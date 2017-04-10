Haskins joins McCrory Construction

Gene Haskins has joined McCrory Construction as a senior project manager based in the company's Columbia office. Haskins brings more than 30 years of experience in the design and construction of a wide range of commercial, institutional. industrial and civil projects. He is currently leading a major renovation project of a Sam's Club store in Oakwood, Georgia, neor Gainesville. Haskins' credentials include a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of South Carolina, licensed general contractor in several states, and LEED Accredited Professional. McCrory Construction is headquartered in Columbia, with offices in Greenville and Raleigh, and is a full service general contractor that has operated continuously since l9l8.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments