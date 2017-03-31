Apartment complex on Garners Ferry sells for over $8 million

Richland County
29016
353 Kinsbury Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Scott F. Anderson $231,579
722, 192 and 206 Pebblebranch Lane from Wilson Land Investments, LLC to Mungo Homes, Inc. $102,000
205 Dawson Creek Road from Jorden Properties, LLC to Barbara Felton $115,000
335 Kingsbury Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William H. Hallman and Louise Vestuart Hallman $181,098
210 Charter Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimberly S. Hutcherson $208,678
512 Vintage Pine Drive from Hala Taylor Russo n/k/a Hala Wilt to David B. Crag and Kimberly R. Mackey $185,900
29036
333, 334, 342, 348 and 353 Hollow Cove Road from Broad River Developers, LLC to Mungo Homes, Inc. $205,000
272 Foxport Drive from Jeremy Ryan Priddy to Zane Rollins $127,500
1308 Silver Point Road from Katherine W. Bullock to Philomena Reno and Matthew Reno $465,000
29045
230 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amber Derice Canzater $173,558
6 Dragging Canoe Court from Rex Thompson Builders, LLC to Stephanie D. Hughes and Bentley Loving Johns, III $220,898
1055 Palamino Lane from Innovative Realty Solutions, LLC to Esther Labrador and Daniel Labrador $212,000
29052
7715 Bluff Road from Larry D. Frierson to Mary Y. Kirkland and Robert A. Kirkland, Jr. $220,000
29063
105 Brookstone Way from Southern Realty Resource, LLC to Sarah A. Fogle $176,500
508 Suttalee Lane from Cross Country Equity, LLC to Daniel R. Cain and Katherine W. Cain $237,000
209 Southampton Drive from Vivian E. McLellan and Neta M. Watson to Ashley N. Mitchem $130,000
29081
705 Reems Drive from Christopher Scott Scaman a/k/a Christopher Scaman and Sandra Andrea Scaman a/k/a Sandra Scaman to Deborah R. Green and Shannon L. Spurill $134,000
29201
1085 Shop Road #440 from Cock Rail Ours, Inc. to David H. Carroll $146,000
29203
308 South Royal Fern Lane from David W. Hamilton and Kimberly J. Hamilton to Jason McCormick Todd and Christina Ruth Todd $123,000
29204
2714 Mills Drive from Katherine Carter Berger to Jenah Cason $158,000
2722 Glenwood Road from CKH, LLC to Gabriela Renee Garcia $135,000
3619 Deerfield Drive from Steven A. Jankowski and Megan Y. Jankowski to Joshua M. Lawson and Elisabeth A. Lawson $242,634
29205
3620 Blossom St. from Shawn A. Chillag and Shawn H. Chillag to Kristen Bowman Moss $389,000
735 Deerwood St. from Mary Leslie Yarborough to Karl Bruce Gregory and Elizabeth Susan Gregory $157,000
2924 Kershaw St. from W. Ray Weston, Jr. and Eliza Weston to J. David Borchard $206,965
1718 Enoree Avenue from Michael Mathis and Kimberly Mathis to Christopher A. Wenner $130,000
29206
1403 Brennen Road from Marian S. Wright and James W. Wright to Martin D. Ludwig and Marilyn E. Ludwig $150,000
29209
113 Leventis Drive from G. Alan Moyd, John L. Moyd, James O. Morphis, III and William E. Ratteree to J.R. White, LLC $345,000
10 Routhland Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kabra M. Benford $139,500
7625 Garners Ferry Road and S/S Fountain Lake Road from Harbour Landing, LLC to Amber Derice Canzater $8,550,000
128 Promentory Road from Robert C. Haas to Joshua Kala Hubbard and Austin Culbertson Hubbard $100,000
201 Pennington Square Way from Hayley R. Barbato to Kennedy Marie Osborne $127,900
804 Burnside Drive from AMG RE Solutions, LLC to Lesley A. Maltby and James Christopher Payne $137,500
5122 Kilbourne Road from Thomas T. Cook, Jr. and Amy W. Cook to Desiree Michelle Tomlinson $108,000
149 Hay Meadow Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bryan Mooney $168,000
733 Garden Forest Road from Michelle Ann Kelly Tartagua to Carolyn Jansen $145,000
