Shuler named president-elect of SC planning association

Wayne E. Shuler, West Columbia’s director of planning and zoning, has been appointed president-elect of the South Carolina American Planning Association. Wayne’s primary responsibility will be to plan the association’s three annual conferences. The association is the leading organization and resource for planning activities in South Carolina, with an active and growing membership of nearly 500 people. The diverse membership consists of professional planners, elected and appointed officials, building officials, neighborhood group leaders, urban designers, economists, and students.
