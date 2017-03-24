City of West Columbia buys properties on Meeting Street for $675,000

Richland County
26016
128 Bent Oak Trail from Horace L. Grant, II to Anthony Tyrone Timmons, Sr. $168,500
414 Rocky Bark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Li Cai and Liang Zha $300,000
415 Rocky Bark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Marvin L. Miller and Andrea L. Miller $271,629
311 Summers Trace Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jonathan Aaron Kloberdanz and Patricia L. Kloberdanz $317,000
687 Scarlet Baby Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Eric M. Vera $269,500
1375 Fulmer Road from Robert C. Ratterree and Evelyn C. Ratterree to Robert J. Hudson and Tearesa L. Hudson $245,000
29036
245 Indigo Hills Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tonya M. Sizemore and Matthew S. Sizemore $232,592
29045
307 Parish Walk from Adaryll R. Woodson to J. Maccadeschem, LLC $217,500
5 Gillon Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Yvette B. Thompson $270,000
29061
753 Horrell Hill Road from Jaye Pearce to Phillip A. Shaw $155,000
526 Maney Court from Pamela A. Moore to Michelle Middleton $141,000
29063
200 Maid Road from South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority f/k/a South Carolina State Housing Authority to Satonya A. Collins $105,000
524 Chatford Road from Ricky E. Johnson, Jr. and Michelle Johnson a/k/a Thu Michelle Johnson to Terri Francine Jackson $115,000
117 Ridgeback Circle from John Darrin Player to Nathan W. Shepp and Lynae Shepp $255,000
29201
131 Candleberry Circle from Erica M. Peace to David Jordan, Mark Jordan and Marsha Jordan $145,000
1510 Calhoun St. from Ptarmigan, LLC a/k/a Ptarmigan, L.L.C. to RWG Properties, LLC $520,000
29203
456 Summerlea Drive from Anne Elizabeth Crocker to Meredith Higgins and Andrew Higgins $157,000
199 Jasmine Place Drive from The Investment Doc, LLC to Adam Louis Crosby and Chelsea Lee Jones Crosby $142,000
229 Meadowbury Drive from David R. Bauser and Amanda R. Bauser to Rosalind r. Davis and Michael D. Whitner $110,000
3726 Ardincaple Drive from Merriam Brooke Stillwell to Charlotte Ann Hodges $132,000
29204
3152 Travis Court from Mary Eilene Folger a/k/a Eilene F. Moorman to Edward W. Peagler, Jr. and Mary Lynn Peagler $180,000
2814 School House Road from Horizon Apartments, LLC to Mani Enterprise Properties, LLC $220,000
29205
924-946 Harden St. from 942-946 Harden, LLC to GL Malibu, LLC and Gustavo Spoliansky Living Trust $832,640
625 S. Maple St. from Luke A. Shealey to Jamie Lynn Troutman $165,000
4306 Azalea Drive from Stuart K. Watson and Erin B. Watson to William J. Walker and Brittany B. Walker $220,000
215 Kalmia Drive from John H. Rainsford and Melissa M. Rainsford to Stuart Kemp Watson and Erin Baxter Watson $375,000
26 Old Shandon Circle from Dana L. Wood to Scott R. Ferguson $257,500
29206
128 Arcadia Springs Circle from David R. Bauser and Amanda R. Bauser to Fred T. Berry, Sr. and Pamela L. Berry $172,500
4612 Bellefield Lane from Alice S. Whiteside to Charles B. Griffin, IV and Helen Grier Griffin $420,000
29209
1218 Coatesdale Road from Emily J. Linebaugh n/k/a Emily J. Faries to Charisse McLeod $142,600
31 W. Tombee Lane from Russell A. Cox and Kathy B. Cox to Christine Marie Wojcik and Ryan D. Martel $422,000
1505 Benson Road from Jimmy H. Thompson and Lucille W. Thompson to Charles Gadson $165,000
29210
47 Greenbrook Court from Trenton A. Doughty to Michael Spencer Floyd and Tabor Elizabeth Copeland $155,000
29212
137 Pond Oak Lane from Estate of Willie Lawrence Eaddy to Neil James Mottershead and Zia Mottershead $155,000
57 Groves Wood Court from Scott D. Decoteau and Valerie B. Decoteau to Tameca R. Wilson $189,000
