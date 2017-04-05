Champoux joins Columbia engineering, land-surveying firm

John D. Champoux has joined Cox and Dinkins Inc. as director of landscape architecture. Champoux is a graduate of Cornell University with more than twenty years of professional design experience in all aspects of landscape architecture, master planning and detailed site design. He also has an extensive background in grading and drainage issues and low-impact sustainable design. Cox and Dinkins Inc. is a civil engineering and land surveying firm located in Columbia that has been providing professional services for more than 50 years. The 40-person firm has professionals licensed in the Carolinas and Georgia.
