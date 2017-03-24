Business

City of West Columbia buys properties on Meeting Street for $675,000

Richland County

26016

128 Bent Oak Trail from Horace L. Grant, II to Anthony Tyrone Timmons, Sr. $168,500

414 Rocky Bark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Li Cai and Liang Zha $300,000

415 Rocky Bark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Marvin L. Miller and Andrea L. Miller $271,629

311 Summers Trace Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jonathan Aaron Kloberdanz and Patricia L. Kloberdanz $317,000

687 Scarlet Baby Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Eric M. Vera $269,500

1375 Fulmer Road from Robert C. Ratterree and Evelyn C. Ratterree to Robert J. Hudson and Tearesa L. Hudson $245,000

29036

245 Indigo Hills Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tonya M. Sizemore and Matthew S. Sizemore $232,592

29045

307 Parish Walk from Adaryll R. Woodson to J. Maccadeschem, LLC $217,500

5 Gillon Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Yvette B. Thompson $270,000

29061

753 Horrell Hill Road from Jaye Pearce to Phillip A. Shaw $155,000

526 Maney Court from Pamela A. Moore to Michelle Middleton $141,000

29063

200 Maid Road from South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority f/k/a South Carolina State Housing Authority to Satonya A. Collins $105,000

524 Chatford Road from Ricky E. Johnson, Jr. and Michelle Johnson a/k/a Thu Michelle Johnson to Terri Francine Jackson $115,000

117 Ridgeback Circle from John Darrin Player to Nathan W. Shepp and Lynae Shepp $255,000

29201

131 Candleberry Circle from Erica M. Peace to David Jordan, Mark Jordan and Marsha Jordan $145,000

1510 Calhoun St. from Ptarmigan, LLC a/k/a Ptarmigan, L.L.C. to RWG Properties, LLC $520,000

29203

456 Summerlea Drive from Anne Elizabeth Crocker to Meredith Higgins and Andrew Higgins $157,000

199 Jasmine Place Drive from The Investment Doc, LLC to Adam Louis Crosby and Chelsea Lee Jones Crosby $142,000

229 Meadowbury Drive from David R. Bauser and Amanda R. Bauser to Rosalind r. Davis and Michael D. Whitner $110,000

3726 Ardincaple Drive from Merriam Brooke Stillwell to Charlotte Ann Hodges $132,000

29204

3152 Travis Court from Mary Eilene Folger a/k/a Eilene F. Moorman to Edward W. Peagler, Jr. and Mary Lynn Peagler $180,000

2814 School House Road from Horizon Apartments, LLC to Mani Enterprise Properties, LLC $220,000

29205

924-946 Harden St. from 942-946 Harden, LLC to GL Malibu, LLC and Gustavo Spoliansky Living Trust $832,640

625 S. Maple St. from Luke A. Shealey to Jamie Lynn Troutman $165,000

4306 Azalea Drive from Stuart K. Watson and Erin B. Watson to William J. Walker and Brittany B. Walker $220,000

215 Kalmia Drive from John H. Rainsford and Melissa M. Rainsford to Stuart Kemp Watson and Erin Baxter Watson $375,000

26 Old Shandon Circle from Dana L. Wood to Scott R. Ferguson $257,500

29206

128 Arcadia Springs Circle from David R. Bauser and Amanda R. Bauser to Fred T. Berry, Sr. and Pamela L. Berry $172,500

4612 Bellefield Lane from Alice S. Whiteside to Charles B. Griffin, IV and Helen Grier Griffin $420,000

29209

1218 Coatesdale Road from Emily J. Linebaugh n/k/a Emily J. Faries to Charisse McLeod $142,600

31 W. Tombee Lane from Russell A. Cox and Kathy B. Cox to Christine Marie Wojcik and Ryan D. Martel $422,000

1505 Benson Road from Jimmy H. Thompson and Lucille W. Thompson to Charles Gadson $165,000

29210

47 Greenbrook Court from Trenton A. Doughty to Michael Spencer Floyd and Tabor Elizabeth Copeland $155,000

29212

137 Pond Oak Lane from Estate of Willie Lawrence Eaddy to Neil James Mottershead and Zia Mottershead $155,000

57 Groves Wood Court from Scott D. Decoteau and Valerie B. Decoteau to Tameca R. Wilson $189,000

217 Sweetwood Circle from Innovative Realty Solutions, LLC to Eric Douglas DeVan $127,000

34 S. Woodburn Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nicole M. Stengel $256,535

215 Pinnacle Drive from Christina D. Jue and Julius M. Ivester to Judith M. Lovette $175,000

29223

105 Stafford Road from James L. Barron to Latonya C. Footman $139,500

139 Wildeoak Trail from Billy L. Buchanan, Jr. and B. Arletta Buchanan to Robert D. Batten and Peggy M. Batten $438,000

204 Springwater Drive from Christina D. Jue and Julius M. Ivester to John H. Fleming, Jr. and Christine Flemming $244,900