217 Sweetwood Circle from Innovative Realty Solutions, LLC to Eric Douglas DeVan $127,000
34 S. Woodburn Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nicole M. Stengel $256,535
215 Pinnacle Drive from Christina D. Jue and Julius M. Ivester to Judith M. Lovette $175,000
29223
105 Stafford Road from James L. Barron to Latonya C. Footman $139,500
139 Wildeoak Trail from Billy L. Buchanan, Jr. and B. Arletta Buchanan to Robert D. Batten and Peggy M. Batten $438,000
204 Springwater Drive from Christina D. Jue and Julius M. Ivester to John H. Fleming, Jr. and Christine Flemming $244,900
241 Dove Park Road from South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority f/k/a South Carolina State Housing Authority to Jennifer Lankford $117,750
132 Oakbrook Village Road from Douglas C. Holloway to Anthony Raglin and Ladonna Raglin $156,000
251 Sorrel Tree Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jose Cordova $180,510
29229
41 Lee Ridge Court from Michael Todd Loftis and Michelle B. Loftis to James S. Wilson and Jessica S. Wilson $164,900
114 Pine Bluff Road from Tonya Rhett to Chavonna Khaite Wright and Raymond Izzard $104,900
115 Kendrick Drive from Gregory A. Dawkins to Andysha Mack and Cedrick Mack $122,000
213 Fernview Drive from Dorothy O. Ballew to Tina Wright $110,000
524 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Calvin Gibbs and Felicia Gibbs $250,926
306 Ashley Crest Drive from Stephen M. Carter and Jennifer M. Carter to John Lanier, III $122,500
628 Summerall Lane from Dorothy J. Haile to Patrick J. Bryant and Christanny L. Bryant $146,000
427 Westmoreland Road from Gregory Keith Johnson and Pamela Evyette Johnson to Floyd Williams, Jr. $164,000
524 Fox Haven Drive from Adrian Denise Harris to Jessie Jackson $125,000
11 Laurel Bluff Court from Kelley Russell Myers and David Myers to Michael Todd Loftis and Michelle B. Loftis $310,000
301 Waterville Drive from James R. Marchbanks and Rebecca G. Marchbanks to Shane A. Bowyer and Kimberly P. Bowyer $132,000
642 Angel Oak Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Cheryl L. Washington $282,309
Lexington County
29033
2330 Foreman St. from OmniSource Southeast, LLC to Owens Electric Steel Company of South Carolina $449,884
620 M. Avenue a/k/a Michaelmass Avenue from Eric Carter to Robert Haddock $116,000
29036
116 Hilton Run Court from Brian D. Reynolds and Sharon T. Reynolds to Herbert Wayne Hackler and Virginia A. Hackler $383,000
127 Saint Charles Place from Morgan Casey Rohrbaugh to Jennifer M. Amick $125,000
163 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Terrance L. Simmons and Janette Wheeler $177,058
144 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon J. Horning and Rebecca J. Horning $214,867
1114 Dreher Island Road from Estate of James J. Swick to Grace Langdon Lathrop and Forrest Reed Lathrop $170,000
Timberlake Drive from Chapin Area Holdings, LLC to Lindside of Timberlake, LLC $275,000
215 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Edward F. Ellermeyer and Margaret A. Ellermeyer $169,397
748 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Helen S. Rickenbaker $249,742
602 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian C. Daum and Dawn M. Daum $365,000
29053
138 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Chelsea N. Miles $144,995
29072
505 Lost Branch Road from JMC Enterprise, Inc. to Megan L. Herring $224,000
153 Coventry Lakes Drive from Lisa R. Wallace to William T. Thrasher $119,200
214 Oak Haven Drive from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Thomas K. McDonald and Nichole Price McDonald $475,000
632 Tailwater Bend from Thomas McDonald and Nichole McDonald to Herbert C. Howell, Jr. and Paula B. Howell $416,880
329 Whispering Winds Drive from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Paul B. Copeland and Ainhoa Copeland $150,000
