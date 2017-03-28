SC Gov. McMaster names new chairman of state budget forecasters

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has named a new chairman to a state board that forecasts how much money state lawmakers will have to spend.
McMaster has appointed Edward Grimball of Edisto Island to chair the S.C. Board of Economic Advisors.
Grimball donated $1,000 to McMaster for the Richland Republican’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign.
Grimball, 72, is a certified public accountant with more than 30 years executive experience, McMaster’s office said. Most recently, the graduate of The Citadel and University of Virginia was chief financial officer and board member of Hydro-Photon.
He also was executive vice president and chief financial officer for Whitney Holding Company, overseeing the management of a $3 billion investment portfolio.
“In order to govern effectively with an accurate idea of what to expect in the future, the executive and legislative branches must be able to depend on the information given by the BEA,” McMaster said. “With Grimball as chairman, I have no doubt that the research and analysis provided will be reliable and will serve the state well.”
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