29223
427 Bradford Lane from Gertrude Walker and Monica Walker Keppel to Joseph L. Wright, III $120,000
209 Harwell Drive from James Brooke Carter to Robert E. Watts and Whitney N. Watts $392,000
21 Highgate Circle from Willie Green, Jr. and Carolyn B. Green to Dothan R. Wells $145,000
529 Great North Road from Robert P. Seaver, III to James Branch $175,000
1113 Parliament Lake Drive from Tyler Baines Abernathy and Caroline Privette Abernathy to Gunil G. Kim and Yong H. Kim $118,000
500 Cold Branch Drive from Angela D. MacCue a/k/a Angela MacCue to Stanislav A. Ponomar $185,000
29229
318 Markham Rise from Barbara Powell to Terry Dennison $184,000
98 Loggerhead Drive from Melanie Jenkins Greene f/k/a Melanie Jenks Dyson to Paulette A. Rogan $135,000
2 Dana Court from Ethel A. Trapp to Jason Schumacher and Meghan Schumacher $110,000
10 Ashley Brook Court from Justin B. Bouknight and Jacquelyn E. Bouknight to Robert J. Kouneski $125,000
200 Frasier Fir Lane from Angela H. Hail and Curtis A. Hall to Brian J. Bowen and Kimberly B. Bowen $170,000
505 Autumn Glen Road from Esther Labrador f/k/a Esther E. Ward to Karla Michell Rivera and Lizardo Rivera Morales $134,500
609 Heron Glen Drive from Eric M. Chesson and Debra A. Chesson to Anjeanette M. Abara $158,000
680 Pine Lilly Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Desiree Michelle Tomlinson $239,746
343 Cornflower Drive from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Finesse Homes, LLC $131,800
Lexington County
29033
12 Slann Drive from Frances G. Lesesne Revocable Listing Trust to Jeffrey Evan Phillips and Emily Morgan Phillips $200,000
1414 12th St. from Christopher B. Bartley to Kevin M. Mitchum $135,500
161 Rossmore Drive from Ryan W. Atkinson and Hailey Atkinson to Jared R. Kauffman $195,500
29036
183 Emerald Shores Circle from Randall B. Neil to Thomas Corey Neil and April Williams Neil $490,000
709 Harborview Court from John S. Galloway and Lynda S. Galloway to Patrick Gilligan and Trina Ann Gilligan $550,000
350 Forty Love Point Road from Sidney T. Gattis, III and Ramona W. Gattis to Matthew McCoy and Jacqueline McCoy $369,900
18 Revelstone Way from June B. Bowen to Karen K. Newman $205,000
259 Old Cedar Point from Samuel Capers Hammond to Margaret H Amich $125,000
221 Whispering Oak Lane from G & D Trust to Sharon H. Miller $157,500
29053
149 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sara Jo Lelli and Derek B. Adams $159,000
29070
231 E. Columbia Avenue from Betty H. Kerr, George W. Kerr and Ritchie B. Gantt, Jr. to Jennifer Oquendo $225,000
216 Harebell Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Karmen L. Fierro $179,000
29072
219 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Galloway Family Homes to Carrie Allison Branham $149,990
3148 Daylily Drive from Deborah A. Ross Weintz to Jason M. Thompson and Katherine H. Thompson $172,000
128 Driftwood Drive from James L. Barbee, Jr. and Harriett S. Barbee to Colin S. Garner $505,000
225 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Galloway Family Homes, LLC to Troy Barnes and Karen Barnes $125,000
240 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Galloway Family Homes, LLC to Troy Barnes and Karen Barnes $145,000
210 Scarborough Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher C. Miller and Kimberly V. Miller $274,900
202 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Peter A. Inglis and Ucilla Elandra Alie-Inglis $247,595
159 Shoal Creek Circle from Ashley Harwell-Beach and Daniel C. Beach to Allison P. Watkins $315,000
511 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Toni A. Zeigler and Jamie A. Sullivan $202,356
703 Bimini Twist Circle from James M. Anderson and Martha Rae Anderson to Dennis P. Degnan and Sharon H. Degnan $194,000