305 Longmont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jefry A. Jordan $229,900
835 Neighbor Lane from Stephen T. Young and Darlene R. Young to Amy S. Devore $125,300
226 Heights Avenue from Estate of Emily C. Rhoten to Margaret A. Flatley $171,000
730 Gibson Forest Drive from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Kevin Shane Crumpton $123,050
312 Hollingsworth Lane from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. $105,102
232 Creek Branch Drive from Jackie D. Holladay, Jr. and Brooke L. McKissick n/k/a Brooke M. Holladay to Krista G. Biernat $218,000
248 Caroline Hill Road from Winners Circle Properties, LLC to Kevin Tyron Gleaton $268,900
123 John Drayton Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Matthew S. Montgomery $490,000
548 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bijal Patel and Monali Patel $278,205
336 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Britt M. Broadway $155,900
213 Autumn Stroll Court from Christopher Charles Miller to Borey L. Perkins and Caroline E. Perkins $153,000
113 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Carolyn JK. Twisdale $334,322
117 Montrose Drive from Chad M. Geary to Juan J. Cubero $231,500
114 Montauk Drive from Robert K. Warren, Jr. to Joan L. Sullivan $194,900
111 Laurel Drive from Marilyn H. Hornsby and Richard L. Hornsby, Sr. to Tonino Sferra and Maureen Sferra $189,900
325 Waters Edge Court from Walter V. Arnold and Katherine A. Arnold to Bradley S. Aspey and Brittny A. Aspey $1,150,000
104 John Preston Drive from Raymond A. Denny and Beverly G. Denny to Daniel C. Beach and Ashley Harwell Beach $490,000
333 Shellcracker Road from Melvin H. Gunter, Jr. a/k/a Melvin Hugh Gunter, Jr. a/k/a M. Hugh Gunter, Jr. to Day Development, LLC $575,000
112 Widgeon Drive from Angela D. McLeod and T. Keith McLeod, Jr. to Jeffrey Stuart Jacobs $155,000
617 Park Road from Spencer I. Warner to Kellie Weed $155,000
205 Finch Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michele L. Ledwozan $147,500
159 Hunters Trail from Fifth Third Bank to Syss, LLC $100,000
765 Bimini Twist from Lifestone Communities, LLC to Lifestone Residential, LLC $135,900
230 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Yi Zeng and Shuo Xiao $420,000
430 Keowee Drive from Gary C. Winn and Susan Winn to Eric McKinney and Cindi McKenney $224,900
316 W. Main St. from Main Street Developers to Radius Church $330,000
112 Eastshore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Steven Cotter and Amanda Cotter $430,556
728 Bimini Twist Circle from Alvan Alonzo Herring, III and Kelly Casey Herring to Tracy K. Johnson and John R. Johnson $660,000
29073
197 Knotts Road from TYJ, LLC to Edward W. Jackson $193,000
141 Volley Court from Sarah E. Dunmyer n/k/a Sarah Giffin to Shawn A. McGoogan $120,000
109 Golden Pond Drive from Estate of Patricia C. McAlister a/k/a Patricia Cromer McAlister to Kayla Elizabeth Anderson $131,500
109 Kyzer Road from Jonathan B. Wallace to Kevin Harper $127,000
105 Cherry Laurel Drive from Karen V. Davis to Patrick Mpumbu Illunga and Keren Esiki Masambuia $146,500
102 Blackjack Oak Lane from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. f/k/a R.E. Stations, Inc. to BB Investments, LLC of Lexington $387,930
108 Westpointe Court from OWB Reo, LLC to Wesley Steven Carter, II $100,500
120 Westpointe Court from OWB Reo, LLC to Wesley Steven Carter, II $100,000
423 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Viral Patel and Hiralben Patel $299,170
131 Baneberry Drive from Claudia B. Grady a/k/a Claudia Betty Grady to Kenneth Muller and Jacqueline Muller $144,900
129 Lloyd Court from Matthew S. Sizemore, Tonya M. Sizemore and Karen Marie Allen to Bernard M. Peters $154,000
308 Steeple Court from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Steve J. Fossell $109,535
104 Cabin Creek Court from Jose Renteria to Steven L. Runciman $144,000
29169
431 and 435 Meeting St. and 426 Center St. from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to City of West Columbia $675,000
215 Harvent Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Monica O. Foulks $135,880
1300 Cardinal Drive from Estate of Irene W. Grahl to Teresa L. Williams and Sheila R. Morris $155,000
108 N. Parson St. from Donald J. Eleazer, Sr. and Jayne A. Eleazer to John C. Whitley, III and Nancy Whitley $125,000
923 Kim St. from Ginger Sanders and Joshua Sanders to Katherine E. Davis $108,000
29170
151 Hunters Mill Lane from Todd Rae and Sherry Rae to Auto-Owners Insurance Company $121,500
417 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Linda Snyder $133,490
260 Dove Trace Drive from C. Clorice Fidder Declaration of Trust to Harold P. Ballard, Jr. $108,000
215 Congaree Ridge Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy G. Britt and Teresa W. Britt $298,719
2828 Woodland Hills E. St. from Ann O’Halloran to Robert B. Carter $132,000
29212
1659 Willow Creek Drive from Stephen J. Parry and Nancy B. Parry to Megan Lynne Kirk $160,000
412 Lewis Circle from Gary M. Hubbard to Milo Vacca and Piper Vacca $145,000
275 Sheringham Road from Herbert C. Howell, Jr. and Paula B. Howell to Timothy Delarosa and Suzanne Delarosa $299,000
310 Cucumber Tree Court from Rajavenkat R. Beereddy and Shailaja Reddypalli to Harold J. Cassemere and Florence Willis $256,000
116 Laurel Branch Way from Revive Homes, LLC to Adam P. Zweimiller and Adrienne N. Zweimiller $288,500
2117 Cedarbrook Court from Estate of Sudan J. Kornegay to Christopher Edwards $180,000
249 Lancer Drive from Leonor Necuze a/k/a Leonor Mecuze and Sareska Alonso n/k/a Sareska Batista to Daniel Louis Semenza and Kelly Anne-Marie Beasley $210,100
300 Cranewater Drive from Kathryn J. Perrich Revocable Living Trust to Lillian Gonzalez $128,500
132/134 Country Town Drive from Len B. Barnes to Alton D. Guyton $112,500
127 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ricky Johnson, Jr. and Thu Michelle Johnson $237,000
Kershaw County
29020
34 Scarlett Lane from Brookfield Relocation, Inc. to Herbert S. Simmons and Jessie L. Simmons $223,560
2210 Cornwallis Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Von Z. Vaughn and Lucretia M. Vaughn $376,500
44 Belmont Drive from Michael S. Wolfe and Billie O. Wolfe to Garrett Loyd $154,000
105 Leonard Circle from Merida F. Moser to Nicholas Morris and Stacey Morris $145,000
820 Hunter Hill Road from Antonio Morales and Suzanne M. Moralas to Walter Myles Bancroft and Stephanie Robinson Bancroft $319,500
1601 Lakeview Avenue from Virginia Alexander Mullikin n/k/a Virginia M. Tomlinson to Jerome Lee Dodson and Kristi Jayleen Dodson $103,000
1923 Forest Drive from Silver Canoe, LLC to Brent C. Bishop and Rebecca M. Bishop $127,000
70 Edinburgh Castle Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Athanasios Megadrosos and Hrisoula Megadrosos $210,750
1718 Lakeview Avenue from Myers Family Trust to Silver Canoe, LLC $150,000
29045
9 Tartan Court from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Melissa D. Poole $110,000
130 Sorrel Tree Lane from John J. Edwards to Christopher Lee Blankenship $189,000
5 Smokewood Drive from MADI Investments, LLC to Ruth Ann Yancey $153,000
29067
530 Clearwater Lake Road from Success Mortgage Partners, Inc. to Jesse Ross $384,000
29078
163 Ward Road from LSF9 Master Participation Trust to John C. Hunt and Cynthia M. Hunt $145,000
124 Spindle Lane from Phillip H. Hatcher and Faith W. Hatcher to John A. Hayes and Kathryn Gardner Hayes $150,000
809 and 811 Hwy. 1 S. from Heritage Community Bank - Camden to David C. Pettinelli $168,000
11 Covey Court from Danny Allen and Patricia Allen to Jeremy E. Bates and Brianna N. Bates $140,000