241 Dove Park Road from South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority f/k/a South Carolina State Housing Authority to Jennifer Lankford $117,750

132 Oakbrook Village Road from Douglas C. Holloway to Anthony Raglin and Ladonna Raglin $156,000

251 Sorrel Tree Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jose Cordova $180,510

29229

41 Lee Ridge Court from Michael Todd Loftis and Michelle B. Loftis to James S. Wilson and Jessica S. Wilson $164,900

114 Pine Bluff Road from Tonya Rhett to Chavonna Khaite Wright and Raymond Izzard $104,900

115 Kendrick Drive from Gregory A. Dawkins to Andysha Mack and Cedrick Mack $122,000

213 Fernview Drive from Dorothy O. Ballew to Tina Wright $110,000

524 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Calvin Gibbs and Felicia Gibbs $250,926

306 Ashley Crest Drive from Stephen M. Carter and Jennifer M. Carter to John Lanier, III $122,500

628 Summerall Lane from Dorothy J. Haile to Patrick J. Bryant and Christanny L. Bryant $146,000

427 Westmoreland Road from Gregory Keith Johnson and Pamela Evyette Johnson to Floyd Williams, Jr. $164,000

524 Fox Haven Drive from Adrian Denise Harris to Jessie Jackson $125,000

11 Laurel Bluff Court from Kelley Russell Myers and David Myers to Michael Todd Loftis and Michelle B. Loftis $310,000

301 Waterville Drive from James R. Marchbanks and Rebecca G. Marchbanks to Shane A. Bowyer and Kimberly P. Bowyer $132,000

642 Angel Oak Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Cheryl L. Washington $282,309

Lexington County

29033

2330 Foreman St. from OmniSource Southeast, LLC to Owens Electric Steel Company of South Carolina $449,884

620 M. Avenue a/k/a Michaelmass Avenue from Eric Carter to Robert Haddock $116,000

29036

116 Hilton Run Court from Brian D. Reynolds and Sharon T. Reynolds to Herbert Wayne Hackler and Virginia A. Hackler $383,000

127 Saint Charles Place from Morgan Casey Rohrbaugh to Jennifer M. Amick $125,000

163 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Terrance L. Simmons and Janette Wheeler $177,058

144 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon J. Horning and Rebecca J. Horning $214,867

1114 Dreher Island Road from Estate of James J. Swick to Grace Langdon Lathrop and Forrest Reed Lathrop $170,000

Timberlake Drive from Chapin Area Holdings, LLC to Lindside of Timberlake, LLC $275,000

215 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Edward F. Ellermeyer and Margaret A. Ellermeyer $169,397

748 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Helen S. Rickenbaker $249,742

602 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian C. Daum and Dawn M. Daum $365,000

29053

138 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Chelsea N. Miles $144,995

29072

505 Lost Branch Road from JMC Enterprise, Inc. to Megan L. Herring $224,000

153 Coventry Lakes Drive from Lisa R. Wallace to William T. Thrasher $119,200

214 Oak Haven Drive from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Thomas K. McDonald and Nichole Price McDonald $475,000

632 Tailwater Bend from Thomas McDonald and Nichole McDonald to Herbert C. Howell, Jr. and Paula B. Howell $416,880

329 Whispering Winds Drive from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Paul B. Copeland and Ainhoa Copeland $150,000

305 Longmont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jefry A. Jordan $229,900

835 Neighbor Lane from Stephen T. Young and Darlene R. Young to Amy S. Devore $125,300

226 Heights Avenue from Estate of Emily C. Rhoten to Margaret A. Flatley $171,000

730 Gibson Forest Drive from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Kevin Shane Crumpton $123,050

312 Hollingsworth Lane from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. $105,102

232 Creek Branch Drive from Jackie D. Holladay, Jr. and Brooke L. McKissick n/k/a Brooke M. Holladay to Krista G. Biernat $218,000

248 Caroline Hill Road from Winners Circle Properties, LLC to Kevin Tyron Gleaton $268,900

123 John Drayton Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Matthew S. Montgomery $490,000

548 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bijal Patel and Monali Patel $278,205

336 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Britt M. Broadway $155,900

213 Autumn Stroll Court from Christopher Charles Miller to Borey L. Perkins and Caroline E. Perkins $153,000

113 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Carolyn JK. Twisdale $334,322