114 Edinburgh Way from Ronald Owen Cunningham and Jennifer Thurmond Cunningham to Zachary Frye $430,000
144 Misty Dew Lane from Richard David Doyle and Mari-Kathryn Doyle to John K. Hair and Nancy C. Hair $159,900
1252 Old Cherokee Road from Sharon P. Cox to Justin Racine and Sara Racine $169,900
265 Waterstone Drive from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Jennifer T. Cunningham and Ronald O. Cunningham $452,500
113 Winyah Court from Rebecca J. Anderson to Pamela J. Landers-Helms $253,000
158 Hatton Lane from Mark E.P. Arndt and Kelsey M. Souther to Brian J. Montabana $146,500
1600 W. Main St. from Larry Sheppard to Bengal Stop LLC $300,000
217 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Galloway Family Homes, LLC to Ethan R. Booth $147,000
632 Panorama Point from Panorama Point, LLC to James D. Senn and Kay S. Senn $452,000
144 Presque Isle Road from Brian Erich Hinz and Jolynn Spears Hinz to Brian Williams and Beth Williams $219,427
210 Kenwood Drive from Taizhong Wu and Xiaoyun Wu to Whitney W. Brown and John E. Brown $492,500
111 Cotton Cordell Road from NVR, Inc. to Andrew J. Onello and Rachel L. Onello $411,368
127 Cochin Trace from Travis W. Dodson to Randi Lynn Curry and Cecil James Curry $136,375
309 Misty Spring Court from C. Janette Anderson a/k/a Cynthia J. Anderson to Mary Jo Koon $207,000
135 Hidden Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Daniel W. Birdsong and Lisa M. Birdsong $393,475
344 Buckthorne Drive from Stephanie R. Calloway to Tommi S. Virta and Mari J. Virta $204,900
133 Broadreach Road from Timothy D. Orr and Tammy M. Orr to David Matthew Howe $208,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 731 from Diane P. Lawhead to J L Ross Family Trust $247,000
29073
149 Knotts Road from Heather Holt Amodio n/k/a Heather Holt Zmroczek to Marion Boggs, III and Kelsey M. Boggs $212,000
250 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lori Kaiser $179,900
156 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jennifer M. Rudd $165,057
265 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nicholas Dicapua and Shelby Tasker $177,698
220 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Harsh Dave and Shaku Dave $241,809
307 Hwy. 6 from Bobby M. Swearingen and R. Elizabeth H. Swearingen a/k/a Elizabeth H. Swearingen to Casey J. Cuthill and Jill S. Cuthill $180,000
456 YMCA Road from Lauren Ashley Corgan to Santee-Lynches Affordable Housing & CDC $107,000
331 Cedar Road from Joanne S. Catledge to Joe James Wright and Emily Ruth Williamson Wright $158,550
414 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michelle Thomas Beckham and William Arthur Beckham, III $239,348
220 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sophia A. Wijthoff and Ryan Guerry $227,145
29160
934 I W. Hutto Road from Michael G. Smith and Jacqueline Arika Cox Smith to Megan A. Turcotte $172,000
29169
1208 Saluda Chase Way from George Martin Langston and Karin Langston to Thomas I. Snipes and Melanie G. Snipes $254,500
924 Osage Avenue from Richard Wendell Hill to Brooke P. MacDonald $135,000
2308 Raven Trail from James W. Burton and Edda C. Burton to Matthew E. Borjes $340,000
317 Forestland Court from Vivian Lewis to Dianne C. Lemacks $130,000
100 Double Branch Court from Emily K. Dale to Benjamin P. Culbreth $149,500
602 Meeting St. from Novinger Properties, LLC to Toure, LLC $640,000
1733 Chimney Swift Lane from JGB Properties, LLC to Delbert L. Simmons, Jr. $165,000
101 Cherrybark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jorge Arturo Collantes and Ashleigh Billinda Collantes $171,223
304 Autumn Mist Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Tolona Bownes $153,505
29170
