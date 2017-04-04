Perricelli named to restaurant, lodging association board

Tony Perricelli of Scott and Co. has been elected to the board of directors of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. Perricelli has been with Scott and Company since 1998, serving clients in several industries, including real estate, hospitality, professional services, advertising, health care, and retail. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the South Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is a statewide, non-partisan trade organization whose mission is to promote, protect, and educate the foodservice and lodging industries of the state and to ensure positive business growth for their members.