117 Montrose Drive from Chad M. Geary to Juan J. Cubero $231,500

114 Montauk Drive from Robert K. Warren, Jr. to Joan L. Sullivan $194,900

111 Laurel Drive from Marilyn H. Hornsby and Richard L. Hornsby, Sr. to Tonino Sferra and Maureen Sferra $189,900

325 Waters Edge Court from Walter V. Arnold and Katherine A. Arnold to Bradley S. Aspey and Brittny A. Aspey $1,150,000

104 John Preston Drive from Raymond A. Denny and Beverly G. Denny to Daniel C. Beach and Ashley Harwell Beach $490,000

333 Shellcracker Road from Melvin H. Gunter, Jr. a/k/a Melvin Hugh Gunter, Jr. a/k/a M. Hugh Gunter, Jr. to Day Development, LLC $575,000

112 Widgeon Drive from Angela D. McLeod and T. Keith McLeod, Jr. to Jeffrey Stuart Jacobs $155,000

617 Park Road from Spencer I. Warner to Kellie Weed $155,000

205 Finch Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michele L. Ledwozan $147,500

159 Hunters Trail from Fifth Third Bank to Syss, LLC $100,000

765 Bimini Twist from Lifestone Communities, LLC to Lifestone Residential, LLC $135,900

230 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Yi Zeng and Shuo Xiao $420,000

430 Keowee Drive from Gary C. Winn and Susan Winn to Eric McKinney and Cindi McKenney $224,900

316 W. Main St. from Main Street Developers to Radius Church $330,000

112 Eastshore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Steven Cotter and Amanda Cotter $430,556

728 Bimini Twist Circle from Alvan Alonzo Herring, III and Kelly Casey Herring to Tracy K. Johnson and John R. Johnson $660,000

29073

197 Knotts Road from TYJ, LLC to Edward W. Jackson $193,000

141 Volley Court from Sarah E. Dunmyer n/k/a Sarah Giffin to Shawn A. McGoogan $120,000

109 Golden Pond Drive from Estate of Patricia C. McAlister a/k/a Patricia Cromer McAlister to Kayla Elizabeth Anderson $131,500

109 Kyzer Road from Jonathan B. Wallace to Kevin Harper $127,000

105 Cherry Laurel Drive from Karen V. Davis to Patrick Mpumbu Illunga and Keren Esiki Masambuia $146,500

102 Blackjack Oak Lane from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. f/k/a R.E. Stations, Inc. to BB Investments, LLC of Lexington $387,930

108 Westpointe Court from OWB Reo, LLC to Wesley Steven Carter, II $100,500

120 Westpointe Court from OWB Reo, LLC to Wesley Steven Carter, II $100,000

423 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Viral Patel and Hiralben Patel $299,170

131 Baneberry Drive from Claudia B. Grady a/k/a Claudia Betty Grady to Kenneth Muller and Jacqueline Muller $144,900

129 Lloyd Court from Matthew S. Sizemore, Tonya M. Sizemore and Karen Marie Allen to Bernard M. Peters $154,000

308 Steeple Court from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Steve J. Fossell $109,535

104 Cabin Creek Court from Jose Renteria to Steven L. Runciman $144,000

29169

431 and 435 Meeting St. and 426 Center St. from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to City of West Columbia $675,000

215 Harvent Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Monica O. Foulks $135,880

1300 Cardinal Drive from Estate of Irene W. Grahl to Teresa L. Williams and Sheila R. Morris $155,000

108 N. Parson St. from Donald J. Eleazer, Sr. and Jayne A. Eleazer to John C. Whitley, III and Nancy Whitley $125,000

923 Kim St. from Ginger Sanders and Joshua Sanders to Katherine E. Davis $108,000

29170

151 Hunters Mill Lane from Todd Rae and Sherry Rae to Auto-Owners Insurance Company $121,500

417 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Linda Snyder $133,490

260 Dove Trace Drive from C. Clorice Fidder Declaration of Trust to Harold P. Ballard, Jr. $108,000

215 Congaree Ridge Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy G. Britt and Teresa W. Britt $298,719

2828 Woodland Hills E. St. from Ann O’Halloran to Robert B. Carter $132,000

29212

1659 Willow Creek Drive from Stephen J. Parry and Nancy B. Parry to Megan Lynne Kirk $160,000

412 Lewis Circle from Gary M. Hubbard to Milo Vacca and Piper Vacca $145,000

275 Sheringham Road from Herbert C. Howell, Jr. and Paula B. Howell to Timothy Delarosa and Suzanne Delarosa $299,000

310 Cucumber Tree Court from Rajavenkat R. Beereddy and Shailaja Reddypalli to Harold J. Cassemere and Florence Willis $256,000

116 Laurel Branch Way from Revive Homes, LLC to Adam P. Zweimiller and Adrienne N. Zweimiller $288,500

2117 Cedarbrook Court from Estate of Sudan J. Kornegay to Christopher Edwards $180,000

249 Lancer Drive from Leonor Necuze a/k/a Leonor Mecuze and Sareska Alonso n/k/a Sareska Batista to Daniel Louis Semenza and Kelly Anne-Marie Beasley $210,100

