Columbia last week.
Time Warner Cable serves cable television customers throughout South Carolina in Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Florence, Hilton Head and Columbia.
Stamford, Conn.-based Charter is offering a variety of Spectrum cable, Internet and phone packages in South Carolina based on uniform, national rates, the company said, with no contracts, no early termination fees and backed a 30-day money back guarantee. But current subscribers can also stick with their current Time Warner Cable offerings and promotions.
“Spectrum provides customers with superior products, including the most HD, the fastest internet speeds, and a full featured voice product, at highly competitive prices combined with outstanding service,” said Patrick Paterno, the company’s director of public relations for the Carolinas.
Charter is rebranding under the Spectrum name at a time of increased competition in the cable, phone and internet industries. The company is busy upgrading equipment in order to provide a higher grade of service across all platforms, Paterno said.
Time Warner customers who are currently in a package with a top internet download speed of 50 megabits per second will be automatically bumped up to 60 megabits per second as the new service reaches their areas, even if they stay in their current package, Paterno said.
New Spectrum customers will be outfitted with 100 megabits per second of internet speed, however. Another benefit of Spectrum Internet packages is that they don’t include modem lease fees, Paterno noted.
Charter completed its $55.1 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable in May 2016, a little more than a year after Comcast’s planned purchase of Time Warner Cable collapsed amid government opposition. Charter also closed its purchase of cable provider Bright House Networks at the same time, creating the nation’s second-largest cable provider with more than 25 million customers in 41 states.
Columbia customers aren’t likely to miss the Time Warner Cable name. The company is often the subject of criticism over pricing and customer service and has long finished near the bottom of customer satisfaction rankings.
In the latest study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index in 2016, Time Warner Cable received the second-lowest score among providers for television service: a 59 out of a possible 100. But Charter was only slightly better with a score of 60, which was down three points from 2015.
For internet service, however, Time Warner Cable was fourth best with a score of 66, better than Charter’s 63.
Charter will face a challenge in keeping up its numbers because past data show that customer satisfaction tends to drop when companies combine operations, according to the ACSI report. The company has said it is investing in its service, takings steps such as bringing back jobs from overseas call centers.
Overall, the company says it plans to add 20,000 jobs, the majority directly serving customers.
Staff writer Roddie Burris of The State contributed.
Comments