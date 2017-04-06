Blackhurst named senior vice president of Synovus/NBSC

Jennifer Blackhurst has been named senior vice president of Synovus/NBSC. Blackhurst leads the bank’s Columbia Private Wealth team, working closely with trust and brokerage partners to deliver the full range of bank and investment options to NBSC clients. A 20-year banking industry veteran, Blackhurst has been with NBSC nearly a decade. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