300 Cranewater Drive from Kathryn J. Perrich Revocable Living Trust to Lillian Gonzalez $128,500

132/134 Country Town Drive from Len B. Barnes to Alton D. Guyton $112,500

127 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ricky Johnson, Jr. and Thu Michelle Johnson $237,000

Kershaw County

29020

34 Scarlett Lane from Brookfield Relocation, Inc. to Herbert S. Simmons and Jessie L. Simmons $223,560

2210 Cornwallis Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Von Z. Vaughn and Lucretia M. Vaughn $376,500

44 Belmont Drive from Michael S. Wolfe and Billie O. Wolfe to Garrett Loyd $154,000

105 Leonard Circle from Merida F. Moser to Nicholas Morris and Stacey Morris $145,000

820 Hunter Hill Road from Antonio Morales and Suzanne M. Moralas to Walter Myles Bancroft and Stephanie Robinson Bancroft $319,500

1601 Lakeview Avenue from Virginia Alexander Mullikin n/k/a Virginia M. Tomlinson to Jerome Lee Dodson and Kristi Jayleen Dodson $103,000

1923 Forest Drive from Silver Canoe, LLC to Brent C. Bishop and Rebecca M. Bishop $127,000

70 Edinburgh Castle Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Athanasios Megadrosos and Hrisoula Megadrosos $210,750

1718 Lakeview Avenue from Myers Family Trust to Silver Canoe, LLC $150,000

29045

9 Tartan Court from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Melissa D. Poole $110,000

130 Sorrel Tree Lane from John J. Edwards to Christopher Lee Blankenship $189,000

5 Smokewood Drive from MADI Investments, LLC to Ruth Ann Yancey $153,000

29067

530 Clearwater Lake Road from Success Mortgage Partners, Inc. to Jesse Ross $384,000

29078

163 Ward Road from LSF9 Master Participation Trust to John C. Hunt and Cynthia M. Hunt $145,000

124 Spindle Lane from Phillip H. Hatcher and Faith W. Hatcher to John A. Hayes and Kathryn Gardner Hayes $150,000

809 and 811 Hwy. 1 S. from Heritage Community Bank - Camden to David C. Pettinelli $168,000

11 Covey Court from Danny Allen and Patricia Allen to Jeremy E. Bates and Brianna N. Bates $140,000

Top transfers

Top Five Richland County

924-946 Harden St. 29205 from 942-946 Harden, LLC to GL Malibu, LLC and Gustavo Spoliansky Living Trust $832,640

1510 Calhoun St. 29201 from Ptarmigan, LLC a/k/a Ptarmigan, L.L.C. to RWG Properties, LLC $520,000

139 Wildeoak Trail 29223 from Billy L. Buchanan, Jr. and B. Arletta Buchanan to Robert D. Batten and Peggy M. Batten $438,000

31 W. Tombee Lane 29209 from Russell A. Cox and Kathy B. Cox to Christine Marie Wojcik and Ryan D. Martel $422,000

4612 Bellefield Lane 29206 from Alice S. Whiteside to Charles B. Griffin, IV and Helen Grier Griffin $420,000

Top Five Lexington County

325 Waters Edge Court 29072 from Walter V. Arnold and Katherine A. Arnold to Bradley S. Aspey and Brittny A. Aspey $1,150,000

431 and 435 Meeting St. and 426 Center St. 29169 from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to City of West Columbia $675,000

728 Bimini Twist Circle 29072 from Alvan Alonzo Herring, III and Kelly Casey Herring to Tracy K. Johnson and John R. Johnson $660,000

333 Shellcracker Road 29072 from Melvin H. Gunter, Jr. a/k/a Melvin Hugh Gunter, Jr. a/k/a M. Hugh Gunter, Jr. to Day Development, LLC $575,000

123 John Drayton Court 29072 from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Matthew S. Montgomery $490,000

Top Five Kershaw County

530 Clearwater Lake Road 29067 from Success Mortgage Partners, Inc. to Jesse Ross $384,000

2210 Cornwallis Avenue 29020 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Von Z. Vaughn and Lucretia M. Vaughn $376,500

820 Hunter Hill Road 29020 from Antonio Morales and Suzanne M. Moralas to Walter Myles Bancroft and Stephanie Robinson Bancroft $319,500

34 Scarlett Lane 29020 from Brookfield Relocation, Inc. to Herbert S. Simmons and Jessie L. Simmons $223,560

70 Edinburgh Castle Lane 29020 from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Athanasios Megadrosos and Hrisoula Megadrosos $210,750