2869 Emanuel Church Road from Dean M. Carroll and Sherry B. Carroll to Dawn E. Signorino $140,000
115 Emanuel Creek Drive from Kimberly Renee Price to Matthew C. Cooper and Sharon S. Cooper $167,000
465 Henslowe Lane from Andrew C. Philson a/k/a Andrew Philson to Ashley R. Sumter $237,000
208 Favorite Court from Kristen L. Loudon to Krystal Hart $108,900
278 Gardenwalk Dr. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Brandon L. Flemon $155,000
553 Pineberry Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William Hampton Brabham, Jr. and Mary Cha Brabham $165,000
29172
1503 Congaree Drive from Jason Pumphrey to Dennis R. Suggs, Nancy P. Suggs and Jeffrey Douglas Martin $115,000
1465 Pine St. from Dorothy S. Hampton to Jimmy C. Barker, III $110,000
29210
518 Tram Road from Ernest G. Coley, Jr. and Anne T. Coley to Carl James Allen, Jr. and Danielle P. Allen $158,000
223 Shareditch Road from Christopher Reese Little and Karen Elaine Little to David Crumlin $163,000
29212
26 Crossbow Lakes Court from Kim A. Pocock to Caroline Wix $179,000
233 Cranewater Drive from Stephen F. Ray, Ellen R. Ray and Thomas C. Ray to Adrian M. Raines and Isabel Kristine B. Raines $119,900
201 Palm Hill Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Darrin Player $194,900
518 Clearview Drive from Laxmi Nagaraj and Malathi Nagaraj to Ran J. Barham and Jordan R. Barham $240,000
229 Palm Hill Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shelley L. Woodward and Edward A. Woodward $204,900
141 Ridgemont Drive from Melinda Steiner to Steven Dean Larson and Diana Jean Larson $305,000
227 West Passage from James Moore and Annette B. Moore to Mattie K. Brazell Julian and Eric T. Julian $349,800
1817 N. Woodstream Road, #A from Billy Gerald Stanick, Jr. to Natalie H. Knott $140,000
213 Weeping Cherry Lane from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Porter Properties $160,000
Kershaw County
29020
1110 Roberts St. from Charles R. Dixon, Jr. and Penny Dixon Sanders to Shelia M. La Fex and Brenda L. Lowe $106,000
59 Catawba Timber Road from Elizabeth Susanne Moak-Raab f/k/a Betty Moak and James Alan Raab to Christopher L. Artz and Amy R. Artz $280,000
1419 Sarsfield Avenue from Laury L. Wehunt to Brian T. Rimpf $190,000
1608 Mill St. from John C. Boykin, III and Jennifer H. Boykin to Suzanne DuBose Ziemke $171,200
29045
2426 Anderson Court from Kevin R. Outen to Thomas A. Byars and Mariea L. Byars $100,000
2961 Bowen St. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Shadonna L. Cave $182,990
23 Trenton Drive from Corey A. Bowman to Rachel C. Summerton $159,000
148 Driftwood Avenue from Daniel L. Schneider to Rafael A. Medina-Avalos and Jennifer L. Gurrera $153,500
29 Lone Oak Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Lakeisha Lawrence $133,569
137 Sorrell Tree Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Morgan Marie Burbach and Maxwell Zane Burbach $168,365
413 Sessions Road from Raymond C. Garcia and Annette L. Garcia to Jahaira Annette Lebron $180,000
2432 Pierce Lane from Lee K. Radin and Renee L. Nazionale to Richard Wayne Asbill and Donna K. Martin $120,000
45 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher Allen Teague and Tracy Ann Teague $228,675
29067
4689 Rodgers Road from Darrell L. Keeney and Sonya F. Keeney to Buffalo Creek Farm Partners, LLC $143,000
29074
2364 Lakeside Drive from Baylor D. Gibson and Nancy J. Gibson to Donald Rudolf Holdenrid and Kristina Mae Holdenrid $300,000
29078
26 Bradley St. from Fred L. Rumple and Linda G. Rumple to Kevin D. Rumple and Jolie M. Rumple $127,000
29128
331 A Baynard Boykin Road from Jennifer L. Boykin to Michael Aaron Myers and Tiffany A. Myers $273,000
29130
1410-C Lake Road from A. Hunter Ives to Jimmy C. Bowen and Paula F. Bowen $200,000
